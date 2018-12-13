Alltech cuts the ribbon on brand new UK office

A newly built office in Stamford, Lincolnshire, England, was opened by Dr Mark Lyons, Alltech president and CEO, and Mrs Deirdre Lyons, Alltech co-founder and director of corporate image and design, at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, December 6.

The 70,000-square-foot innovative design was initiated by Deirdre Lyons in late 2015 to accommodate Alltech’s growth in an office-only site. It features an open reception area, five meeting rooms, including a purpose-built training room, offices and dedicated creative spaces.

A building that cultivates collaboration was the vision for the new Alltech office in Stamford. While the initial design work started three years ago, ground was broken on the new building in November of 2016. The office now reflects the nature of Alltech’s late founder, Dr. Pearse Lyons, with open spaces designed to nurture creativity and innovation.

“Our new building, designed by Mrs Lyons, brings together many of our Alltech teams for greater collaboration and improved service to our customers in animal and crop nutrition,” said Alric Blake, chief operating officer of Alltech. “We look forward to welcoming customers, colleagues and friends, old and new, to Alltech Stamford.”

In conjunction with the new building, manufacturing operations were relocated to a larger, more suitable site 12 miles outside of Stamford.

Stamford has been home to Alltech’s U.K. offices since 1988. Today, the team includes 120 highly skilled specialists who work hand in hand with feed, farming and food businesses to achieve performance targets through nutritional innovation.

In addition to serving as the primary base for Alltech’s chief operating officer and the global leaders of Alltech’s core animal nutrition platforms, Alltech Stamford is also home to Alltech’s U.K. team and Alltech E-CO2, which provides tools and services to improve the sustainability and efficiency of farming operations.