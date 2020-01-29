Beef bred cows sell to £1315 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 155 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, January 28 sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows sold from £135 to £160 per 100 kilos for a 820k Simmental at £1315 from an Aghalee farmer and for a 644k Simmental at £1030 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Heavy Friesian cows sold to a top of £1180 for 980k cow £120 per 100 kilos for a Killylea producer.

Several Friesian cows sold in excess of £1000 each.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £110 to £128 per 100 kilos for 700k at £895 for an Armagh producer.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Aghalee farmer 820k £1315 £160.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 644k £1030 £160.00; Whitecross farmer 700k £1115 £159.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 676k £1045 £155.00; Whitecross farmer 796k £1225 £154.00; Gilford farmer 698k £1065 £153.00 and Lisburn farmer 662k £985 £149.00.

Friesian cull cows

Markethill farmer 700k £895 £128.00; Collone farmer 632k £765 £121.00; Markethill farmer 714k £855 £120.00; Killylea farmer 986k £1180 £120.00; Poyntzpass farmer 870k £1025 £118.00 and Tassagh farmer 896k £1055 £118.00.

CALVES

150 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves from £250 to £315 for a five week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £300 for a five week old Simmental.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £335 for a three week old Hereford followed by £295 for a three week old Limousin.

All good heifers from £220 to £265 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £315; Simmental £300; Simmental £290; Aberdeen Angus £285; Aberdeen Angus £280; Limousin £275; Aberdeen Angus £275; Aberdeen Angus £270 and Limousin £265.

Heifer calves

Hereford £335; Limousin £295; Aberdeen Angus £265; Belgian Blue £260; Belgian Blue £250; Aberdeen Angus £250; Aberdeen Angus £240 and Limousin £235.