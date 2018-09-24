Blondes exhibit ambition with new bonus scheme

The NI Blonde Cattle Club in conjunction with C & J Meats are delighted to announce a bonus scheme for in spec Blonde sired cattle presented from 2019.

Full details will be published in the press nearer the time but this is a huge recognition of the quality carcass the Blonde breed provides to the meat trade.

NI Blonde Club Chairman David Gibson said: “C & J Meats put a lot of time into sourcing in spec animals and this new scheme coming in 2019 is further endorsement for Blondes and shows the retail sector’s commitment to Blonde sired stock from suckler farmers. The Club will be looking expressions of interest from suckler producers and also finishers interested in registering in the scheme to ensure a steady growth in supply to this market.”

The autumn Blonde suckled calf sales kicks off on 26th September at Dungannon Farmers Mart with judging from 10am. This event is jointly sponsored by the Ardbrook and Ballymacan Blondes. Swatragh Mart is holding their own Blonde suckled calf show and sale on Monday, 15th October.

A select entry of Blonde Bulls will be forwarded at the Club’s show and sale at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Friday 5th October. For any more details call Secretary Brian McGartland on 07796034261 or keep up to date on facebook.com/NIBlondeCattleClub