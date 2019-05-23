Beef bullocks sell to £1,503.80 at Ballymena Mart

162 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday, May 16 sold readily to 206 pence per kg, for a 730kg Belgian Blue steer.

Beef heifers sold to 203 pence for a 540kg Parthenais.

Beef cows to 187 pence for a Limousin 850kg, Friesian cows to 133 pence.

Beef bullocks sold to: J Scott, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 730kg, £1,503.80 (206), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 700kg, £1,442 (206), D T Harbinson, Limavady Blonde d'Aquitaine 700kg, £1,379 (197), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 640kg, £1,254.40 (196), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 730kg, £1,423.50 (195), T A Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 620kg, £1,202.80 (194), Charolais 240kg, £1,235.20 (193), S Morrison, Liscolman Charolais 660kg, £1,267.20 (192), J Scott, Toomebridge Simmental 730kg, £1,401.60 (192), T A Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 670kg, £1,279.70 (191), M Kells, Portadown Charolais 730kg, £1,406 (190) (2), D T Harbinson, Limavady Charolais 760kg, £1,444 (190), A and T Logan, Portglenone 650kg, £1,228.50 (189), D T Harbinson, Limavady Charolais 660kg, £1,240.80 (188) and A and T Logan, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus £1,041.60 (186).

Beef heifers

J McLaughlin, Bushmills Parthenais 540kg, £1,096.20 (203), J McLaughlin, Bushmills Parthenais 600kg, £1,200 (200), J McLaughlin, Bushmills Charolais 540kg, £1,069.20 (198), L F Logan, Randalstown Limousin 600kg, £1,176 (196), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 670kg, £1,306.50 (195), J McLaughlin, Bushmills Parthenais 530kg, £1033.50 (195), S Morrison, Liscolman Charolais 640kg, £1,235.20 (193), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 620kg, £1,190.40 (192), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin 640kg, £1,228.80 (192), T McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 620kg, £1,178 (190), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 660kg, £1,254 (190), N J Diamond, Bellaghy Simmental 560kg, £1,064 (190), L F Logan, Randalstown Charolais 680kg, £1,292 (190), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 580kg, £1,096.20 (189), K and M Gawn, Kells Simmental 590kg, £1,115.10 (189) and L F Logan, Randalstown Charolais 720kg, £1,353.60 (188).

Beef cows

A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 850kg, £1,589.50 (187), S Morrison, Liscolman Charolais 640kg, £1,164.80 (182), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm 690kg, £1,228.20 (178), B Lyttle, Moorfields Limousin 580kg, £1,020.80 (176), B McKenna, Bellaghy Limousin 680kg, £1,183.20 (174), A Martin, Kells Limousin 740kg, £1,228.40 (166), A McNeilly, Muckamore Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,082.40 (164), PMcVey, Magherafelt Limousin 600kg, £984 (164), Limousin 520kg, £852.80 (164), H McConkey, Antrim Limousin 590kg, £955.80 (162), J McHenry, Magheramourne Limousin 660kg, £1,029.60 (156), D McKay, Broughshane Montbeliarde 730kg, £1,095 (150), A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 670kg, £998.30 (149), N and M McCashin, Randalstown Simmental 570kg, £843.60 (148), J B Crawford, Aughafatten Simmental 700kg, £,1015 (145) and T Strange, Straid Stabiliser 820kg, £1,180.80 (144).

Friesian cows

J A Boyd, Kircubbin 570kg, £758.10 (133), P and G O’Rawe, Clough 740kg, £925 (125), E Lyttle, Ballymena 490kg, £612.50 (125), B Lyttle, Moorfields 670kg, £824.10 (123), L Bryson, Dunadry 490kg, £588 (120), J and S McElnay 780kg, £936 (120), T Adams, Rathkenny 720kg, £856.80 (119), R Forsythe, Cloughmills 540kg, £637.20 (118), D McKay, Broughshane 630kg, £737.10 (117), B Lyttle, Moorfields 670kg, £783.90 (117), R J Gage, Clough 770kg, £900.90 (117), J A Boyd, Kircubbin, 610kg, £701.50 (115), B Lyttle, Moorfields 550kg, £627 (114), T Adams, Rathkenny 800kg, £912 (114), W Black, Aghadowey 650kg, £741 (114) and L Bryson, Dunadry 650kg, £663 (102).

