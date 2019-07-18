Armoy Mart: Fat lambs selling to £82

A good turnout of 600 head last Wednesday night saw fat lambs sell to £82.00, store lambs were a flying trade selling to a top of £75.50 and fat ewes selling to up to £100.

FAT LAMBS

Seamus Scullion, Martinstown, 25kgs, £82.00. Robert Sinclair, Bushmills, 25kgs, £82.00. Gerard Black, Armoy, 26kgs, £81.00. A Smyth, Bushmills, 27kgs, £81.00. J J McDonnell, Cushendall, 26kgs, £81.00. G Millen, Coleraine, 24kgs, £80.00. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £80.00. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £80.00. Adrian Coyles, Dervock, 24kgs, £80.00. Robert McCaughan, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £79.80. W Hanna, Jun, Ballymoney, 25kgs, £79.50. Martin McAuley, Martinstown, 27kgs, £80.00. S J and D Currie, Mosside, 24kgs, £79.00. Martin Butler, Rathkenny, 23kgs, £78.80.

STORE LAMBS

Alistair Gillen, Armoy, 18 Texel, £75.50. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 60 Suffolk, £69.50. D Matthews, Ballycastle, 27 Suffolk, £65.00. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 12 Texel, £69.50. T Smyth, Kilrea, 26kgs Texel, £74.50. D Mathews, Ballycastle, 14 crossbreds £62.00. Albert Boyd, Cloughmills, 20 Suffolk, £67.00. D Matthews, Ballycastle, 17 crossbreds £56.00.

FAT EWES

Martin Butler, Rathkenny, Suff, £100. G Black, Armoy, crossbreds £85.00. John McGill, Ballycastle, Texel, £71.50. S Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £78.00. M Butler, Martinstown, Suffolk, £93.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm (sharp).

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.