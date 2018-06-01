Smith takes top two at Glenpatrick

No stone was left unturned at Glenpatrick for the last of the Northern Region Spring Events which was held in glorious sunshine.

Britt Megahey and his team of workers had spent many hours preparing the ground to ensure that, despite all the recent rainfall, the event was able to proceed. The three courses, designed by Adam Stevenson, were beautifully presented and the standard of finish rivaled many International events.

Steven Smith finished strongly in the O/CNC1* class, taking the top two placings.

He had a runaway victory with Diane Harron Eakin’s eight year old Loch Cruise mare, EMS Florence who had the only double clear of the class. He replicated his result from Kircubbin with a second on Gina Johnston’s gelding, Hill Patrol.

Steven again took centre stage on the podium in the CNC1* class with Donogue Big Ronnie, an eight year old gelding by Camiro de Haar Z, who added nothing to his flatwork mark to finish eight points clear of River Lodge Equestrian’s San Remo gelding, Excalibar, ridden by Catherine Robinson.

Anna Kelly led from the outset in the Junior 1* class on her lovely nine year old mare, Something Special VI to finish ahead of Katie Riley and Versace Biscuit.

There were just four starters in the Pony 2* class and the win went to fifteen year old Chloe Fagan from Mullingar riding Carol Gee’s Fernhill Timbacktoo, followed by the Keogh twin sisters, Lilly and Sadie.

The CNC1* Amateur class saw Kat Butler-Ward secure her first eventing victory with The Spin Doctor , having benefitted from the withdrawal of the early leader, Denis Currie. Holly McClenaghan and Miranda took the runner up spot.

Meanwhile, in the EI 100 Amateur class Emma Lappin added another win to her tally with Bat Out of Hell in a class where Aaron McCusker’s showjumping course left its mark. The winner of the previous two weeks, Jayne Moore and Layla’s Way had to settle for runner up spot this week.

Tom Rowlatt McCormick went into the EI 100P class of four double handed and he came out with a first and second. He repeated his Tyrella 3 victory on Mon Amie Tonnerre and took second place with the Tyrella 4 winner, Coill Dearmad William.

A delighted Hannah Morrow picked up her red rosette in the 100 Junior class with My Good Thyne Girl where she had just over a one point margin over last week’s winner, Hollie Smith Ringfort Rubicon, on whom she has just recently taken the ride.

Robbie Collins and his wife Victoria were kept busy on Saturday as they juggled their riding with caring for their little son, Rupert. Clearly, Rupert was a lucky mascot as Robbie topped the leaderboard with his Orestus gelding, Dunrath William with Steven Smith taking a second placing on Virginia Maguire’s six year old gelding, Handsome Starr.

There was a big competitive class of EI 90 Amateurs which saw Ruth Lyttle take the win on Auberon. They finished just ahead of Kathryn Marshall and Aristocrat who were making their induction this season.

Co Meath’s Antonia Ward made her journey worthwhile by beating off stiff competition in the EI 90 class by taking the top two spots. She took the win on Felicity Ward’s five year old Loughehoe Guy gelding, Blarney Acacia, followed by a second placing on EPA Murray.

Ellen Douglas from Craigantlet continued her recent good form with a top placing in the EI90P class on board her mother’s six year old skewbald mare Rock Melody. Taylor Hunter who has an impressive list of results this season with Magic Rhythm finished in second place.

A spokesperson for the event said: “A huge ‘thank you’ goes to the Megahey family for opening the gates of their fabulous premises for our use. It is always a very special event and the additional ground made it even more so.

“As always, our thanks and admiration to all of our helpers since the Flexi Eventing back in January. We really are blessed to have such a great band of volunteers who come week after week to enable our sport to flourish.”

The action resumes in the Northern Region at Tullymurry in July.

Full Results

O/CNC1*: 1. Steven Smith, EMS Florence, 2. Steven Smith, Hill Patrol, 3. Joseph Murphy, Grantstown Sensation, 4. William Mackie, Carneyhaugh Conquistador, 5. Joseph Murphy, Sportsfield Pennywell

CNC1*, 1. Steven Smith, Donogue Big Ronnie, 2. Catherine Robinson, Excalibur, 3. Leah Jackson, Gemilly, 4. Daniel Brown, Fleur De Lis, 5. Adam Haugh, Deelside Brandy, 6. Charlotte Dixon, Harison

CNCJ1*, 1. Anna Kelly, Something Special VI, 2. Katie Riley, Versace Biscuit, 3. Hollie Smith, Anvil Lodge Pinnochio, 4. Freya Kennedy, Carrickview Diamond Gayle, 5. Blathnaid Boyd, What Else, 6. Rose de Montmorency, Hollypark Toes

CNC1* Amateur, 1. Kat Butler-Ward, The Spin Doctor, 2. Holly McClenaghan, Miranda, 3. Rachel Keys, Drumnaconnell Bellagio, 4. Mimi Falb, Kilpipe Jewel, 5. Emily Morris, Florida Bud

CNCP2*, 1. Chloe Fagan, Fernhill Timbacktoo, 2. Lilly Keogh, Kilcoltrim Swift, 3. Sadie Keogh, Phoenix Firefly

EI 100 Amateur, 1. Emma Lappin, Bat Out Of Hell, 2. Jayne Moore, Layla’s Way, 3. Wendy Seymour, Carrick Diamond Lilly, 4. Britt Megahey, Derryinver Ye Wee Boy, 5. Grainne Baxter, Cillbhrid Splash, 6. Philip Swamm, Tignabruaich

EI 100, 1. Robbie Collins, Dunrath William, 2. Steven Smith, Handsome Starr, 3. Kathryn McKibbin, Seapatrick Murphy, 4. David O’Connor, Dancing Queen, 5. Leah Knight, Mithril Lace, 6. Patricia Ryan, Sweet Smart

EI 100J, 1. Hannah Morrow, My Good Thyne Girl, 2. Hollie Smith, Ringfort Rubicon, 3. Katie O’Reilly, Indian Dreamer, 4. Ella Dickson, Pine Croft Bergamo, 5. Elena Mullen, SB Upmarket, 6. Natasha Breen, Captain Ghareeb

EI 100P, 1. Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, Mon Amie Tonnerre, 2. Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, Coill Dearmed William, 3. Rocco Quinn, Knockagarron Fear Bui Princess

EI 90 Amateur, 1. Ruth Lyttle, Auberon, 2. Kathryn Marshall, Aristocrat, 3. Hannah Thompson, Ballylurgan Lux Good, 4. Francis Murtagh, Letterkeen Bertie, 5. Joanne Cairns, Made You Look, 6. Nicky Nesbitt, The Spymaster

EI 90, 1. Antonia Ward, Blarney Acacia, 2. Antonia Ward, EPA Murray, 3. Lucca Stubington, September Son, 4. David O’Connor, House Elf, 5. Fiona McMillan, Donn Boy, 6. Hannah Whittle, Mr Murphy

EI 90P: 1. Ellen Douglas, Rock Melody; 2. Taylor Hunter, Magic Rhythm; 3. Caoimhe Crozier, Kildromin Banjo; 4. Elsa Mullen, Splaine; 5. Amy Tubman, Corha Delight; 6. Sarah O’Shea, CHE Esmeralda.