120 sexed bulls now available from Cogent

Cogent breeding are the pioneers of sexed semen technologies, being the first to commercially sell sexed semen in the early 2000s, since then Cogent have been ever advancing in technology and the acquisition with ST Genetics in October 2017 enables them to acquire the most advanced product on the market today – SexedULTRA 4M along with an impressive genetic line up of bulls.

All of the sires are readily available in Northern Ireland whether they are produced in the UK or further afield.

Together with the ever-expanding technology, Cogent have refurbished the lab in Cheshire to include new advanced sex sorting machines to produce SexedULTRA 4M in the UK, packing in more cells into one straw than any other product on the market today – this has seen a spike in conception rates among first customers compared to previous sexed products and a gender accuracy consistently over 90%. With this new technology, Male Sexed Beef can also be produced to add more value to every calf born.

Since launching SexedULTRA 4M, Cogent now have 120 sexed bulls across nine dairy breeds readily available in Northern Ireland. 71 Holstein bulls currently marketed as SexedULTRA 4M and the number is growing as more bulls become available, with nine obtainable currently in Friesian, including new sire – Peartree Georgeson. Two new sexed Montbeliarde bulls have now joined the register Malox and Merckx, which have been introduced to the Cogent catalogue this summer. There are 14 Jersey bulls available in 4M including Sunset Canyon Got Maid the highest PLI Jersey in at £494 and 711 Kgs of Milk and Ontime Stag the highest Type Jersey bull with a Type Merit of 2.0.

14 top genetic Holstein sires with over £700 PLI also grace the list, with T-Gen-Ac Jedi Yager as the top PLI bull at £818 taking top spot off Mr Rubi-Agronaut who comes in second with £815 PLI both bulls acquired from ST Genetics in the US. Cogent DG Supershot coming on top with Milk at 1134 Kgs is now available in SexedULTRA 4M.

For the full line up of bulls that are readily available in Northern Ireland visit www.cogentuk.com