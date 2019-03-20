Awards galore at Crumlin WI’s Diamond anniversary dinner

On Wednesday 6th March, members and guests of Crumlin WI met at The Dunadry Hotel, Templepatrick, to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Institute.

On arrival, everyone enjoyed a drinks reception, where they met friends old and new and browsed photographs and other memorabilia from the last 60 years, before taking their places in the beautiful dining room. President Ruth Graham gave everyone a warm welcome, including special guests Edwina Marr, the Federation Vice-Chairman, Executive Member Dorothy Andrews, and former Presidents of Crumlin WI. A delicious meal was then enjoyed and there was plenty of lively chat and laughter throughout the evening.

Crumlin WI member, Jenny McClenaghan, had baked and decorated a special 60th Anniversary cake. This was cut by Edwina Marr, Ruth Graham and Honorary Member Mrs Nessie Park. The cake was served with tea and coffee after the meal and it was pronounced delicious!

After dinner and toasts, trophies were presented. Many talented ladies received awards for their successes in the Institute Craft Competition which had been held at the February meeting. Federation trophies gained in the past year were also formally presented to Joan Ward, for her success in the Festival of the Spoken Word, to Hazel Minford, as best supporting actress in the Drama Festival, and to choir members for their achievements at the 2018 Music Festival.

Entertainment was provided by the Institute Choir who sang three songs, to enthusiastic applause. These were followed by a hilarious poem, ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, performed by Joan Ward, which had everyone in fits of laughter. A variety of prizes, including spring flowers from the tables, were presented in the free ballot and the competition, a pretty pillbox, was won by Helen Lewis. Birthday Girl was Joan Stevenson. Everyone received a table gift of a commemorative bag charm, crafted by members, Rita Burns and Grainne Frazer.

Finally, a few items of business were conducted and the singing of the Countrywoman’s Song concluded a memorable evening of friendship and fun.

Looking forward to the future, an invitation goes out to any ladies in the wider Crumlin area who would be interested in coming along to the WI. Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of every month at 7.45pm in Crumlin Masonic Hall. The monthly programme is varied and a friendly welcome is guaranteed.