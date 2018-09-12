AANI celebrates first Air Ambulance month

This September, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) will be celebrating its first National Air Ambulance Week. To celebrate, AANI will be holding a month long campaign with over 50 events taking place across NI and will also be marking the occasion with the launch of their new corporate ‘High Flyers’ programme.

The National Air Ambulance Week campaign takes place in the second week of September each year and aims to recognise the work of air ambulances across the UK. The annual campaign is an opportunity to celebrate and promote the great work undertaken by Air Ambulance charities both locally and on a national scale.

The Charity, AANI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region and responds to seriously ill or injured patients 12 hours a day, seven days per week. Since July 2017, the air ambulance has been tasked to over 450 emergencies across Northern Ireland, providing advanced pre-hospital critical care to patients. The fundraising will help raise the £2million required each year to keep this vital service operational.

Speaking about the campaign, AANI Chairman Ian Crowe said: “Having only launched in July 2017 this is the first time that we have been able to celebrate National Air Ambulance Week and we are delighted to be able to share our story and highlight the great work done by our team across the whole of Northern Ireland.

“Before last summer, NI was the only region in the UK that did not have a HEMS service and we would like to say a huge thank you to the population of Northern Ireland for their continued support and donations which have allowed this lifesaving service to continue.

“While there has been so much support from the public we do need to continue raising funds to ensure that this vital service remains. In addition to the events taking place across NI in the next few weeks, we are also launching our new corporate ‘High Flyers’ programme. Companies can come on board and sponsor a day, or two or three of Air Ambulance running costs which are around £5,500 per day. In return they will receive a series of benefits including PR, an annual thank you event, road safety messages for staff and reduced individual Club AANI membership.

“We know that patients are alive today due to the care we provide in conjunction with the whole health service and we encourage businesses to come on board and lend their support.”

The events planned over the next few weeks include the M. B. McGrady & Co. Aqua Challenge at Let’s Go Hydro Aqua Park in Carryduff on Friday 14 September.

As well as fundraising events there will also be nine collection days taking place across NI in Ballymena (15 Sept), Bangor (22 September), Belfast (28 September), Newry (28 Sept), Derry (28 Sept), Armagh (29 Sept) and Cookstown (29 Sept) where the public can donate to the Air Ambulance NI charity.

To find out more about upcoming events in your area, how your company can get involved or how you can help fund a life-saving mission, visit Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s Facebook page, visit www.airambulanceni.org or call 028 9262 2677.