Beef cows sell to £1672 at Clogher Mart

A massive entry of 1422 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, January 25 returning a very strong demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 440 lots listed with cow heifers selling to £198 for a 620kg Charolais (£1227.60) with another selling to £198 for a 600kg Limousin (£1188).

Beef cows sold to £1672 for a 810kg Belgian Blue to £190 per 100kg followed by a 780kg Simmental to £184 (£1435.20) and an 810kg Charolais to £181 (£1466.10).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £129 for a 770kg (£993.30).

Beef bulls sold to £1325 for a 1060kg Charolais to £125 reaching a top of £134 per 100kg for a 850kg Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Fat steers overage sold to £191 for a 690kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £200 for a 490kg Limousin.

Fat heifers overage sold to £197 for a 580kg Charolais.

Fat heifers underage sold to £204 for a 790kg Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Fivemiletown producer 620kg Charolais to £198 (£1227.60), Cookstown producer 600kg Limousin to £198 (£1188), Cookstown producer 600kg Limousin to £194. Moneymore producer 880kg Belgian Blue to £190 (£1672), Fivemiletown producer 620kg Limousin to £189. Fermanagh producer 620kg Charolais to £188. Ballygawley producer 650kg Charolais to £184. Omagh producer 780kg Simmental to £184 (£1435.20), Augher producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £182. Ballygawley producer 810kg Charolais to £181 (£1466.10).

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £178 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £116 to £137 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £116 to £129 for 770kg (£993.30).

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £106 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

850kg Blonde d’Aquitaine. To £134 (£1139), 770kg Limousin to £132 (£1016.40), 980kg Charolais to £132 (£1293.60), 1060kg Charolais to £125 (£1325), 710kg Limousin to £124 (£880.40), 920kg Charolais to £116 (£1067.20), 1100kg Charolais to £115 (£1265), 860kg Charolais to £110 (£946) and 1150kg Aberdeen Angus to £109 (£1253.50).

FAT STEER OVERAGE

690kg Limousin to £191. 590kg Limousin to £186. 630kg Charolais to £186. 720kg Limousin to £182. 610kg Limousin to £180. 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £175. 580kg Limousin to £175. 540kg Charolais to £175. 540kg Charolais to £171. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £163. 1100kg Charolais to £134. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £130.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

490kg Limousin to £200. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 540kg Charolais to £190. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £189. 610kg Charolais to £189. 740kg Charolais to £189. 550kg Charolais to £189. 510kg Limousin to £184. 570kg Charolais to £184. 620kg Charolais to £184. 600kg Charolais to £183. 570kg Saler to £182. 540kg Simmental to £181. 730kg Blonde d’Aquitaine. to £180.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

580kg Charolais to £197. 630kg Limousin to £195.610kg Charolais to £191. 510kg Charolais to £189. 530kg Limousin to £188. 530kg Limousin to £188. 470kg Limousin to £186 550kg Limousin to £186. 520kg Limousin to £185. 570kg Limousin to £184.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

790kg Charolais to £204. 770kg Charolais to £200. 710kg Limousin to £199. 820kg Charolais to £198. 660kg Charolais to £196. 510kg Limousin to £190. 710kg Charolais to £186. 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine. to £186. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £178. 460kg Belgian Blue to £170. 600kg Fleckvieh to £167. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £166. 510kg Limousin to £166. 610kg Charolais to £160. 590kg Fleckvieh to £158. 510kg Shorthorn to £155. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £154. 560kg Shorthorn beef to £152.

STORE BULLOCKS (178)

A large entry sold to a good steady demand with strong stores selling from £191 to £207 per 100kg with others selling from £177 to £188 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Clogher producer 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1385 (£207), 780kg Charolais to £1380 (£177), 710kg Limousin to £1355 (£191), 700kg Limousin to £1340 (£191), 710kg Simmental to £1335 (£188), 660kg Limousin to £1310 (£198), 640kg Charolais to £1305 (£204), 680kg Charolais to £1300 (£191) and 630kg Charolais to £1265 (£201), D Wilson Derrylin 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1385 (£207), K McManus Carromacken 670kg Charolais to £1375 (£205), 630kg Charolais to £1275 (£202), 630kg Simmental to £1270 (£201) and 610kg Charolais. To £1260 (£206), G Montgomery Craigavon 670kg Limousin to £1300 (£194), 680kg to £1300 (£188) and R Morrow Aughnacloy 640kg Limousin to £1260 (£197).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

