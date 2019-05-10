The UFU are encouraging members and the public to visit their local farm for free in one of the biggest awareness initiatives of its kind in Northern Ireland.

UFU deputy president David Brown said: “We are delighted to have 21 farms from across the province participating in the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend initiative promoting local ‘home grown’ produce.”

BOIOFW provides the opportunity to sample the pleasures of the agri-food industry, bringing together members of the public and the farming community to celebrate all aspects of the agriculture industry.

Taking place across Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June 2019, the initiative is hoping to attract upwards of 16,000 visitors from rural and urban towns and cities. Each farm has an action packed programme of activities and attractions for all age ranges, with no admission. Attractions include petting farms, pony rides, competitions, live music and demonstrations.

“Now more than ever farmers need to be telling their story and this initiative is a great way for us to engage with the public and show them the industry up-close. Many farms have been handed down through the generations, passing on skills and looking after livestock and the land, and so the event this summer allows us to celebrate the individual farm’s story both in the present and in the past,” said Mr Brown.

For a full list of participating farms and activities visit www.openfarmweekend.com