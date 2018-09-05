Spectacular style at Downpatrick Ladies Day

A bumper crowd was in attendance for exciting racing and lucrative style competitions at Ladies Day at Downpatrick Racecourse on Bank Holiday Monday, August 27th.

The prizes to be won in the four style categories attracted over 400 fantastic entrants and added great colour to this ever-popular meeting.

Nuala Perry was crowned The Rekorderlig Cider Most Appropriately Dressed Lady thanks to her stylish outfit and will enjoy seven nights in Thailand.

In the Hannontravel.ie best dressed gent competition, Vincent Perry caught the judges’s attention and was rewarded with a seven day Mediterranean cruise.

Selena Doran took the prize of three nights in Vienna in the Downpatrick Racecourse most stylish hat and accessories, while Courtney Ward will experience three luxurious nights in Nice thanks to her victory in the AJC Group winner Alright Ladies Upstyle Hair Competition.

Celebrity judges Miss Northern Ireland Katharine Walker, Mr Ireland Darren King, and Co Down Rose Ciara Kelly all commented that the style was of a really high standard and it had been very difficult to choose between the brilliant outfits on show.

After racing Downpatrick’s crowds took to the dancefloor to enjoy live music and top off a great day’s racing in style.

Downpatrick will race again on Friday, September 28th.

Gates will open at noon.

First race 2pm, last race 5.30pm.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.downpatrickracecourse.co.uk or call 02844612054.