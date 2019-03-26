Applications open for role of chairperson

Applications are now open for the new role of Chairperson at the Anaerobic Digestion & Bioresources Association (ADBA), the UK’s trade body for anaerobic digestion (AD).

The new Chairperson, who will replace the role of Chief Executive, will be responsible for driving the association’s strategy, developing its business plan, representing the association at the highest levels, and engaging with ADBA’s members and other stakeholders.

They will be supported by ADBA’s Advisory Board and the executive team.

The chosen candidate will be a high-profile figure with extensive experience in the AD sector and with ambitious and deliverable ideas for ensuring the UK AD industry can grow to meet its full potential.

Once the Chairperson is in place, ADBA Chief Executive Charlotte Morton will continue on ADBA’s Advisory Board and in her associated role of Chief Executive of We Are Orchard, the company that has been providing association management services to ADBA and other green sector trade associations including the World Biogas Association for the past three years. Ms Morton will be responsible for the delivery of the new ADBA Chairperson’s strategy and business plan, with the operation and administration of ADBA otherwise remaining unchanged.

The announcement of the new role was first made at the ADBA National Conference 2018 in December. Applications to the role will close on Tuesday 30th April.

Ms Morton said: “With so much uncertainty in the UK as a result of Brexit and a changing political landscape, it’s vital that ADBA stays one step ahead of the game to ensure that we put the AD industry in the best possible position to meet its huge potential over the coming years. We believe that the appointment of a new Chairperson is the best way to do this, and we are intending for the new Chairperson to be in place in time for the celebration of our tenth anniversary in October.

“The new Chairperson will work closely with ADBA’s members, the Advisory Board, and all key stakeholders to create an exciting new chapter in the story of this vital technology and grow ADBA’s membership to build on existing opportunities both here in the UK and abroad. They will also take forward our focus on benchmarking excellence, which started in 2017 with the launch of the AD Certification Scheme.”