Bringing the gospel to the marketplace

This year the Farmers’ Mission will be held, God willing, from the 2nd to 4th November at 8.30pm each evening in the main ring at Ballymena Livestock Market on the Woodside Road, Ballymena.

The banners this year feature blackface tip lambs, a breed the late Sam Wallace had a great interest in. Sam had suggested that the mission be entitled BE IN TIME. Sam had a burden to reach out to fellow farmers with the gospel and see men and women in the farming community accept Christ as Saviour as he had many years before.

Tom Saunderson will bring God’s Word each evening and there will be singing from Kelly Hanna, Joseph and Sandra Kennoway and Buckna Praise group. Margaret Shaw, Stephen McIntyre and Victor Chestnut will share how God has worked in each of their lives.

Victor is well known in the farming community for his position as Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union and President Chairman of the Ulster Texel Sheep Society.

Come along and get a ring side seat, a very warm welcome awaits you whether you are from a farming background or not.

‘Behold, now Is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.’ 2 Corinthians 6:2.