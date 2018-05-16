Tom on top form at Maddybenny

Maddybenny was the perfect setting on a sun-kissed day for the recent Northern Region Event.

The White families put their whole ‘life and soul’ into the running of this event and their hospitality and welcome are legendary.

Philip and Fred White had made a number of revamps to the three courses which rode well with excellent grass covering making ground conditions perfect for the 100 competitors, some of whom had travelled from well down South to attend.

Little Tom McMorrow, ten week old son of Tegan was the youngest spectator, there to cheer his mum on with her double mounts.

Ella Boyle riding her mother’s ten year old Holstein-bred mare, Candy 737, took the honours in the O/CNC1* class with Steven Smith coming in behind on Diane Harron-Eakin’s EMS Florence.

It was lovely to see Diane up at Maddybenny, supporting the Smith Brothers, despite her recent fall.

Florence Campbell, took the win in the CNC1* class with her Master Imp gelding, Imperial Master who just added some cross country time penalties to her first phase mark to come in over six seconds ahead of Daniel Brown and Fleur de Lis, on their fifth outing at this level.

There were just four starters in the CNCJ1* class where Hollie Smith outshone her rivals to claim the red rosette with Trevor Smith’s eleven year old Grange Bouncer gelding, Anvil Lodge Pinnochio. Jennifer Kuehnle and Fernhill Finders Keepers were over seven points adrift. Jennifer’s brother Brian had a runaway victory in the Pony Two Star class with another Carol Gee-Owned horse, Fernhill First Lady with Rocco Quinn and Knockagarron Fear Bui Princess taking second.

Twenty two competitors got underway in the EI 100 class where Adam Haugh made his presence felt with his five year old gelding, Van Thee Man, who was actually only making his fourth appearance in the sport. Last week’s winner, Virginia Maguire’s Handsome Starr had to settle for runner up spot this week with Steven Smith.

Having made the move from EI 90 to EI 100 just two weeks earlier, Amateur rider Jayne Moore was delighted to top the leaderboard this week on the Madeline Byrne bred mare, Layla’s Way who finished on a very impressive 24 dressage score. It was an equally delighted Debbie McNeill and OB Active who finished as runner up for the second consecutive week.

Finishing well ahead of her rivals in the EI 100J class was Anna Kelly with Ros Murphy’s Rock Rebel, making his first eventing appearance in three and a half years.

Alex Byrne was double handed in the EI 100P class where she claimed first with Forest Lodge Rambler and third with Millbrae Abbie, divided by Brian Kuehnle and The Royal Guest.

There were just two starters in the EI 90 P class but neither of the girls rested on their laurels and gave everything to the competition.

Topping the leaderboard was Sophie Bennett and her lovely skewbald gelding, Colour Code Chinook who led from the outset. Very well done to Grace Moore who gave a great account of herself and Roscor Calypso Crème to slot in just over five points behind on their debut event.

Back-to-back wins were recorded in the EI90 class by Anita Doherty riding her Connemara bred gelding, Powder Day. Hannah Whittle and her five year old gelding, Mr Murphy, took second place on their second outing.

The EI 90 Amateir class this week was won by Sheena Kerr-McNally and Pegasus who just added a fraction of a time penalty to her first phase mark to finish slightly ahead of Christina Turley and Ann’s Bob.

Organisers wish to thank Philip, Eavan and Fred White for all the hard work which went into the organization of yet another superb event at Maddybenny.

Thanks, also, to the members of Route Branch of the Pony Club, Route Hunt, Bann Valley Riding Club, Limavady & Londonderry Show and Causeway Coast Showjumpers for providing so many helpers and resources on the day.

Get well wishes go to Rosemary Moffett of Bann Valley Riding Club following her recent accident.

Full results

O/CNC1*: 1. Ella Boyle, Candy 737; 2. Steven Smith, EMS Florence; 3. Charlotte Dixon, V Zermie 51; 4. Jessica McIntyre, Sergeant Kiki; 5. Tegan White-McMorrow, Texan Style.

CNC1*: 1. Florence Campbell, Imperial Master; 2. Daniel Brown, Fleur De Lis; 3. Toni Quail, Wellan Summertime; 4. Andrew Turley, Colenomer; 5. Trevor Smith, Seducer; 6. Steven Smith, Winchester.

CNCJ1*: 1. Hollie Smith, Anvil Lodge Pinnochio; 2. Jennifer Kuehnle, Fernhill Finders Keepers; 3. Alex Cleland, Rafa Smash; 4. Jennifer Kuehnle, Deauville Beekhoeve.

CNCP2*: 1. Brian Kuehnle, Fernhill First Lady; 2. Rocco Quinn, Knockagarron Fear Bui Princess.

EI 100: 1. Adam Haugh, Van Thee Man; 2. Steven Smith, Handsome Starr 3. Ella Boyle, WKD Cooley; 4. Tori Dixon, Mawillan; 5. Janie Cairns, Mystique Magic; 6. Suzanne Hagan, OBOS Take One.

EI 100 Amateur: 1. Jayne Moore, Laylas Way; 2. Debbie McNeill, OB Active; 3. Kate Latimer, Ardnaglass Choco; 4. Julia Fielden, Absoloodle; 5. Philip Swann, Tignabruaich; 6. Dawn Clerkin, The Sailors Girl.

EI 100J: 1. Anna Kelly, Rock Rebel; 2. Jennifer Kuehnle, Tullibards Wild Cat; 3. Hollie Smith, Ringfort Rubicon; 4. Maillaidh Magee, Dakota Cruise; 5. Olivia Quinn, Redwood Thor.

EI 100P: 1. Alex Byrne, Forest Lodge Rambler; 2. Brian Kuehnle, The Royal Guest 3. Alex Byrne, Millbrae Abbie; 4. Cerys Howell, Essenar Luizza; 5. Brian Kuehnle, Tullibards Sixth Sense AC.

EI 90 P: 1. Sophie Bennett, Colour Code Chinook; 2. Grace Moore, Roscor Calypso Crème.

EI 90: 1. Anita Doherty, Powder Day; 2. Hannah Whittle, Mr Murphy; 3. Casey Webb, Miss Matana; 4. Hannah Whittle, Freddie Fox; 5. Justine Harding, Bonmahon Quick Step; 6. Janie Cairns, As Luck Would Have It.

EI 90 Amateur: 1. Sheena Kerr-McNally, Pegasus; 2. Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob; 3. Kirstin Thom, Slemish Rio Grande; 4. Sarah Irvine, City Vintage; 5. Jenny Nixon, Cruise On Harlie; 6. Joanne Cairns, Made You Look.