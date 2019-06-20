Beef cows sell to 179p for 750kg at £1,342 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 270 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 179p for 750kg at £1,342, Friesian cows to 123p, 630kg at £774, beef heifers to 214p for 490kg at £1,048 and beef bullocks to 206p for 560kg at £1,153.

Beef cows sold to: L Conn, Limavady Limousin 750kg, £1,342.50 (179), Limousin 610kg, £1,091 (179), Belgian Blue 700kg, £1,232 (176), Belgian Blue 590kg, £1,026 (174), K McAuley, Broughshane Simmental 650kg, £1,124 (173), L Conn, Limousin 680kg, £1,176 (173), Hugh Bradley, Desertmartin Limousin 580kg, £997 (172), K McAuley, Simmental 590kg, £1,003 (170), Simmental 620kg, £1,041 (168), L Conn, Belgian Blue 670kg, £1,125 (168), Hugh Bradley, Charolais 600kg, £1,008 (168), L Conn, Charolais 600kg, £1,002 (167), C McNaughton, Ballymoney Charolais 660kg, £1,095 (166), K McAuley, Limousin 640kg, £1,049 (164), L Conn, Limousin 680kg, £1,115 (164), Limousin 640kg, £1,049 (164), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin 640kg, £1,049 (164), K McAuley, Simmental 620kg, £1,004 (162), A Mawhinney, Limousin 630kg, £1,020 (162), K McAuley, Limousin 580kg, £916 (158), J J McLaughln, Greysteel Saler 930kg, £1,469 (158), M Johnston, Toomebridge Blonde d'Aquitaine 850kg, £1,326 (156), R Gilliland, Antrim Simmental 960kg, £1,488 (155) and K McAuley, Limousin 630kg, £957 (152).

Friesian cows sold to: Local farmer 630kg, £774 (123), James Graham, Larne 810kg, £988 (122), J W Harbinson, Limavady 740kg, £851 (115), R J Gage, Clough 620kg, £713 (115), David McKeeman, Ballymoney (2) 680kg, £768 (113), James Adair, Kells 650kg, £734 (113), David McKeeman 770kg, £862 (112), W and Mrs H J Nicholl, Ahoghill 610kg, £683 (112), J McKendry, Cullybackey 670kg, £750 (112), James Graham, Raloo 640kg, £710 (111), Forsythe Brothers, Loughgiel 580kg, £620 (107), W A Woodside, Islandmagee 640kg, £672 (105), J Blair, Larne 710kg, £745 (105), Forsythe Brothers 550kg, £572 (104), J Davidson, Crumlin 610kg, £634 (104), R A Hill, Islandmagee 680kg, £673 (99), 620kg, £595 (96), local farmer 510kg, £474 (93), O Nicholl, Randalstown 590kg, £548 (93), James Adair, Kells 520kg, £468 (90), J McKendry, Cullybackey 620kg, £551 (89), H and B Craig, Gracehill 530kg, £450 (85) and W and H Farr, Stewartstown 560kg, £470 (84).

Beef heifers sold to: J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 490kg, £1,048 (214), Charolais 480kg, £1,022 (213), Charolais 580kg, £1,212 (209), Charolais 550kg, £1,144 (208), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 620kg, £1,246 (201), J Keating, Charolais 620kg, £1,240 (200), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 610kg, £1,201 (197), Hugh Bradley, Desertmartin Limousin 560kg, £1,092 (195), William Carlisle, Lisburn Limousin 570kg, £1,111 (195), Hugh Bradley, Blonde d;Aquitaine 570kg, £1,105 (194), N Hamill, Limousin 580kg, £1,119 (193), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 560kg, £1,075 (192), N Hamill, Limousin 610kg, £1,152 (189), Hugh Bradley, Charolais 640kg, £1,209 (189), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 660kg, £1,247 (189), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 560kg, £1,052 (188), J Keating, Charolais 590kg, £1,109 (188), Hugh Bradley, Limousin 570kg, £1,071 (188), Brian Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 600kg, £1,122 (187), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 570kg, £1,060 (186), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 610kg, £1,128 (185), Hugh Bradley Limousin 570kg, £1,048 (184), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 630kg, £1,152 (183) and K McAuley, Broughshane Simmental 610kg, £1,110 (182).

