ABP successful at awards

The UK Division of ABP has been named Company of the Year at the 2018 Food Manufacture Excellence Awards, which have taken place in London.

The awards celebrate and recognise quality and excellence in the UK food and drink manufacturing market. ABP UK was praised by the judging panel, led by Iain Ferguson, Chairman of the UK’s Food and Drink Council, for driving a comprehensive programme of environmental initiatives and championing a tough stance on modern slavery.

In addition, ABP UK was announced as winner of the Meat, Poultry and Seafood, and also the Large Manufacturing Company categories. The judging panel concluded that ABP UK stood out due to its determination and drive beyond its category remit to tackle issues of vital importance and relevance to the entire industry.

Darren Jones, ABP UK’s Commercial Director said: “ABP UK is delighted to win such a prestigious award and to receive independent recognition for the many exciting innovative initiatives that are taking place across our business. These range from the introduction of our new DC Super Hero range with Warner Brothers, an industry first, to the significant progress we are making with our sustainability programme that is on course to reach our 2020 targets ahead of schedule. This award is also a fitting recognition for all ABP colleagues and their unwavering commitment to ensuring our customers receive the highest quality products with the very best in customer service.”