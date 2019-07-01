British Wool supports shearing and wool handling teams for 2019 world championships

The 2019 Shearing and Wool Handling World Championships take place in France this week and British Wool are delighted to be supporting the England, Scotland and Wales teams.

The championships, which are held in Le Dorat, France from July 1 to 7, 2019 will see the teams from England, Scotland and Wales face competitors from over 20 countries, up to 300 shearers and 5,000 sheep.

George Mudge

British Wool chief executive officer, Joe Farren, said: “It’s an honour to support these incredibly skilled and committed individuals in their quest to be world champions. It has been amazing to watch them progress through the British Wool training courses, mentored by a great team of proven and talented shearers and wool handlers, and grow as skilled tradespeople.

“In the UK, we are seeing a resurgence of interest from young people looking to improve their skills with the aim of improving the value of wool as well as recognising the global respect of the British Wool training courses for job opportunities.

“The teams heading to France have a lot of experience and support each other immensely. I am very proud of their achievements to date and they are a credit to our industry. Their dedication to the sheep sector gives me huge confidence in the future.

“At British Wool, we strongly believe in our remit to encourage young people who offer the sheep industry ambition and enthusiasm. This team proves we are achieving this objective and I believe the industry is stronger and will be more resilient for it.”

Zoe Porter-Watson

Team manager of the England Team, Andrew Barratt, feels the British Wool courses were “a foundation for their success”.

He said: “All of the people on the team have been on British Wool shearing courses, and as one of the instructors for British Wool, I know they have had a good foundation to start their shearing career.

“The courses are fantastic and a platform for key knowledge transfer. It’s not just about going on one course, it’s about continuing to develop and learn something new each time.”

England team: Team manager, Andrew Barratt, machine: Adam Berry and Stuart Connor, blade: Andrew Mudge and George Mudge andwool: Hilary Bond and Zoe Porter-Watson.

Andrew Mudge

Scotland team: Team manager: Brian Perks, machine: Calum Shaw and Gavin Mutch. blade: Willie Craig and Mark Armstrong and wool: Audrey Lamb and Rosie Keenan.

Wales team: Team manager: Rhydwyn Price, machine: Richard Jones and Alun Lloyd Jones, blade: Elfed Jackson and Rheinallt Hughes and wool: Aled Jones and Gwenan Paewai.

For more information on the Shearing and Wool Handling World Championships, please visit 2019 World Championships.

For more information on British Wool, please visit British Wool.

Stuart Connor

Andrew Barratt