Beef bullocks sold to: J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 560kg, £1,153 (206), Charolais 600kg, £1,164 (194), William Carlisle, Lisburn Limousin 580kg, £1,119 (193), R Forsythe, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,209 (192), G and A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 640kg, £1,222 (191), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Charolais 610kg, £1,159 (190), David Kernohan, Broughshane Simmental 740kg, £1,398 (189), Charolais 650kg, £1,222 (188), R Forsythe, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,165 (188), David Kernohan, Charolais 680kg, £1,271 (187), A Mawhinney, Charolais 680kg, £1,271 (187), Charolais 580kg, £1,078 (186), D T Harbinson, Limavady Charolais 610kg, £1,128 (185), David Kernhan, Simmental 660kg, £1,207 (183), N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 580kg, £1,055 (182), C McMaster, Limousin 640kg, £1,164 (182), Charolais 620kg, £1,128 (182), G and A McMaster, Charolais 630kg, £1,146 (182), David Kernohan, Charolais 770kg, £1,401 (182), G and A McMaster, Charolais 640kg, £1,158 (181), R Forsythe, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £995 (181) and David Kernohan, Simmental 820kg, £1,476 (180).

Friday, June 14: Strong demand for good quality dairy stock to £1,800 for a calved heifer from D Livingstone, Randalstown. Calved cows to £1,700.

Ruling prices: D Livingstone, Randalstown £1,800, £1,700, A Brown, Banbridge £1,680, Blair Jamison, Broughshane £1,620, T Campbell, Rasharkin £1,520, J McCann, Lurgan £1,500, Robert McCullough, Larne £1,400 and David McClintock, Moorfields £1,200.

33 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1,800 for a Belgian Blue cow with Limousin bull calf at foot. Ruling prices: H Irvine, Carrickfergus Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,800, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Blonde d'Aquitaine cow and bull calf £1,750, Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare Limousin cow and bull calf £1,690, T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,610, Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,600, T J McLornan Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,580, S Henderson, Ballycastle Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,450, Patrick Logan, Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,450, Conor Bateson, Toomebridge Limousin cow and bull calf £1,380, A Johnston, Stoneyford Blonde d'Aquitaine cow and heifer calf £1,350, Steven McIrath, Glarryford Charolais cow and heifer calf £1,300, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin cow and bull calf £1,300, Steven McIlrath, Glarryford Charolais cow and heifer calf £1,200, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,180 and local farmer Limousin cow and bull calf £1,100.

229 lots in the calf ring met excellent trade to £570 for a two month old Simmental bull, heifer calves to £400 for a three month old Limousin.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: David Compton, Carninney Sim £570, local farmer £570, J S and C S Hamilton, Greyabbey Belgian Blue £550, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £510, Simmental £490, Andrew Abraham, Antrim Belgian Blue £450, J F Smith, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £420, H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £420, Andrew Abraham, Belgian Blue £400, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £400, George Forsythe, Cloughmills Hereford £400, F G and T McMullan, Aberdeen Angus £395, D Winter, Randalstown Belgian Blue £380, Andrew Bowden, Greyabbey Limousin £375, G Devlin, Randalstown Limousin £375, James Adair, Kells Aberdeen Angus £370, Andrew Bowden Limousin £360, D Winter, Randalstown Belgian Blue £355, J Ferguson Snr, Straid Limousin £355, Gary McConnell, Glenarm Montbeliarde £345, Denis Boyd, Straid Saler £345, Andrew Bowden, Limousin £340, James Brown, Ballywalter Aberdeen Angus £340 and Joseph Adams, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £340.

