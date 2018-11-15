Armoy WI 70th anniversary dinner

Seventy years ago in 1948 a group of ladies from the Armoy area met in the Old School and thus was formed Armoy WI.

Their foresight began an institute which has continued to thrive to this day.

The present members and friends held their 70th anniversary dinner in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine with guests Mrs Collette Craig, Federation Chairman, Cara McShane representing the Causeway Coast and Glens Council and guest speaker Claire Sugden MLA.

The cake was cut by President Lynda Hamilton Harris with two honorary members Mrs Margaret Doak and Mrs Florence Spence.

An enjoyable evening concluded with entertainment by the Pear Tree Singers.