B C Maguire Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1105 (£221), P J Williams Seskinore 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080. (£220) and 460kg Limousin to £950. M Davidson Cookstown 500kg Limousin to £1065 (£213), C Carey Rosslea 450kg Charolais to £1060 (£235), P Tally Galbally 460kg Limousin to £1050 (£228) and 480kg Limousin to £1040 (£216), I Browne Fivemiletown 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040 (£208), S Gardiner Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1040 (£208), L Mavitty Culkey 430kg Charolais to £1030 (£237), 420kg Limousin to £1025 (£244) and 410kg Limousin to £950 (£232), S D Wilson Clogher 410kg Limousin to £1010 (£246), 490kg Limousin to £1005, 430kg Limousin to £965 (£224) and 410kg Limousin to £945 (£230), K Lockhart Aughnacloy 430kg Charolais to £995 (£231) and J Bates Clogher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £995, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £955 and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £935.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

T Dillon Beragh 320kg Charolais to £670. N and D Black Cookstown 310kg Charolais to £640. P McLaren Augher 310kg Friesian to £555 x 3 and 320kg Friesian to £555.

STORE HEIFERS (176)

Another excellent turnout this week again sold easily to a strong demand with forward lots selling from £191 to £221 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1350 from a Cookstown producer.

Leading prices: W S Hall Magheraveely 720kg Charolais to £1420 (£197), 690kg Charolais to £1375 (£199), 690kg Charolais to £1370 (£198), 660kg Charolais to £1335 (£202) and 630kg Limousin to £1315 (£209), T Gorman Ballygawley 730kg Charolais to £1415 (£194), 660kg Limousins to £1265 (£191) x 2 M J and D McGlone Cookstown 680kg Charolais to £1400 (£206), 680kg Charolais to £1370 (£201), 610kg Charolais to £1310 (£221) and 660kg Charolais to £1310 (£198), Joe Keys Clogher 650kg Charolais to £1400 (£215) and 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1275 (£199), Colton Contracts Ltd Dromore 700kg Limousin to £1395 (£199), S Hayes Dungannon 640kg Limousin to £1365 (£213), 620kg Limousin to £1290 (£208) and 630kg Limousin to £1245 (£197) and S Cassidy Fintona 620kg Limousin to £1255 (£202).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

M Mimnagh Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1110 (£222), L J Gray Newtownbutler 480kg Charolais to £1065 (£222) and 480kg Charolais to £1060 (£221), D McFarland Beragh 490kg Limousin to £1045 (£213), 480kg Limousin to £970 (£202) and 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine. To £965 (£197), P Nugent Cabragh 500kg Charolais to £1040 (£208), 480kg Charolais to £965 (£201) and 490kg Limousin to £960 (£196), Colton Contracts Ltd, Dromore 500kg Charolais to £1030 (£206), G P Nicholl Newtownbutler 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010 (£206), R Bleakley Clogher 500kg Shorthorn to £1005 (£201), M McCaffery Rosslea 480kg Limousins. to £990 x 2 (£206), 480kg Charolais to £970 (£202), S Gardiner Armagh 430kg Charolais to £965 (£224), P J Corrigan Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £950 (£211) and 470kg Limousin to £945 (£201), K Boland Armagh 490kg Charolais to £950 (£194) and C Keys Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £935 (£187).

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

P J Corrigan Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £845. Clogher producer 360kg Charolais to £840and 370kg Limousin to £800. D and S and B McAleer Rosslea 400kg Limousin to £800. P Hackett Augher 360kg Limousin to £760. M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea 340kg Simmental to £695.

WEANLINGS (312)

A much larger entry sold to a very keen demand with steers and bulls selling to high of £316 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £1045 for an Augher producer.

Leading prices: L Johnston Tempo 590kg Charolais to £1150 (£195), 440kg Charolais to £990 (£225) and 350kg Charolais to £980 (£280), K Stewart Aughnacloy 470kg Charolais to £970 (£227), 430kg Charolais to £940 (£218) and 380kg Charolais to £935 (£246), M and D O Conner Augher 330kg Charolais to £1045 (£316) and 360kg Charolais to £980 (£272), Kesh producer 410kg Limousin to £970 (£236) and 410kg Limousin to £940 (£229), W Crawford Clogher 470kg Limousin to £960 (£204) and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £950, G Donnelly Seskinore 420kg Charolais to £955 (£227), J McElroy Clogher 400kg Charolais to £950 (£237), P Montgomery Augher 450kg Charolais to £940 (£209), B Mulligan Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £935. E Armstrong Lisbellaw 400kg Limousin to £935 (£234), 360kg Charolais to £930 (£258), 390kg Limousin to £930 (£238) and 430kg Limousin to £930 (£216)

WEANLING HEIFERS

A very sharp demand in this section with a 350kg Charolais selling to £1110 (£317) for an Augher producer.