Heifer calves sold to: A Ritchie, Holywood Limousin £400, Andrew Abraham, Antrim Belgian Blue £395, J F Smith, Islandmagee Belgian Blue £385, Andrew Abraham, Belgian Blue £380, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Charolais £380, Andrew Abraham, Belgian Blue £375, H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £365, D Winter, Randalstown Belgian Blue £350, J Ferguson, Straid Belgian Blue £350, Andrew Bowden, Greyabbey Limousin £345, J Ferguson, Straid Belgian Blue £345, H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £345, F Allen, Randalstown Here £340, Andrew Abraham Belgian Blue £340, Andrew Bowden (3) £335, F Allen, Randalstown Hereford £330, Andrew Bowden, (2) Limousin £325, James Adair, Kells Hereford £320, Andrew Bowden, Limousin £320, J Ferguson, Belgian Blue £320 and P McGowan, Toomebridge Limousin £315.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh £275, James Adair, Kells £250, W W and J W Patton, Newtownards £230, R J White, Liscolman £230, A Ritchie, Holywood £220, David Verner, Cookstown £220, George Forsythe £220, James Adair, Kells £215, George Forsythe £215, A Ritchie, £200, W W and J W Patton, Newtownards £195, William Hoey, Ballymena £190, James Adair £180, A Ritchie £175, H M McCracken, Greyabbey £175, W W and J W Patton £175, J Huey, Armoy £165, W W and J W Patton (2) £160, A Ritchie £145, H M McCracken (3) £140 and J Huey £140.

An entry of 150 weanlings resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £680 over for a Limousin 480kg at £1,160 presented by Ian Barr, Kells. Heifers sold to £550 over for a Blonde d'Aquitaine 400kg at £950 offered by M Johnston, Toomebridge.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

James McDonnell, Glenarm Char 290kg £845 (291), H Morrell, Macosquin Lim 290kg £840 (289), Hannah Healey, Belfast Char 290kg £805 (277), A and E Wylie, Martinstown Blonde 250kg £680 (272), J Duffin, Ballygally (2) Lim 290kg £770 (265), Lim 300kg £780 (260), Wm Dennison, Antrim Char 290kg £710 (244), Wm Hamilton, Broughshane St 260kg £590 (226), A & E Wylie, Martinstown Blonde 280kg £610 (217).

301-350kgs

James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 320kg, £960 (300), Hannah Healey, Belfast Limousin 320kg, £905 (282), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 310kg, £835 (269), A and E Wylie, Martinstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 320kg, £860 (268), James McDonnell, Saler 350kg, £940 (268), D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 310kg, £820 (264), D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 310kg, £820 (264), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg, £820 (248), H Morrell, Limousin 330kg, £800 (242), Brian Thompson, Dundrod Limousin 330kg, £800 (242), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 350kg, £845 (241), D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 350kg, £835 (238), N and M McCashin, Randalstown (2) Hereford 350kg, £820 (234), Hannah Healey, Shorthorn beef 340kg, £780 (229) and J Duffin, Ballygally (2) Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg, £750 (227).

351kg and over

Ian Barr, Kells Limousin 380kg, £1,040 (273), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 370kg, £995 (268), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 400kg, £1,060 (265), Limousin 400kg, £1,050 (262) James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 410kg, £1,060 (258), Charolais 430kg, £1,090 (253), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 360kg, £910 (252), D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 370kg, £935 (252), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 380kg, £930 (244), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 3,80kg, £930 (244), Ian Barr, Kells Limousin 480kg, £1,160 (241), James McDonnell, Charolais 430kg, £1,000 (239), S J Duncan, Crumlin Simmental 360kg, £845 (234), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 390kg, £900 (230), Brian Thompson, Dundrod Belgian Blue 390kg, £895 (229), Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg, £830 (224) and S G Lowry, Charolais 400kg, £890 (222).

