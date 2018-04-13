Riders doing the dressage double at Laurel View

Plenty of winners throughout the Laurel View Winter Dressage League, with the February and March events now completed.

An extra special mention to those competitors taking home more than one red rosette in February and March, Anita Doherty, Jill Hobson and Laura King.

With Dengie Pony Club qualifiers in February and RDA Practice Tests in March, on top of the regular classes, Laurel View’s judges have had a wide variety of tests to assess. Grateful thanks is extended to Ivor Harper, Alison Mastin-Moore, Angelene Nicholson, Jacky Reid and Mark Robinson for lending their time and expertise to the competitions.

It has been a very long winter, but yet the Winter Dressage League at Laurel View has flown by with the league final scheduled for Sunday, April 15. Entries open to all whether qualified or not, just send them through before noon on Thursday, April 12. The class details are all listed at www.laurelview.co.uk along with other upcoming events.

As the Winter League draws to a close take note that the Summer League commences May 27 and the Annual Charity Dressage Show is in the calendar for June 24.

Results

Winter Dressage League (4 of 6) February 25.

Class 1 - BD Intro A, Judge - Jacky Reid: 1st That’s My Guy, Sharon McClurg, 75.87; 2nd Sha Khan, Holly McKeown, 71.74; 3rd Hightown Blooming Heather, Diane Sefton, 70.00; 4th Rab, Helen Gage, 67.83; 5th Shadow, Carla Kidd, 67.17; 6th Luna, Leah Knight, 66.74.

Class 2 - Prelim 12, Judge - Jacky Reid: 1st The Alchemist, Jill Hobson, 72.22; 2nd Suzie T, Lucy Toombs, 70.00; 3rd Ace, Leah Knight, 69.63; 4th Bob, Leah Knight, 68.52; 5th Mossbank, Chloe Thompson, 68.15; 6th Beechburn Lass, Chloe Thompson, 67.22.

Class 3 - Prelim 13, Judge - Jacky Reid: 1st The Alchemist, Jill Hobson, 71.15; 2nd Zayn, Samantha Hamilton, 69.81; 3rd Indi, Penny Murphy, 69.81; 4th Ziva, Samantha Hamilton, 69.23; 5th Don Romeo, Holly Wray, 69.04; 6th Lexi, Dawn Brown, 68.46.

Class 4 - Prelim 14, Judge - Alison Mastin-Moore: 1st Don Romeo, Holly Wray, 68.85; 2nd Bella, Edana Butler, 67.88; 3rd Indi, Penny Murphy, 67.12; 4th Josh, Emma McLean, 64.04.

Class 5 - Novice 27, Judge - Alison Mastin-Moore: 1st Bella, Laura King, 71.79; 2nd Milo, Leah Knight, 69.11; 3rd Bella, Edana Butler, 62.32; 4th Beechmount Reeba, Meaghann Crawford, 57.32.

Class 6 - Open, Judge - Alison Mastin-Moore: 1st Oliver Hardy (Nov), Martina McKinley, 67.14; 2nd Ballylin Ben (Nov), Daryl McKinney, 65.48; 3rd Ballylin Ben (Elem), Daryl McKinney, 65.31; 4th Beechmount Baxter (Elem), Linda McIlwaine, 63.59; 5th Cheetah (Elem), Laura King, 62.50; 6th Beechmount Baxter (Med), Linda McIlwaine, 59.31.

Class 7 - Dengie PC Novice Test, Judge - Alison Mastin-Moore: 1st Goldengrove Royal Wedding, Bethany Smith, 67.80; 2nd Dapple, Holly Ross, 65.00; 3rd Woodrow Rosewood, Erin McCrea, 64.60; 4th Robe Archie, Lauren Carville, 63.80; 5th Drumboy, Bethany Cardwell, 63.00; 6th Sparky, Erin McCrea, 61.40.

Class 8 - Dengie PC Intermediate Test, Judge - Alison Mastin-Moore: 1st Bella, Laura King, 71.21

Class 9 - Dengie PC Open Test, Judge - Alison Mastin-Moore: 1st Cheetah, Laura King, 63.06

Winter Dressage League (5 of 6) March 25.

Class 1 - BD Intro B, Judge - Mark Robinson: 1st Xanthe, Lucca Stubington, 76.09; 2nd Lord Ludos White Diamond, Diane O’Donovan, 71.30; 3rd Ebony, Penny Murphy, 67.61; 4th Sunny, Kerry Sloan, 66.09; 5th Xenophon, Lucca Stubington, 64.35; 6th Billy Rocket, Amanda Speers, 62.17.

Class 2 - Prelim 13, Judge - Mark Robinson: 1st Jimmy, Christine Newton, 65.58; 2nd Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 65.00; 3rd Lord Ludos White Diamond, Diane O’Donovan, 64.62; 4th Picture This, Louise Beggs, 62.12; 5th Ellie Mae, Judith Watt, 61.92; 6th Ruby, Rachel Lockyear.

Class 3 - Prelim 14, Judge - Angelene Nicholson: 1st Jade, Laura McKillen, 72.88; 2nd Roger, Erin Faloona, 69.04; 3rd The Alchemist, Jill Hobson, 67.88; 4th Clonakilty Diamond Hero, Ciara White, 67.50; 5th Roundthorn Hercules, Holly Wray, 65.38; 6th Tifftarney PJ Gold, Wendy Forsythe, 65.38.

Class 4 - Prelim 17, Judge - Ivor Harper: 1st Powder Day, Anita Doherty, 65.89; 2nd Springhill Summer, Holly Wray, 65.71; 3rd Derrylackey Mark, Helen Donaldson, 65.36.

Class 5 - Novice 22, Judge - Ivor Harper: 1st Powder Day, Anita Doherty, 67.24; 2nd My Toy Boy, Jacqui Lewis, 62.24.

Class 6 - Open, Judge - Ivor Harper: 1st Ballylin Ben (Nov), Daryl McKinney, 68.87; 2nd Oliver Hardy (Elem), Martina McKinley, 68.45; 3rd Oliver Hardy (Nov), Martina McKinley, 66.45; 4th Ballylin Ben (Elem), Daryl McKinney, 65.52; 5th Derryfane Danny (Med), Helen Faulkner, 65.29; 6th Beechmount Baxter (Med), Linda McIlwaine, 63.09.

RDA W T&C Test, Judge - Angelene Nicholson: Schumi, Simon Wylie, 61.58.

RDA W&T Test, Judge - Angelene Nicholson: Rab, Holly Hanvey, 66.00.