Appeal over stolen trailers

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in recovering two stolen trailers which went missing on Friday, 28th September.

Officers are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of the Dexter Blue 10x6 builders trailer and a Dexter blue Transporter trailer.

It was reported that the items were stolen sometime between 7.30pm and 8pm from the Letteran Road area of Cookstown.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police in Magherafelt on 101 quoting reference number 1223 of 28/09/2018.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.Appeal