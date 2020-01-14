Bullocks sell to £1285 at Omagh Mart

Despite storm Brendan, more cattle on offer, particularly in the dropped calf section, with prices keener.

Bullocks

M Ferris, Leglands 565k £1185, B Dunlop, Mountjoy 535k £1100; 630k £1235, D Huey, Artigarvan 520k £1065; 540k £1080, J Duff, Loughmacrory 630k £1285; 580k £1160; 480k £1030, I Fraser, Omagh 515k £1045; 475k £9654, M Gordon, Urney 500k £1020; 550k £1100; 495k £1050, F Hall, Donemana 710k £1445, Ward Brothers Brackey 535k £1070, B Moss, Scraghey 560k £1120, M Gormley, Sixmilecross 525k £1050, C E Bradley, Dromore 560k £1120, S Hannigan, Dromore 625k £1245, P Cassidy, Castlederg 480k £1035, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 480k £1030; 490k £995, W Nixon, Donemana 400k £835; 365k £865, H B Coll, Drumquin 350k £800; 390k £830; 285k £740, J McCaffrey, Derrylin 495k £995; 570k £1110 and C McVitty, Newtonbutler 445k £905; 465k £930.

Heifers

P McGrath, Drumquin 510k £1160, D Gallagher, Mountfield 510k £1045; 595k £1190; 555k £1105, William Craig, Fyfin 560k £1145, D Huey, Artigarvan 525k £1060, M McDermott, Dunmoyle 560k £1110, K Doherty, Strabane 540k £1070, William Doherty, Strabane 600k £1170, M Meegan, Eskra 460k £1020; 475k £1020, C E Bradley, Dromore 480k £1055; 425k £900, M D Doonan, Kesh 410k £830, A Simpson, Ederney 350k £710 and M McKinley, Omagh 365k £735.

Fat cows

William Doherty, Strabane 630k £186, J B Conway, Omagh 500k £182, C McAskie, Mountjoy 790k £168, M Daly, Carrickmore 640k £168, P McCaffrey, Clogher 520k £166, T Hall, Donemana 510k £166, J Duff, Loughmacrory 730k £163, J Teague, Cloughfin 550k £164; 610k £157, J McMackin, Sion Mills 740K £151, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 610k £149, D Huey, Artigarvan 850k £146, P McNally, Dunamore 620k £145 and W E Clarke, Newtownstewart 730k £142.

Weanlings

Kirstie Ward, Douglas Bridge £900 Hereford Bull, Kesh producer £790 Charolais bull, P Gormley, Carrickmore £730 Simmental bull, Des Millar, Sion Mills £700; £695; £670 and £665 Aberdeen Angus bulls, A D Doak, Clanabogan £700 and £650 Aberdeen Angus bulls, A Simpson, Ederney £685 Aberdeen Angus bull; £640 Charolais heifer, S McGinley, Eskra £620 Hereford bull and P McMenamin, Envagh £600 and £590 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Dropped calves

J A Morris, Newtownstewart £470 Charolais bull; £330 Charolais heifer, E Hamilton, Strabane £430 Aberdeen Angus bull, Willmount Farms, Drumquin £390 Simmental bull; £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, Greenbank Farms, Castlederg £360 Charolais bull; £300 Charolais heifer, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart £360 Charolais bull, S and A Wilson, Omagh £355 Simmental bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £350 Belgian Blue bull; £350 Simmental bull, R J Graham, Ederney £345 Belgian Blue heifer, E Crawford, Newtownstewart £330 Belgian Blue heifer, D Millar, Sion Mills £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer, B Stewart, Castlederg £315 Belgian Blue heifer, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £305 Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer and R Fraser, Kesh £300 Hereford heifer.