Friesian bullocks

A Huston, Culcrum 650kg, £962 (148), A Huston, Culcrum 610kg, £799.10 (131) and A Huston, Culcrum 690kg, £828 (120).

A small entry of dairy stock sold to £1,510 for a calved heifer.

Leading prices: Barry McStravick, Lurgan £1,510, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick £1,450, £1,420, £1,250, £1,100 and Barry McStravick £960.

Suckler stock sold to £1480 for an Angus cow with bull calf.

Ruling prices: Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,480, R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin cow and bull calf £1,460, H McCormick, Larne Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,450, R Waide, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,450, Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare Limousin cow and bull calf £1,410, R Shaw, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,410, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,350, Mrs L Greer, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,180 and R Waide, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus cow and hfr calf £1,100.

A strong demand for 134 lots in ring three sold to £490 for a Limousin bull, £470 for a Simmental heifer, both three months old.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: R Thompson, Glenarm Limousin £490, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £480, Aberdeen Angus £445, R Thompson, Friesian £420, Simmental £410, D McKay, Broughshane £400, J Walker, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £385, Aberdeen Angus £355, S H and E Hall, Ballyclare Blonde d'Aquitaine £340, J Walker, Aberdeen Angus £335, R Thompson, Glenarm (2) Friesian £330, William Pearson, Newtownards Belgian Blue £330, Robert Hanna, Cullybackey Belgian Blue £330 and Richard Millar, Ballymena Stabiliser £320.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £470, William McVey, Carnlough Charolais £460, R Thompson, Glenarm Limousin £450, Simmental £445, Leslie Wilson, Simmental £420, Aberdeen Angus £370, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £365, T Rainey, Magherafelt Charolais £360, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £340, T Herbinson Aberdeen Angus £340 and D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £325, Limousin £305.

Friesian bull calves sold to: R Thompson Glenarm £420, D McKay, Broughshane £400, R Thompson (2) £330 and S H and E S Hall, Ballyclare £200, (4) £135.

A small entry of 135 weanlings sold well to 307p per kg for a 290kg Charolais bullock at £890, stronger lots to 269p for a 360kg Limousin at £970.

Heifers sold to 296p for a 230kg Limousin at £680 while a 370kg Charolais made £890.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 290kg, £890 (306), local farmer Charolais 260kg, £790 (303), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Simmental 220kg, £650 (295), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 290kg, £850 (293), E Aiken, Cloughmills (2) Charolais 230kg, £665 (289), Dermot McDonnell, Simmental 270kg, £780 (288), local farmer, Saler 280kg, £780 (278), Dermot McDonnell, Simmental 280kg, £760 (271), Brian Connon, Larne Limousin 260kg, £700 (269), Dermot McDonnell, Simmental 250kg, £670 (268), Simmental 240kg, £640 (266), Brian Connon, Limousin 280kg, £745 (266), Limousin 260kg, £690 (265), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 300kg, £785 (261) and Dermot McDonnell, Simmental 280kg, £730 (260).

301-350kgs

R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 320kg, £900 (281), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 340kg, £900 (264), P J McCashin, Downpatrick (2) Limousin 350kg, £905 (258), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 320kg, £815 (254), M McIlhatton, Glenravel Limousin 350kg, £850 (242), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Simmental 350kg, £850 (242), Simmental 310kg, £750 (241), M McCoy, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 350kg, £810 (231), T and B Gibson, Broughshane (2) Belgian Blue 320kg, £590 (184), W Thompson, Crumlin (3) Shorthorn beef 320kg, £590 (184) and Richard Millar, Ballymena (2) Stabiliser 350kg, £605 (172).

