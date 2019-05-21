Armoy Mart: Steers sell to a top price on £1,340

A seasonal turnout of 168 head last Monday night saw a lot of housed cattle appear in the market.

Trade was good for all types of cattle with several new buyers in attendance.

Steers sold to a top price on £1,340 paid for a 700kgs non FQA. steer to a Martinstown farmer.

Heifers sold to £1,190 for a 570kgs non FQA Limousin from Ballycastle producer and fat cows sold to £1,200.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Martinstown producer, Charolais, non FQA. 700kgs, £1,340, 680kgs, £1,200, 670kgs, £1,245. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 440kgs, £940, 480kgs, £1,050, 500kgs, £1,000. Armoy producer, Limousin, 505kgs, £1,100. Ballintoy producer, Limousin, 580kgs, £1,160. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,230, 600kgs, £1,210. Martinstown producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 300kgs, £820, 325kgs, £810, 300kgs, £760. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 350kgs, £825, 380kgs, £850. Broughshane producer, Simmental, 410kgs, £820. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 300kgs, £775, 305kgs, £730. Ballymoney producer, Fleckvieh, 500kgs, £900, 600kgs, £1,100. Carnlough producer, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,100, 510kgs, £1,040. Ballintoy producer, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,075, 590kgs, £1,060. Bellaghy producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 400kgs, £815, 470kgs, £820. Martinstown producer, Limousin, 400kgs, £805, 315kgs, £735, 390kgs, £865, 400kgs, £840. Ballymoney producer, Belgian Blue, 500kgs, £930, 540kgs, £1,030, 500kgs, £885. Limavady producer, Shorthorn, 290kgs, £600, 300kgs, £630.

HEIFERS

Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,190, 500kgs, £1,080, 510kgs, £1,045, 400kgs, £910, 450kgs, £975, 500kgs, £1,030. Armoy producer, Limousin, 460kgs, £980, 470kgs, £975. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 350kgs, £795, 320kgs, £780, 230kgs, £555. Armoy producer, Charolais, 430kgs, £895, 440kgs, £900, 390kgs, £900. Downpatrick producer, Limousin, 310kgs, 3740, 330kgs, £705. Clough producer, Hereford, 570kgs, £1,040. Martinstown producer, Charolais, 445kgs, £910, 600kgs, £1,180, 440kgs, £885. Ballymoney producer, Aberdeen Angus, 300kgs, £625, 440kgs, £875. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 400kgs, £835, 430kgs, £900. Ballycastle producer, Saler, 415kgs, £855. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 470kgs, £985, 430kgs, £845, 400kgs, £805. Mosside producer, Charolais, 670kgs, £1,040, 660kgs, £1,045. Armoy producer, Belted Galloway, 260kgs, £555, 210kgs, £485, 200kgs, £425.

FAT COWS

Ballycastle producer, Charolais, 730kgs, £1,200. Martinstown producer, Simmental, 660kgs, £750. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 560kgs, £660. Ballyvoy producer, Limousin, 690kgs, £945. Broughshane producer, Fleckvieh, 580kgs, £655. Stranocum producer, Friesian, 530kgs, 3700.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.