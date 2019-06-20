£3.00 per kilo for weanlings at Rathfriland Co-Op

A very large entry for June on Friday (June 14) with some of the best prices this spring.

107 weanlings cleared up to £3.00 per kilo.

A Downpatrick farmer sold 15 Charolais male and females to £3.00 per kilo for a 294k male at £880.

A south Armagh farmer reached 275p/k for a 260k Belgian Blue male at £715 and 286k at £725 or 253.5p/k.

A Banbridge farmer sold a 294k Charolais male at £820 or 279p/k.

Tullyniskey farmer: 236k Belgian Blue female at £605 or 256p/k.

96 dropped calves and young stirks saw a Cascum farmer sell a 6 month old Belgian Blue male at £600 and a Simmental at £520.

Blue heifer calves sold to £340 from Rathfriland. 63 bullocks sold to 217.5p/k for a 492k Charolais at £1,070 from Rathfriland.

Store heifers sold to 202p/k for a 334k Aberdeen Angus at £675.

Cows with calves at foot sold to £1,300.

Breeding bulls also to £1,300.

DROPPED CALVES: Cascum farmer: Belgian Blue bull £600, Simmental bulls £520, £470 and £350, Holstein bulls £350, £350, £325, £325. Clontifleece farmer: Simmental bull £360. Annaclone farmer: Belgian Blue bull £350. Rathfriland farmer: Belgian Blue heifer £340. Ballinaskeagh farmer: Aberdeen Angus heifers £325, £265, £260. Hillsborough farmer: Aberdeen Angus heifers £295, £285, £260 and £230. Derrylecka farmer: Hereford heifers £240, £235, £225. Aughnaskeagh farmer: Hereford bulls £245, £225 etc. Newry farmer: Simmental bull £260, Shorthorn £250. Ballynahinch farmer: Hereford bulls £315, £265, £235 etc.

WEANLINGS: Derryogue farmer: 590k at £1,105, 512k at £985. Killinchy farmer: 560k at £960, 514k at £935. Edenagarry farmer: 484k at £950, 512k at £920. Downpatrick farmer: 15 Charolais male and females, 494k at £970, 384k at £930, 376k at £890, 376k at £885, 384k at £890, 370k at £825, 376k at £770, 340k at £690, 294k at £880 etc. South Armagh farmer: 260k at £715, 274k at £710, 286k at £725, 300k at £715. Ringsend farmer: 322k at £725.

HEIFERS: Ballykeel farmer: 626k at £1,110. Mayobridge farmer: 666k at £1,060. Ballyward farmer: 624k at £1,035, 524k at £945, 530k at £920. Greenhill farmer: 542k at £1,000. Derrycraw farmer: 550k at £950, 554k at £950, 530k at £930, 570k at £905. Legananny farmer: 544k at £900, 620k at £1035, 524k at £945, 416k at £790.

BREEDING BULLS & SUCKLER COWS: A Limousin bull from Ballinderry sold at £1,300 with cows with calves at foot from the same farm at £1,300. Young pedigree Charolais bulls to £900 from Lisburn.

BULLOCKS: Derrycraw farmer: 568k at £1,180, 626k at £1,100, 526k at £1,040. Kilkeel farmer: 620k Hereford at £1,030, 566k at £955. Greenhill farmer: 492k at £1,070, 542k at £1,000, 504k at £950. Loughbrickland farmer: 502k at £935, 478k at £890. Ballycross farmer: 496k at £930, 482k at £860.

A big entry of Friesian bullocks sold to £765 for 476k from Ardarragh.

Sheep numbers almost doubled on the week with another excellent trade.

A Kilcoo farmer topped the lambs at £95 for 26k.

All heavy lambs sold from £93 up.

A Ballymartin farmer reached 421p/k for 19k at £80. 245 fat ewes and rams sold to £102 for a Rathfriland farm.

Lisnacreevy farmer sold at £100.

LAMBS: Kilcoo farmer: £95 for 26k. Hilltown farmer: 23.2k at £94. Warringstown farmer: 23.7k at £94 Hilltown farmer: 26k at £93.50. Ballynahinch farmer: 24.5k at £93. Banbridge farmer: 24.3k at £93. Ballinran farmer: 24.2k at £93. Ballyroney farmer: 25k at £93. Ballynorris farmer: 26k at £93.Ballykeel farmer: 21.4k at £88. Glenane farmer: 22k at £90.50. Seaforde farmer: 22k at £90.50. Hilltown farmer: 62 lambs 20.3k at £83.50. Banbridge farmer: 19.7k at £81.50. Attical farmer: 21.9k at £91. Cullion farmer: 20.5k at £86. Ballymartin farmer: 19k at £80.

FAT EWES & RAMS: Rathfriland farmer: £102. Lisnacreevy farmer: £100. Ballynorris farmer: £95. Dromara farmer: £93. Cabra farmer: £91. Annaclone farmer: £90. Kilkcoo farmer: £89 and £88. Ballynanny farmer: £86. Rathfriland farmer: £86 and Ballymartin farmer: £85.