351kg and over

Gareth Bell, Nutts Corner Limousin 360kg, £970 (269), C and M White, Aughafatten (2) Shorthorn 380kg, £960 (252), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 400kg, £1,000 (250), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 390kg, £965 (247), Donal Kane, Cushendall Limousin 390kg, £910 (233), P J McCashin, Downpatrick (3) Charolais 390kg, £900 (230), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 360kg, £825 (229), M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 370kg, £845 (228), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Simmental 360kg, £820 (227), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 420kg, £940 (223), Donal Kane, Cushendall Limousin 420kg, £910 (216), R Gingles, Larne Limousin 370kg, £800 (216) and W Thompson, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £770 (213).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Brian Connon, Larne Limousin 230kg, £680 (295), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 260kg, £680 (261), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Simmental 240kg, £615 (256), A J Gardiner, Glenwherry Saler 170kg, £430 (252), Brian Connon, Limousin 230kg, £560 (243), Limousin 260kg, £620 (238), Dermot McDonnell, Simmental 250kg, £595 (238), Raymond Jordan, (2) Limousin 280kg, £650 (232), Lim 290kg, £665 (229), Dermot McDonnell, Simmental 210kg, £480 (228), E Aiken, Cloughmills Stabiliser 250kg, £570 (228), Brian Connon, Larne Limousin 300kg, £680 (226), A J Gardiner, Glenwherry Saler 190kg, £430 (226) and Brian Connon, Limousin 220kg, £495 (225), Limousin 290kg, £640 (220).

301-350kgs

R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 320kg, £770 (240), David Wilson, Carntall Hereford 350kg, £790 (225), Brian Connon, Larne Limousin 330kg, £740 (224), C and M White, Aughfatten Charolais 350kg, £750 (214), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe Simmental 350kg, £740 (211), Raymond Jordan, Glenavy Limousin 320kg, £665 (207), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 330kg, £670 (203), Donal Kane, Cushendall Limousin 340kg, £685 (201), R and V Craig, Glenarm Shorthorn 320kg, £615 (192), N Hamill, Aughafatten Charolais 350kg, £665 (190), R Gilliland, Antrim Simmental 350kg, £645 (184) and R and V Craig, Larne Shorthorn 350kg, £620 (177).

351kg and over

R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 370kg, £890 (240), C and M White, Aughafatten Charolais 360kg, £825 (229), M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 360kg, £810 (225), Donal Kane, Cushendall Belgian Blue 380kg, £855 (225), M McCoy, Limousin 370kg, £830 (224), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 400kg, £890 (222), Limousin 370kg, £795 (214), Limousin 400kg, £840 (210), Limousin 370kg, £770 (208), R Martin, Charolais 400kg, £815 (203), M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 450kg, £855 (190), Donal Kane, Cushendall Charolais 380kg, £715 (188), R Gilliland, Simmental 460kg, £860 (187), C and M White, Shorthorn 360kg, £630 (175) and Elizabeth Brown, Islandmagee (2) Hereford 370kg, £545 (147).

The final sale of the season on Monday, May 20 evening resulted in a good show of sheep and another sharp trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £230, leading prices as follows:

Ewes and lambs sold to: Francis McKinney, Bendooragh 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £230, 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £218, 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £198, William Rea, Crumlin 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £190, 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £188, Hugh McMullan, Glenarm 1 crossbred ewe and 2 lambs £185, B Cannon, Antrim 3 Suffolk ewes and 6 lambs £180, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 5 crossbred ewes and 5 lambs £180, 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £180, Robert Adams, Ballymena 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £180, William Rea, Crumlin 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £178, I Montgomery 3 crossbred ewes and 6 lambs £175, B Cannon, Antrim 1 Suffolk ewe and 1 lamb £170, I Montgomery 3 crossbred ewes and 3 lambs £170, J Smyth, Randalstown 2 Suffolk ewes and 3 lambs £170, I Montgomery 1 crossbred ewe and 1 lamb £168, Robert Adams, Ballymena 7 crossbred ewes and 10 lambs £166, I Montgomery 3 crossbred ewes and 3 lambs £165, D Montgomery 2 crossbred ewes and 4 lambs £165, William Rea, Crumlin 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £162, D Bell, Antrim 2 Charollais ewes and 4 lambs £160, I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee 4 Texel ewes and 4 lambs £160, I Montgomery 5 crossbred ewes and 5 lambs £160, D Bell, Antrim 1 Charollais ewe and 2 lamsb £155 and I J and A Wilson 3 Texel ewes and 6 lambs £155.

An entry of 140 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday, May 21 resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £605 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1,145 offered by Sandra Hunter, Bushmills.