Heifers 0-300kgs

P Murray, Aldergrove Shorthorn 180kg, £470 (261), S J Duncan, Crumlin Parthenais 200kg, £510 (255), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 280kg, £700 (250), Charolais 300kg, £740 (246), Charolais 290kg, £715 (246), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 280kg, £690 (246), A and E Wylie, Martinstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 230kg, £565 (245), James McDonnell, Charolais 290kg, £700 (241), William Dennison, Antrim Charolais 290kg, £680 (234), P Murray, Aldergrove (2) Shorthorn 280kg, £650 (232), Brian Thompson, Dundrod Limousin 290kg, £670 (231), P Murray, Shorthorn 250kg, £575 (230), Shorthorn 290kg, £665 (229), A and E Wylie, Martinstown Blonde d'Aquitaine 230kg, £520 (226) and S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 280kg, £630 (225).

301-350kgs

G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Charolais 310kg, £780 (251), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 320kg, £790 (246), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 310kg, £750 (241), G and A O’Loan, Charolais 330kg, £785 (237), S G Lowry, (2) Charolais 330kg, £785 (237), P Murray, Aldergrove Shorthorn 320kg, £735 (229), James McDonnell, Charolais 320kg, £730 (228), Brian Thompson, Dundrod Blonde d'Aquitaine 330kg, £740 (224), John Buick, Kells Limousin 340kg, £755 (222), W McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 340kg, £755 (222), P Murray, Aldergrove (3) Shorthorn 330kg, £715 (216), John Buick, Limousin 320kg, £685 (214) and M and R Simpson, Broughshane Limousin 330kg, £695 (210).

351kg and over

M Johnston, Toomebridge Blonde d'Aquitaine 400kg, £950 (237), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 360kg, £840 (233), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 380kg, £860 (226), John Buick, Kells (3) Belgian Blue 370kg, £780 (210), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Charolais 370kg, £775 (209), Mrs R McMullan, Ballygally Charolais 360kg, £750 (208), J Duffin, Ballygally Blonde d'Aquitaine 390kg, £810 (207), John Buick, Kells (3) Belgian Blue 360kg, £740 (205), G and A O’Loan, Charolais 370kg, £760 (205), Charolais 400kg, £820 (205), John Buick, Limousin 370kg, £755 (204), G and A O’Loan, Charolais 390kg, £790 (202).

An entry of 100 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday, June 18 resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £530 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1,075 offered by J Smyth, Randalstown. Heifers sold to £530 over for a Charolais 500kg at £1,030 also presented by J Smyth.

Bullocks sold to: M King, Ballyward Belgian Blue 310kg, £650 (209), Limousin 320kg, £670 (209), Simmental 320kg, £660 (206), D S Porter, Crumlin Charolais 460kg, £945 (205), E Kelly, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £965 (205), D S Porter, Limousin 440kg, £895 (203), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 510kg, £1,030 (202), D Fleck, Shanksbridge Limousin 440kg, £880 (200), J Smyth, Charolais 540kg, £1,075 (199), M King, Charolais 430kg, £855 (198), J Smyth, Limousin 510kg, £985 (193), Belgian Blue 490kg, £940 (191), E Kelly, Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £840 (190), D Fleck, Limousin 530kg, £1,005 (189), George Kernohan, Randalstown Charolais 490kg, £925 (188), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 580kg, £1,090 (187), D Fleck, Limousin 460kg, £860 (187), Limousin 500kg, £930 (186), J McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 550kg, £1,020 (185) and D and R Millar, Randalstown Hereford 440kg, £815 (185).

Heifers sold to: J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 500kg, £1,030 (206), Andrew Bradley, Kilrea Charolais 430kg, £810 (188), D S Porter, Crumlin Limousin 530kg, £985 (185), Ivan McDowell, Magheramourne Belgian Blue 510kg, £870 (170), A and P Hamilton, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £835 (170), Alan Finlay, Clough Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £800 (170), D and R Millar, Randalstown Hereford 490kg, £830 (169), John Ferguson Jnr, Straid Limousin 480kg, £800 (166) and A and P Hamilton Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £900 (166).

