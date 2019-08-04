All roads lead to Clonmany Show

The 52nd annual Clonmany Agricultural Show takes place on the 6th of August 2019 at the Pollan Green, Ballyliffin, Co.Donegal.

The show attracts visitors from far and near.

This family event really has something for everyone - A taste of Inishowen Food Festival with Neven Maguire and Brian McDermott, Buncrana Credit Union Jiving competition, fashions shows, live music with Gary Fitzpatrick, Olivia Douglas and John McNicholl, children’s amusements, sheepdog trials, pet shows and much more. A fun filled day of family entertainment with free admission for children.

A new event has been added for 2019 - the North West Lamb Shearing Championships which is the first of its kind in Donegal. This event has over €4,000 in prize money and will attract competitors from all over. It is much anticipated among the sheep shearing community and it is sure to be a highlight of this year’s show. There are six different classes which include open, senior, intermediate, blades, junior and novice.

There will be fierce competition as many big names have already entered. Two-time World Record holder and 10-time All-Ireland Sheep shearing holder, Ivan Scott, will be in attendance. Three-time All-Ireland winner and 3rd place intermediate World sheep shearer Joanne Devaney has also confirmed she will be in attendance. Joanne expressed her anticipation for the show saying: “I am extremely looking forward to Clonmany show this year. I attended the show last year for the first time and caught the tail end of Ivan Scott and George Graham’s shearing demonstration! It’s a great show with some fantastic music throughout the day too. I’m sure they’ll host a great shearing competition and I can’t wait to compete!”

This event is funded by the Leader programme by Donegal LCDC and Inishowen Development Partnership without whose support this event would not be possible.