Super League 2018

Following on from the great success of Ecclesville’s Super League for 2017 the organisers are delighted to announce the start of the 2018 Super League.

Winners at each of the five Leagues running throughout 2018 can accumulate points towards the Super League Final in December 2018.

The first League of 2018 will start on Friday, February 9, with the final scheduled for Friday, March 9.

The shows will start at 6.15pm with a 40cm Class, which will be followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m. The course builder for the league will be Raymond Caldwell.

To be eligible for the prizes on the final competitors must compete in three out of four previous weeks, with the same combination rider and pony jumping in the same class.

If you require any further information regarding this League or the Super League please contact Ecclesville on 028 8284 0591 or Sandra on 07990 541 966.