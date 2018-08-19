All roads lead to Dungannon Mart for club show

With time now over to enter the Commercial Cattle NI 14th Annual Club Show, it’s all systems go with large numbers of top quality commercial cattle from Northern Ireland to be on display on Saturday, 1st September.

This year some of the club sponsors will have small trade stands in the market so please stop by to see what they have on offer on show day.

This year the club decided to let the ladies show how it’s done. Firstly, it’s Mrs Gail Matchett from Portadown. Gail will be judging the Young Handlers classes. Miss Lin Pidsley from Devon will be judging the Calf Classes, Weight classes and the Overall Championship.

Miss Louise Allen from Ayrshire will be judging the breed classes and a few other specials.

All three ladies have had great success in commercial show-rings.

Again the Commercial Cattle NI are indebted to their sponsors.

Without their continued support over the years these events could not take place.

Judging will commence at 9.30am sharp, starting with the young handlers classes.

“Hester” the club’s charity heifer draw will take place around 1.30pm. Tickets for the draw are still available from committee members around the country so to be in with a chance to win a breeding heifer for a fiver please get in touch.

Anyone requiring information on this event please get in contact with Robert on 07929759229 or Lizzy on 07919574811.