Angus calves impress at 14th annual show

A great show with some very flashy calves was how English judge Rob Bishop described the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s 14th annual calf show, hosted by Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Mr Bishop who runs the 45-cow Warrenho Herd in Berkshire said: “This is my first time judging in Northern Ireland, and I’d like to thank the club for his invitation and hospitality. The standard was high in all classes, but I am particularly impressed by the femininity of the females, and the number of bull calves showing great potential.”

After a three-hour judging stint Rob Bishop tapped out Crew Destiny U601 ET as the winner of the coveted JB Lamb Memorial Cup for the supreme overall champion. This seven-month-old heifer was bred by Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, from Strabane, and also won the heifer calf championship. Sired by Hallington Evo L333, she is bred from the 2012 All-Ireland senior heifer winner Crew Dakota L101 - one of seven cows in the herd.

“The overall winner oozes ring presence and is picture perfect,” said the judge. “She led an 8-strong class, and is full of breed character, well fleshed for her age, and has good locomotion.”

Claiming the reserve overall championship was the bull calf champion Richhill Major U002 bred by Robin Lamb, Richhill. This seven-month-old bull was sired by the 40-cow herd’s stock bull Weeton King Lear R452. His dam, Richhill Missie N322 goes back to the 30,000gns Netherton Missie A114.

“This is another great calf with a lot of potential. He is long and clean, has a good second thigh, and walks well.”

Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Dromara, claimed the reserve heifer calf championship with the April 2018 born Woodvale Tidy Bee U322. Sired by Oak Moor Mr Paul S311, she is out of Woodvale Tidy Bee H782.

The reserve male calf championship went to the January 2018 born Cloghoghill Eric U546. Bred by Robert and Joyce Smyth, he was bought privately by Adrian and Graeme Parke, Strabane. This one was sired by Cloghogmill Prince Pete R255, and is out of Cloghogmill Emma R244.

Securing the yearling championship ribbons was the January 2017 in-calf heifer Dartrey Exquisite T585 exhibited by Hylda Mills and Brian Johnston, who run a herd of 27 breeding females at Scarva. She is a daughter of Dartrey Duleo R241, and is bred from Dartrey Exceed R237. This one was best of opposite sex to the breed champion at Castlewellan Show in July.

Rob Bishop added: “This is another flashy female. She has a great Angus head, good locomotion, and is well-fleshed.”

Standing reserve in the yearling championship line-up was the April 2017 bull Coolermoney Samson T725 from Adrian and Graeme Parke’s herd at Strabane. He was sired by Cloghogmill Eric R233, and is bred from The Moss Saville L073. This bull won numerous first prize rosettes on the show circuit, and was male champion at Balmoral, and supreme champion at Armagh.

“This is a super young bull with great conformation,” commented the judge. “He is long and deep, has a great second thigh and will grow into a good stock bull.”

The Parke family also won the Mossbrook Perpetual Trophy for the best pair of calves. The winning duo were the January 2018 heifer Coolermoney Rose U773, and Cloghogmill Eric U546. Both secured first prizes in their respective classes, and were well matched for size and conformation.

The reserve award went to Freddie Davidson, Banbridge, who exhibited the January born bull Ember Daniel U402, and the March born bull Ember Prince U446.

NI Aberdeen Angus club chairman Alan Morrison thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the event. “Thanks to Rob Bishop for judging our 14th annual calf show. We are also indebted to the Wylie family for the use of the excellent facilities at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

“Thanks also to our sponsors for their generous financial support.” Sponsors include: Irish Aberdeen Angus Association, ABP Newry, John McElderry Ltd, Dovea Geneticsw, Fane Valley, RJ Mulligan Agri, Irwins Feed and FS Heron.

Results

Young handlers

Junior handler, aged 8 to 13 years-old – 1, Bailey Smyth; 2, Molly Troughton; 3, Joe Mallon; 4, Pippa Troughton.

Yearling classes

Senior yearling heifer, born January to August 2017- 1, Hylda Mills and Brian Johnston, Dartrey Exquisite T585 by Dartrey Duleo R241; 2, Robin Lamb, Richhill Elba T626 by Richhill Monarch P473; 3, Andrew Cromie, Aughnahugh Eva Polly T267 by Netherton Brazilian E377.

Junior yearling heifer, born September to December 2017 – 1, Freddie Davidson, Ember Bonnie Bell T343 by Cheeklaw Edgar R515; 2, Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Lady Jalapeno T002 by Tullybryan Black Brandy R755; 3, Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Lady Juniper T024 by Tullybryan Black Brandy R755.

Senior yearling bull, born January to August 2017- 1, Adrian Parke, Coolermoney Samson T725 by Cloghogmill Eric R233; 2, Hylda Mills and Brian Johnston, Dartrey Viscount Cid T655 by Prospect Lord Jake M412.

Calf classes

Senior heifer calf, born January or February 2018 – 1, Adrian Parke, Coolermoney Rose U773 by Netherton Figo C244; 2, Frank Moore, Crieve Dolly U652 by Deveron Latimer G188.

Intermediate heifer calf, born March or April 2018- 1, Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt, Crew Destiny U601 ET by Hallington Evo L333; 2, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Tidy Bee U322 by Oak Moor Mr Paul S311; 3, Frank Moore, Crieve Bronaghs Bonnie U685 by Carlhurlie Forthex S129.

Junior heifer calf, born May or June 2018 – 1, James Mallon, Knockoneill Eston Annie U735 by Bunlahy John G.

Senior bull calf, born January or February 2018 – 1, Adrian Parke, Cloghogmill Eric U546 by Cloghogmill Prince Pete R255; 2, Freddie Davidson, Ember Daniel U402 by Cheeklaw Edgar R515.

Intermediate bull calf, born March or April 2018 – 1, Robin Lamb, Richhill Major U002 by Weeton King Lear R452; 2, Frank Moore, Crieve Pedro Eshton U663 by Carlhurlie Forthex S129; 3, Freddie Davidson, Ember Prince U446 by Cheeklaw Edgar R515.

Junior bull calf, born May or June 2018 – 1, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lord Highlight U264 by Netherton Americano M703; 2, Fiona Troughton, Tullybryan Picasso U094 by Liss Brendan P465.

Pair, property of exhibitor , born in 2018– 1, Adrian Parke, Coolermoney Rose U773 and Cloghogmill Eric U546; 2, Freddie Davidson, Ember Daniel U402 and Ember Prince U446; 3, Alwyn and Carol Armour and Sons, Woodvale Edwina U274 and Woodvale Proud Paul U285.