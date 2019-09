Bullocks sell to £1,370 for 684kg at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on September 14th September 2019 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked at £2.00ppk for a 684kg Charolais with heifers at £1.66ppk for a 574kg Aberdeen Angus.

Light weight stores sold to £2.39ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Downpatrick farmer 684kg Charolais £1,370 (2.00ppk), Ballygullam farmer 634kg Charolais £1,205 (1.90ppk) and 628kg Charolais £1,190 (1.90kg), 678kg Charolais £1,280 (1.89ppk), Burrenreagh farmer 522kg Limousin £985 (1.89ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 530kg Limousin £980 (1.85ppk), Downpatrick farmer 740kg Charolais £1,355 (1.83ppk) and 722kg Charolais £1,310 (1.81ppk) and 718 kg Charolais £1,290 (1.80ppk) and 686kg Charolais £1,210 (1.76ppk), Raholp farmer 602kg Aberdeen Angus £1,055 (1.75ppk), Ballygallum farmer 706kg Charolais £1,255 (1.74ppk), Kilkeel farmer 626kg Limousin £1,090 (1.74ppk) and 564kg Limousin £905 (1.61ppk), Drumaness farmer 636kg Charolais £1,100 (1.73ppk), Loughinisland farmer 648kg Limousin £1,120 (1.73ppk), Castlewellan farmer 508kg Charolais £875 (1.72ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 524kg Limousin £900 (1.72ppk), Drumaness farmer 528kg Limousin £900 (1.71ppk), Drumaness farmer 534kg Shorthorn £900 (1.69ppk) and farmer 524kg Shorthorn £880 (1.68ppk), Castlewellan farmer 778kg Charolais £1300 (1.67ppk), Downpatrick farmer 694kg Simmental £1150 (1.66ppk) and Castlewellan farmer 526kg Charolais £870 (1.65ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Drumaness farmer 352kg Limousin £840 (2.38ppk) and 412kg Limousin £870 (2.11ppk) and 412kg Limousin £785 (2.11ppk), Loughinisland farmer 368kg Limousin £700 (1.90ppk), Castlewellan farmer 498kg Limousin £940 (1.89ppk), Castlewellan farmer 492kg Charolais £910 (1.85ppk), Crossgar farmer 372kg Charolais £680 (1.83ppk), Dundrum farmer 340kg Charolais £602 (1.77ppk), Crossgar farmer 394kg Charolais £690 (1.75ppk), Ballyward farmer 458kg Limousin £780 (1.70ppk), Loughinisland farmer 352kg Simmental £590 (1.68ppk) and Crossgar farmer 378kg Limousin £630 (1.67ppk).

Heifers-500kg plus

Saintfield farmer 574kg Aberdeen Angus £950 (1.66ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 540kg Limousin £890 (1.65ppk), Drumaness farmer 562g Charolais £885 (1.58ppk) and 608kg Limousin £910 (1.50ppk), Loughinisland farmer 606kg Charolais £900 (1.49ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 510kg Limousin £755 (1.48ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 614kg Limousin £870 (1.42ppk) and Raffery farmer 548kg Stabiliser £770 (1.41ppk) and 512kg Stabiliser £695 (1.36ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg:

Ballynahinch farmer 318kg Limousin £590 (1.86ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 312kg Limousin £570 (1.82ppk), Crossgar farmer 336kg Limousin £600 (1.79ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 372kg Limousin £660 (1.77ppk) and 448kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £730 (1.63ppk), Drumaness farmer 376kg Limousin £600, (1.60ppk), Crossgar farmer 370kg Belgian Blue £530 (1.43ppk), Drumaness farmer 418kg Shorthorn £560 (1.34)ppk and Downpatrick farmer 492kg Hereford £645 (1.31ppk).

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, September 14 there was an increased entry of lambs selling to £74.50 and fat ewes to £85.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.67ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS:

Ballyculter farmer 24kg, £74.50, Ballygowan farmer 26kg, £73.00, Dromara farmer 26kg, £73.00, Saintfield farmer 26kg, £73.00, Ballyculter farmer 24kg, £72.00, Ballynahinch farmer 26kg, £72.00, Erinagh farmer 24kg ,£71.50, Dromara farmer 24kg, £74.50, Castlewellan farmer 23kg, £71.00, Seaforde farmer 27kg, £71.00 and 36kg, £71.00, Dromara farmer 25kg, £71.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg, £70.50, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £70.00, Woodgrange farmer 23kg, £69.00, Erinagh farmer 23kg, £69.00, Castlescreen farmer 23kg, £69.00, Annalong farmer 23kg, £68.00, Saintfield farmer 23kg, £67.00, Woodgrange farmer 23kg, £67.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg, £66.00, Clonvaraghan farmer 23kg, £66.00, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £65.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £64.50, Dundrum farmer 22kg, £63.00, Castlewellan farmer 17kg, £62.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg, £62.00, Bonecastle farmer 20kg, £62.00, Clonvarghan farmer 22kg, £62.00 and Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £62.00.

FAT EWES:

Erinagh farmer £85, Downpatrick farmer £80.00, Castlewellan farmer £80.00, Saintfield farmer £75.00, Downpatrick farmer £73.00, Saintfield farmer £72.00, Ballynahinch £72.00, Saintfield farmer £72.00 and Ballynahinch farmer £72.00.