Wednesday, June 19: An entry of 1,164 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Fat lambs sold to 473p for a pen of 2 Texels from local farmer and to a top per head of £98 for a pen of 2 Texels 27kg from J K Currie, Ballymena.

Fat ewes sold to £113.

Top prices per kg: Local farmer 2 Texel 19kg, £90 (473), N Kinnear, Middletown 3 Suffolk 11.5kg, £50 (434), P Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Texel 21kg, £90 (428), Michael Kearney, Ballymoney 54 Texel 20kg, £85.50 (427), James Scroggie 1 Suffolk 20kg, £85 (425), S McNeilly, Ballyclare 9 Texel 20.5kg, £87 (424), A Hall, Antrim 9 Charollais 21kg, £88.50 (421), Gary McConnell, Glenarm 3 Texel 21kg, £88 (419), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 15 Texel 21kg, £88 (419), W J and I Brown, Magherafelt 29 Texel 21.5kg, £90 (418), R Hunter, Larne 2 Texel 21.5kg, £90 (418), K Hunter, Larne 4 Texel 21.5kg, £90 (418), B Hamill, Aughafatten 2 Texel 20kg, £83.50 (417), P J Kane, Ballycastle 15 Texel 21kg, £87.50 (416), Ivan Stevenson, Broughshane 17 Texel 21kg, £87.50 (416), P Donnelly, 3 Texel 20.5kg, £85 (414), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough 14 Texel 22kg, £91 (413), David White, Broughshane 7 Suffolk 20kg, £82.50 (412), J Murray, Ballymoney 23 Texel 22kg, £90.50 (411), Paul Butler, Rathkenny 24 Texel 20.5kg, £84 (409), J Walker, Randalstown 7 Texel 21.5kg, £88 (409), A Smyth, Moorfields 8 Charollais 21.5kg, £88 (409), S Bonnar, Broughshane 2 Dorset 22kg, £90 (409) and J Knox, Broughshane 54 Texel 22kg, £90 (409).

Top prices per head: J K Currie, Ballymena 2 Texel 27kg, £98, R K Currie, Ballymena 1 Texel 27kg, £98, S McGowan, Ballymoney 13 Texel 24kg, £95, R Coleman, Glarryford 18 Texel 24kg, £95, J Johnston, Ballymena 7 Texel 25.5kg, £94.50, local farmer 4 Suffolk 26kg, £94, John Clarke, Moorfields 4 Suffolk 25kg, £94, M Wallace, Dunloy 7 Texel 26.5kg, £94, R Taylor Upper Ballinderry 9 Texel 24kg, £93, J and H Stewart, Randalstown 11 Charollais 24.5kg, £93, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 20 Texel 25kg, £93, A Coulter, Doagh 26 Texel 23kg, £93, Colm McDonnell, Armoy 10 Texel 24kg, £93, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 3 Suffolk 23kg, £92, W H Magee, Kilwaughter 25 Texel 23.5kg, £92, S J Adams, Broughshane 17 Texel 23.5kg, £92, W J Kissock, Ballymena 8 Suffolk 24.5kg, £92, W L Wilson, Ballyclare 2 Texel 23.5kg, £92, S McNeilly, Ballyclare 1 Texel 29kg, £92, 1 Suffolk 24kg, £92, D McAuley, Ballynashee 6 Texel 24.5kg, £92, local farmer 1 Texel 34kg, £92, Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 24 Texel 24kg, £92 and T Robinson, Ballymena 3 Suffolk 23kg, £92.

Fat ewes (145)

Crossbred - £95-£113

Texel - £84-£100

Suffolk - £68-£85

Blackface - £60-£71