Aurivo announces details of new NI Fixed Milk Price Scheme

Aurivo, the globally-focused Agribusiness headquartered in Sligo, has announced details of its new Fixed Milk Price Scheme, which is open to all its milk suppliers in Northern Ireland.

The Scheme, which will run for 12 months, from the 1st of January 2020 through to 31st of December 2020, guarantees a secure price on a fixed proportion of supply over a defined period, in order to help suppliers manage milk price volatility.

Participating suppliers in Northern Ireland will get 26.5ppl base price for a maximum of 10% of their 2019 monthly supply. This is the fifth Fixed Milk Price Scheme for suppliers in Northern Ireland.

A special allocation will apply to new entrants to dairying, who commenced milking after January 1st, 2020. While the Scheme is open to all milk suppliers and participation is voluntary.

Commenting on the announcement, Stephen Blewitt, General Manager, Aurivo said: “Aurivo has over 1,000 suppliers, many of whom are faced with uncertainty over milk price volatility. This Scheme helps them to surmount this challenge by guaranteeing a portion of their supply over the 12-month period, regardless of other external factors that may arise.

“We are confident that the base price of 26.5 pence/litre for our Northern Ireland suppliers will lead to a strong uptake, as this is a relatively good return in the current market. We strongly encourage interested suppliers to submit their application before the closing date of Friday, 24th January, in order to avail of this scheme.”