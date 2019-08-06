An action packed winter programme

The North East Derry Group have an action-packed year planned with the winter programme about to start for 2019/20.

It all kicks off in October with Aled Davies of Pruex, providing us with important facts on antibiotic resistance, something that is going to be a real issue for all livestock sectors moving forward.

This will be followed by a more light-hearted social night on Friday, 22nd November at Race View Karting in Ballymena. There is sure to be a high demand for this trip and with only 30 spaces available, places will be booked through the office on a first come first serve basis. For more information on the outing contact 028 7034 2693 or email coleraine@nfumutual.co.uk.

A new year and a fresh start; Adam Watson and a representative from Rural Support, will be coming to speak to us about mental health and maintaining a good work/life balance. You will also get a chance to hear from Asda’s Northern Ireland corporate affairs manager, Joe McDonald, (a former UFU employee), about the food chain from a supermarket’s point of view when he visits us in February. This will be a great opportunity to ask any questions you may have about food retailers and production requirements.

The group held a very successful and competitive cereals competition with judging taking place in June and July. A total of 25 fields were judged and the group winners are as follows:

Winter barley - Adrian Shields

Spring barley – Mark McCollum

Winter wheat – James Gardiner

Oats – James Gardiner

Thanks to Moore Wallace and Alister McConaghie, for taking time out of their busy schedules to judge the competition. We would also like to thank everyone who entered, the standard was extremely high and the judges had a tough time deciding on the top entry in each section. Well done to all the winners.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the North East Derry Group or for more information regarding our exclusive membership benefits and services, contact the group office on 028 7034 2693. If members wish to receive the UFU weekly bulletin, please forward your email address to our group office.