Beef cows sell to £1,398.30 at Clogher Mart

766 cattle came under the hammer on Saturday, July 6 producing a strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,505.10 for a 870kg Limousin to £173 and selling to a top of £180 per 100kg for a 760kg Limousin to £180 (£1,368) and £177 per 100kg for a 790kg Limousin (£1,398.30) and 800kg Limousin to £176 (£1,408).

Cow heifers reached £190 per 100kg for a 740kg Limousin to £190 (£1,406) followed by a 760kg Limousin to £182 (£1,383.20).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £124 per 100kg for 720kg (£892.80).

Beef bulls sold to £1,439.10 for a 1,170kg Aberdeen Angus to £123 selling to a top of 133 per 100kg for a 920kg Charolais to (£1,223.60).

Fat steers overage sold to £177 for a 590kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £177 for a 570kg Limousin.

Fat heifers overage sold to £186 for a 620kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £177 for a 720kg Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Clogher producer 740kg Limousin to £190 (£1,406), 760kg Limousin to £180 (£1,368) and 870kg Limousin to £173 (£1,505.10), Cookstown producer 760kg Limousin to £182 (£1,383.20), 790kg Limousin to £177 (£1,398.30), 720kg Limousin to £177, 690kg Limousin to £176 and 730kg Limousin to £175. Augher producer 800kg Limousin to £176 (£1,408), Middletown producer 740kg Charolais to £172 and 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £167. Portadown producer 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £169. Middletown producer 720kg Charolais to £166. Ballygawley producer 780kg Limousin to £165.

Other quality lots sold from £134 to £163 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £132 per 100kg.

Coloured feeders sold from £112 to £142 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £114 to £124 per 100kg for 720kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £109 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £79 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: Tempo producer 920kg Charolais to £133 (£1,223.60), Warringstown producer 1,170kg Aberdeen Angus to £123 (£1,439.10) and Letterbreen producer 960kg Charolais to £121 (£1,161.60).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE: 590kg Limousin to £177, 640kg Charolais to £176. 570kg Limousin to £174. 630kg Limousin to £170. 590kg Simmental to £168. 460kg Limousin to £162. 650kg Limousin to £150. 920kg Charolais to £128. 890kg Fleckvieh to £127.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE: 570kg Limousin to £177. 510kg Limousin to £177. 680kg Charolais to £166. 690kg Limousin to £166. 660kg Charolais to £163. 520kg Belted Galloway to £150. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £150. 610kg Fleckvieh to £147. 560kg Fleckvieh to £147. 570kg Friesian to £147.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE: 640kg Limousin to £186. 620kg Limousin to £186. 600kg Limousin to £182. 610kg Charolais to £170. 620kg Limousin to £166. 580kg Charolais to £165.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE: 720kg Charolais to 3177. 640kg Charolais to £175. 590kg Limousin to £173 570kg Limousin to £170. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £160. 570kg Friesian to £141. 630kg Holstein to £118.

STORE BULLOCKS: A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,385 for a 720kg Charolais to £1,385 (£192) for J Kelly, Clogher. R S Farley, Caledon sold 660kg Charolais to £1,285 (£194), 610kg Limousin to £1,245 (£210), 650kg Charolais to £1,245 and 620kg Charolais to £1,225. D Holland, Strabane 710kg Belgian Blue to £1,230. Keady producer 680kg Limousin to £1,190. Downpatrick producer 610kg Hereford to £1,180 and 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,150. W Noble, Clogher 640kg Charolais to £1,155 and 650kg Hereford to £1,125. R Marshall, Caledon 590kg Hereford to £1,155 and 580kg Hereford to £1,090. S Kelly, Carrickmore 660kg Charolais to £1,150, 610kg Hereford to £1,150, 600kg Charolais to £1,100 and 560kg Limousin to £1,085. P McGleenan, Armagh 690kg Charolais to £1,100. P Patterson, Augher 650kg Hereford to £1,100. C McCombe, Clogher 520kg Limousin to £1,090.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 360KG TO 500KG: D Holland, Strabane 500kg Belgian Blue to £990, 490kg Charolais to £965, 460kg Charolais to £915 and 460kg Charolais to £875. C McCombe, Clogher 460kg Charolais to £990, 480kg Limousin to £970, 420kg Charolais to £825 and 410kg Charolais to £795. Downpatrick producer 490kg Saler to £960 and 490kg Saler to £950. R S Carson, Lisbellaw 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £840, 400kg Limousin to £835 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £830. V Hayes, Portadown 480kg Limousin to £795 and 430kg Limousin to £700. N Brannigan, Armagh 480kg Hereford to £765. J N Allen, Armagh 380kg Hereford to £755 and 360kg Hereford to £700. J McAnallen, Armagh 480kg Friesian to £730.