Leading prices: M/S M and N O Conner Augher 350kg Charolais to £1110 (£317), P Campbell Coalisland 490kg Belgian Blue to £1050 (£214), R E Wilson Trillick 400kg Charolais to £995 (£249), C McCarron Thompsons Bridge 330kg Charolais to £960 (£291), 400kg Charolais to £960 (£240) and 320kg Charolais to £850 (£265), G A Donnelly Seskinore 370kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £925 (£250), J Allen Victoria Bridge 370kg Limousin to £905 (£274), 330kg Limousin to £900 (£273) and 410kg Limousin to £900 (£219), N Daly Gortin 430kg Charolais to £900. R Birney Ederney 400kg Limousin to £890 (£222), G Daly Augher 290kg Charolais to £870 (£300), P Montgomery Augher 370kg Limousin to £870 (£235) and 420kg Limousin to £865. P Campbell Coalisland 370kg Limousin to £855 (£231), W R Adams Fivemiletown 360kg Limousin to £855 (£237) and D Simpson Aughnacloy 360kg Charolais to £850 (£236).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good selection on offer sold to a keen demand with calved heifers selling to £1880 and £1850 for a Ballygawley producer.

A Morrow Aughnacloy £1870, £1750, and £1450 twice. R Givan Dungannon £1800 and £1700. P McCorry Derrylin £1800 for calved second calver and £1550 for calved heifer. A Little Tempo £1800 and £1730 for calved heifers and £1650 for calved cow.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A larger entry sold to a steady demand with J Crawford Augher selling a 2013 cow with bull calf to £1800 and a 2015 cow (three teater) with heifer calf to £1700. P Cassidy Augher £1760 for 2015 cow with bull calf. D J Barbour Lisbellaw £1750 for heifer with heifer calf. A R Gilles Brookeborough £1620 and £1400 for heifers with bull calves. R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £1530 for 2015 cow with bull calf and £1400 for heifer with heifer calf. P Donnelly Ballygawley £1500 for heifer with heifer calf. P Hackett Augher £1400 for 2015 cow with bull Calf. J and E Reid Trillick £1305 for second calver with bull calf. M Breen Augher £1450 and £1225 for Springers.

Special entry Saturday, February 1, five heifers with calves at foot (view Clogher Mart website for more details).

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £380 for a Simmental to Dan McKenna Fintona. D Herron Coalisland £375 for Limousin, R J W E Ferguson Drumcose £340 for Charolais, E and T Beacom Maguiresbridge £335 and £295 for Aberdeen Angus. C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £330 and £310 for Belgian Blues. D Foster Fivemiletown £325 for Aberdeen Angus, A Veitch Lisbellaw £305 for Aberdeen Angus, A Smith Seskinore £305 for Belgian Blue, W H Stockdale Clogher £305 for Belgian Blue and D I Hoey Maguiresbridge £300 for Limousin.

HEIFER CALVES

K Moore Augher £440 for Limousin, M King Fintona £375 for Limousin, D Herron Coalisland £355 x 2 and £335 for Limousins. D I Hoey Maguiresbridge £350 for Limousin, Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £310 for Limousin, R J Hoy Monea £300 for Friesian. Dungannon producer £300 twice for Limousins and £290 for Simmental.

REARED BULLS

M/S A and A Maguire Rosslea £795 for Blonde d’Aquitaine. £770, £765, £745, £730, 720, £700, and £600 for Charolais. K J Finlay Magheraveely £700 for Limousin £670, £640 and £585 for Charolais. S McAleer Rosslea £640 for Limousin, M Cosgrove Rosslea £635 for Limousin, D J Barbour Lisbellaw £620 for Charolais, S Cox Kinawley £605 x 2 for Charolais. Jenkin Lake Farms Fivemiletown £605 for Limousin and Paul Maguire Derrylin £600 x 2 for Limousins.

REARED HEIFERS

S McAleer Rosslea £755 for Limousin, M Cosgrove Rosslea £680, £605 and £585 for Limousins. K Moore Augher £650 for Limousin, S Cox Kinawley £615 for Limousin, Jenkin Lake Farms Fivemiletown £600 for Charolais, K J Finlay Magheraveely £600 for Simmental, E Ferry Cookstown £580 for Charolais, Paul Maguire Derrylin £580 and £485 for Limousins. S Cassidy Tempo £555 for Charolais, Eamon Conroy Killyman £555 for Limousin, Hamilton Morrison Brookeborough £510, £500 and £490 for Aberdeen Angus. C Maguire Brookeborough £510 for Aberdeen Angus and T Simpson Ederney £510 for Shorthorn beef.