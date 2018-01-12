Show jumpers in the money at Laurel View

The Laurel View Winter Pounds for Points Show Jumping League finished up with a festive finale just before Christmas.

Good timing for those taking home the winnings to get a little cash boost.

The 12 week league had seen a strong enthusiastic crowd of competitors making great improvements as the weeks progressed. Unfortunately not all qualifying competitors could make it to the final which took the pressure off a little for those that could.

No jumping competitions on Wednesdays until the Spring league gets underway on 14th March. Before then keeping everyone busy on Wednesdays Laurel View will have a series of Flatwork Clinic lessons which is fully booked and then a show jumping clinic which bookings will be opening for very soon. Keep up to date with all that is happening at Laurel View via facebook.com/laurelview or just call 028 9083 0649

Results

Show Jumping League (10 of 12)

45cm –1st Sparky, Erin McCrea; 2nd Tinks, Mark Ross; 3rd Marley, Emma Sargent; 4th Roly, Emma Hosick.

55cm – No entries forward.

60cm – 1st Jack, Holly Hanvey; 2nd William, Grace Handcock; 3rd Dapple, Holly Ross; 4th Sparky, Erin McCrea; 5th Toby, Amy-Lee Hanvey; 6th Leaps and Bounds, May Crozier.

70cm – 1st Dapple, Holly Ross; 2nd Saved by the Bell, Beckie McBride.

80cm – 1st Lola, Demi Blair; 2nd Saved by the Bell, Beckie McBride.

90cm – 1st Pippa, Cora McNulty; 2nd Bonnie, Susie Carson; 3rd Louie, Jenny Beattie; 4th Twinkle Toes, Demi Blair.

1m – No entries forward.

Show Jumping League (11 of 12)

45cm –1st Star Choice, Faith Black; 2nd Keady, Ashley Wray; 3rd Guinness, Holly Hamill; 4th Roly, Finn Doherty; 5th Marley, Emma Sargent; 6th Roly, Emma Hosick.

55cm – 1st Lass, Hayley Rolston; 2nd Star Choice, Faith Black; 3rd Cindy, Stacey Hamill; 4th Silver, Nadine Uprichard.

60cm – 1st Toby, Amy-Lee Hanvey; 2nd Jack, Holly Hanvey.

70cm – No entries forward

80cm – 1st Harvey, Emma Blair.

90cm – 1st Pippa, Cora McNulty.

1m – No entries forward.

Show Jumping League (12 of 12)

45cm –1st Star Choice, Faith Black; 2nd Guinness, Holly Hamill; 3rd Tinks, Mark Ross; 4th Keady, Ashley Wray; 5th Roly, Emma Hosick; 6th Marley, Emma Sargent.

55cm – 1st Star Choice, Faith Black; 2nd Haribo, Amelia Bannon; 3rd Sparky, Erin McCrea; 4th Jack, May Crozier; 5th Silver, Nadine Uprichard.

60cm – 1st William, Grace Handcock; 2nd Dapple, Holly Ross; 3rd Herbie, Katie McNeilly.

70cm – 1st Harvey, Emma Blair; 2nd Dapple, Holly Ross; 3rd Laid Back Dude, Stephanie Fox.

80cm – 1st Harvey, Emma Blair; 2nd Twinkle Toes, Demi Blair; 3rd Cindy, Zara Davis.

90cm – 1st Pippa, Cora McNulty.

1m – No entries forward.

League Results

45cm –1st Guinness, Holly Hamill; 2nd Keady, Ashley Wray; 3rd Sparky, Erin McCrea; 4th Roly, Emma Hosick; 5th Tinks, Mark Ross.

55cm – 1st Jack, May Crozier; 2nd Star Choice, Faith Black; 3rd Haribo, Amelia Bannon; 4th Sparky, Erin McCrea; 5th Silver, Nadine Uprichard.

60cm – 1st William, Grace Handcock; 2nd Dapple, Holly Ross.

70cm – 1st Dapple, Holly Ross; 2nd Laid Back Dude, Stephanie Fox.

80cm – 1st Cindy, Zara Davis.

90cm – 1st Pippa, Cora McNulty.

1m – No qualifying competitors.