STORE HEIFERS: A brisk demand in this section with D Williamson, Portadown selling a 590kg Simmental to £1,085 and 570kg Charolais to £1,000. J E McMahon, Brookeborough 550kg Charolais to £950 and 540kg Limousin to £900. G Boles, Maguiresbridge 580kg Charolais to £940. E I Murdock, Portadown 530kg Charolais to £930. J Donnelly, Moy 530kg Charolais to £930. R Marshall, Caledon 510kg Hereford to £900.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: C Williamson, Portadown 490kg Charolais to £1,000 and 460kg Charolais to £865. J Donnelly, Moy 480kg Charolais to £940. J E McMahon, Brookeborough 460kg Limousin to £900, 500kg Charolais to £850 and 450kg Limousin to £780. G Boles, Maguiresbridge 470kg Charolais to £880. V Hayes, Portadown 490kg Limousin to £870, 470kg Limousin to £750 and 470kg Limousin to £735. M and G Monaghan, Augher 490kg Charolais to £840 and 420kg Charolais to £800. E I Murdock, Portadown 490kg Charolais to £840 and 410kg Charolais to £785. R Marshall, Caledon 480kg Belgian Blue to £800. L Sloan, Dungannon 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £785. E Kyle, Omagh 430kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £780. A W Ferguson, Newmills 400kg Limousin to £760. S Gormley, Augher 410kg Limousin to £745 and 420kg Limousin to £725.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: E I Murdock, Portadown 370kg Charolais to £720. B Reilly, Mackin 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £655. A W Ferguson, Newmills 330kg Limousin to £635. M and G Monaghan, Augher 350kg Charolais to £630. T Simpson, Ederney 390kg Simmental to £600. D Teague, Lack 400kg Hereford to £585. D Teague, Omagh 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £520 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £520.

WEANLINGS: A strong demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,000 for a 460kg Charolais 420kg Belgian Blue and 350kg Charolais to £840 for J Kelly, Clogher. E Cassidy, Rosslea 410kg Charolais to £975 and 410kg Charolais to £950. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 470kg Limousin to £915 and 450kg Charolais to £895. P Maguire, Tempo 400kg Charolais to £890 and 310kg Charolais to £725. A Short, Omagh 360kg Limousin to £870. J McKernan, Omagh 400kg Charolais to £830. B Cassidy, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £820, 360kg Charolais to £755 and 320kg Charolais to £725. A Donnelly, Ederney 400kg Charolais to £800. T Daly, Omagh 400kg Charolais to £790 and 370kg Charolais to £725. S Graham, Portadown 410kg Shorthorn beef to £760. Pomeroy producer 370kg Simmental to £725.

WEANLING HEIFERS: A Hughes, Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1,025 and 410kg Charolais to £890. Pomeroy producer 420kg Charolais to £930, 410kg Charolais to £910 and 300kg Charolais to £800. J Donnelly, Moy 420kg Charolais to £890, 410kg Charolais to £850, 410kg Charolais to £830, 410kg Charolais to £820, 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £815, 370kg Charolais to £800, 380kg Charolais to £790 and 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £770. J Cassidy, Rosslea 410kg Limousin to £860. N Earley, Fintona 410kg Limousin to £850 and 370kg Limousin to £755. A Shortt, Omagh 330kg Limousin to £790, 330kg Charolais to £755 and 310kg Charolais to £740. G Morrow, Fivemiletown 360kg Charolais to £760.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A very sharp demand in this section for quality lots with Shane McBrien, Derrylin selling calved second calvers to £1,860 and £1,300 and £1,000 for calved cow. A G McGovern, Fivemiletown £1,840 for calved heifer. Mary Harte, Pomeroy £1,350 and £1,240 for calved heifers. R Givan, Dungannon £1,310 for calved heifer. V Daly, Dungannon £1,160 for calved heifer and £1,010 for springing heifer. Other calved cows sold from £800.

BREEDING BULLS: F Mullan, Sixmilecross £1,600 for pedigree non registered Charolais (08/04/16).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A good steady demand this week with M B Tracey, Gortin selling a 2012 cow with bull calf to £1,725. R Irwin, Portadown £1,700 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,400 for heifer with bull calf. C McDonald, Ballygawley £1,465 for 2014 cow with bull calf. K Kelly, Trillick £1,360 for heifer with bull calf. Walter Boyd, Clogher £1120 for Aberdeen Angus heifer with Aberdeen Angus bull calf. J P McCauley, Kinawley £1,040 for 2014 cow with bull calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,200 and £1,150 for A Daly, Benburb and £1,010 for a Portadown producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: Another good selection on offer this week with bull calves (under two months) selling to £475 and £460 for Limousins to C S Wiggan, Ballygawley, J R Keys, Brookeborough £380 for Limousin. L Mavitty, Culkey £355 and £350 for Charolais. G Johnston, Lisbellaw £328 for Aberdeen Angus. S Cassidy, Tempo £320 for Charolais. William Sloan, Dungannon £320 for Aberdeen Angus. K Mitchell, Beragh £320 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFERS: S J Kelly, Dungannon £440, £390 and £350 for Aberdeen Angus. A Boyd, Tempo £390 and £350 for Limousins. S Cassidy, Tempo £385 and £360 for Charolais. C S Wiggan, Ballygawley £380 for Aberdeen Angus. J R Keys, Brookeborough £345 and £330 for Limousins.

REARED BULLS: S Askin, Ballygawley £510 for Limousin. R B Magee, Cornafanogue £405 and £390 for Shorthorn beef. J Davis, Strabane £360 for Simmental £350, £325 and £315 for Aberdeen Angus. J Kelly, Sion Mills £340 twice for Holstein. A D Dunlop, Lisbellaw £310 for Aberdeen Angus. I McAdoo, Rosslea £305 for Friesian.

REARED HEIFERS: S McKeown, Sixmilecross £585 for Simmental, £530 for Charolais, £515 for Parthenais and £430 for Belgian Blue. M and G Monaghan, Augher £505 for Charolais. R B Magee, Cornafanogue £455, £450, £420 and £405 for Shorthorn beef. T Taggart, Aughnacloy £405 for Saler. S Duffy, Lisbellaw £400 for Aberdeen Angus.

Please note no sales on Saturday, July 13.