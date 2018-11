Police have made an appeal for information following the theft of a Massey Ferguson tractor from the Skea/Dernasesk area of Kesh in the early hours of November 16th.

Const. Hoey commented: “We are keen to speak to anyone who can help with our enquiries.

“If you noticed anything suspicious in and around the area at this time please call the 101 number quoting reference number 373 of 16.11.18.”