Heifers sold to £570 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1,110 also presented by Sandra Hunter.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 390kg, £870 (223), Charolais 440kg, £945 (214), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 430kg, £920 (214), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 460kg, £970 (210), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 440kg, £905 (205), W Montgomery, Broughshane Limousin 430kg, £845 (196), A Smyth, Charolais 450kg, £870 (193), Robert Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 450kg, £865 (192), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 430kg, £820 (190), Robert Baxter, Portglenone Limousin 470kg, £890 (189), W Montgomery, Broughshane Hereford 490kg, £925 (188), J Smyth, Randalstown Belgian Blue 500kg, £940 (188), Belgian Blue 470kg, £875 (186), Belgian Blue 500kg, £925 (185), W Montgonery, Belgian Blue 440kg, £810 (184) and A Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 490kg, £900 (183).

501kg and over

Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 540kg, £1,145 (212), J Smyth, Portglenone Charolais 550kg, £1,150 (209), W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 530kg, £1,050 (198), Limousin 520kg, £1,020 (196), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg, £1,030 (190), J Smyth, Randalstown Belgian Blue 510kg, £950 (186), R J Lyle, Larne Charolais 540kg, £985 (182), K Woodside, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £1,255 (181), Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,145 (181), W Montgomery, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £980 (181), K Woodside, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,130 (179), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne Shorthorn beef 550kg, £980 (178), K Woodside, Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,110 (176), A Smyth, Randalstown (2) Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £955 (173) and W Montgomery, Broughshane Shorthorn beef 520kg, £900 (173).

Heifers 0-500kgs

H and A Speedy, Randalstown Limousin 200kg, £485 (242), J Adams, Bellaghy Charolais 410kg, £900 (219), J Adams, Charolais 410kg, £870 (212), Limousin 470kg, £990 (210), Charolais 380kg, £795 (209), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 400kg, £835 (208), J Adams, Charolais 450kg, £935 (207), Limousin 490kg, £1,000 (204), Sandra Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 490kg, £995 (203), Charolais 470kg, £950 (202), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 450kg, £900 (200), Sandra Hunter, Charolais 500kg, £995 (199), Robert Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 490kg, £975 (199), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne Belgian Blue 470kg, £925 (196), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 410kg, £800 (195) and Sandra Hunter, Charolais 500kg, £955 (191).

501kg and over

Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, Charolais 540kg, £1,110 (205), Charolais 540kg, £1,100 (203), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,010 (187), Jamie Kinnear, Ballyclare Limousin 550kg, £1,010 (183), Richard Cowan, Belgian Blue 530kg, £930 (175), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £920 (170) and Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 550kg, £935 (170).

An entry of 555 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday, May 22 resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 419p for a pen of 4 Texels 21kg at £88 offered by Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane and to a top per head of £94 for a pen of heavy Suffolks from A Gault, Ballyclare.

Fat ewes sold to £96.

Fat lambs (420)

Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane 4 crossbred 21kg, £88 (419), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 16 Texel 21.5kg, £89.50 (416), A l Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Suffolk 17kg, £70 (411), Carmel Graham, Glenariffe 2 Dorset 20kg, £81 (405), 1 Dorset 23kg, £93 (404), Fraser Tweed, Glenarm 4 Texel 22kg, £88 (400), J Lynn, Cullybackey 10 Texel 22kg, £87 (395), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 14 Charollais 23.5kg, £92 (391), P Butler, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 20kg, £78 (390), J Murray, Ballymoney 12 Texel 23kg, £89.50 (389), John McIlrath, Ballymena 15 Texel 23kg, £89.50 (389), G Thompson, Bushmills 10 Suffolk 22.5kg, £87.50 (388), Patrick Higgins, Martinstown 10 Dorset 21.5kg, £83.50 (388), K McClenaghan, Antrim 8 Charollais 23.5kg, £91 (387), T A Fenton, Rasharkin 4 Charollais 23.5kg, 391 (387), J Knox, Broughshane 28 Texel 23kg, £89 (387), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 5 Texel 22.5kg, £87 (386), R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin 25 Suffolk 22kg, £85 (386), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 25 Suffolk 23kg, £88 (382), Kelly McConnell, Muckamore 3 Texel 23kg, £88 (382), William Hamill, Aughafatten 7 Suffolk 22kg, £84 (381), Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 21 Texel 23.5kg, £89.50 (380), C McAuley, Carnlough 2 Hampshire 20kg, £76 (380) and Martin Adams, Armoy 24 Texel 23.5kg, £89 (378).

Fat ewes (135)

First quality

Suffolk - £75-£95

Texel - £75-£96

Crossbred - £65-£79

Blackface - £50-£65