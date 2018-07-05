Team Abbott leads the way in Ecclesville final

The final of the third of Ecclesville’s Showjumping Leagues for 2018 was held on June 29 and was again very competitive, as the qualified combinations battled it out for the prizes.

With the Super League underway the top six in each class could also win valuable points, as at the end of 2018, in each class from 60cm through to 1.10cm, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to rider and horse combination with the most points.

The spectators were treated to great jump-offs against the clock as competitors twisted and flew round Raymond Caldwell’s tricky courses.

Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear had also kindly sponsored the Turnout Prizes for the final, so this was an added bonus for the riders and grooms.

The 40cm class had two young riders, Cara Garrity and Scarlett Knox, eligible to take joint first place. Scarlett riding Chester also won the first of the Turnout Prizes of the evening.

The winner of the 60cm was a delighted Sarah-Jane Sloane riding Lilley and she also added another 10 points to her Super League tally, as she has now posted her third win in this class! Tiana-Grace Abbott and Samsun had a flawless and speedy round and claimed the winning rosette in the 70cm class.

Tiana-Grace was on great form and then went on to win the 80cm class on Snuzzles, with her sister Lucie-Ann picking up second place on Louie. The 90cm class went to the very speedy Jordana Mitchell riding Rosie.

To round off a very entertaining evening of jumping, the winner of the 1m class was local girl, Lisa McFarland riding her lovely pony, Magic.

The Super League for 2018 is looking very interesting after three Leagues. With several new combinations in the mix and the leader-board has been given a good shake up! Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley continue to dominate the 60cm class with the maximum of 30 points! The very consistent Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie are leading both the 70cm and 80cm classes! The 90cm class is wide open with four riders on 10 points each – Tiana-Grace Abbott and Samsun, Enda Friel and Bob, Jessica Honeyman and JoJo and Jordana Mitchell and Rosie. Also, on equal first in the 1m class with two leagues to go, are Emma Mooney riding Barney and Lisa McFarland riding Magic.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity to thank all the competitors who supported this league. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, Course Builder, assisted by Malvern Moore, to Jennifer Leonard who assisted in the Judges box and to Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear for sponsoring the Turnout prizes.

Results:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Sarah-Jane Sloane and Hetty; Cara Garrity and Henry; Scarlett Knox and Chester; Niamh Lunney and Hetty

60cm Class (Double Clears): Cara Garrity and Henry; Scarlett Knox and Chester; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley

70cms (Double Clears): Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Samsun; Eunan Kelly and Millie

80cms (Double Clears): Zara-Jane Kelly and Betty; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Chloe Mitchell and Henry

90cms (Double Clears): Jordana Mitchell and Rosie; Zara-Jane Kelly and Betty

1m (Double Clears): Jessica Honeyman and JoJo; Lisa McFarland and Magic

LEAGUE RESULTS:

40cm

1st= Cara Garrity and Henry; Scarlett Knox and Chester (Turnout Prize)

60cm: 1st Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley (Turnout Prize); 2nd Cara Garrity and Henry; 3rd Scarlett Knox and Chester; 4th Eunan Kelly and Millie

70cm: 1st Tiana-Grace Abbott and Samsun; 2nd Jessica Honeyman and Star (Turnout); 3rd Eunan Kelly and Millie; 4th Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; 5th Sarah-Jane Sloane and Lilley

80cm: 1st Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles; 2nd Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; 3rd Amy Noble and Bailey (Turnout Prize)

90cm: 1st Jordana Mitchell and Rosie (Turnout); 2nd Tiana-Grace Abbott and Snuzzles; 3rd Jessica Honeyman and JoJo; 4th Amy Noble and Bailey

1m: 1st Lisa McFarland and Magic; 2nd Jessica Honeyman and Jo Jo

A date to note for the equestrian diary is Sunday 29 July when the Ecclesville team will be running the annual Summer Show.

The Show will be held in the Outdoor Arena with terrific cash prizes for the Open Classes and prizes in kind for the Novice Classes.

For further details contact Sandra on 07990 541 966 or Ecclesville on 028 82840591.