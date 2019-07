Bullocks selling to £1,420 and heifers to £1,060 at Newtownstewart

Despite the gloomy beef prices quality cattle sold to a super trade with bullocks selling to £1,420 and heifers selling to £1,060.

Bullock and bull prices: Peter Connolly, Fintona sold 7 Charolais bullocks as follows: 810kgs, £1,420, 710kgs, £1,385, 690kgs, £1,365, 720kgs, £1,330, 705kgs, £1,275, 700kgs, £1,190, 695kgs, £1,165 (overall average price £1,304), J Hemphill, Castlederg 665kgs, £1,180, 590kgs, £1,150, 615kgs, £1,090, 570kgs, £1,065. R Giles, Omagh 500kgs, £1,000, 560kgs, £985. N McCrea, Ballymagorry 470kgs, £890, 460kgs, £780; A Ferguson, Lislea 330kgs, £755, 290kgs, £520.

Heifer prices: R Giles, Omagh 560kgs, £1,060, 570kgs, £1,050, 550kgs, £1,040, 560kgs, £1,040, 490kgs, £1,020, 530kgs, £985, 460kgs, £890; N McCrea, Ballymagorry 520kgs, £970, 550kgs, £945, 480kgs, £880, 460kgs, £830, 470kgs, £820. A Ferguson, Lislea 360kgs, £720, 390kgs, £700, 340kgs, £670.

Sheep sale: A good supply of lambs on offer met a very steady trade.

M Lynch 26.30kgs, £87; J Millar 23.8kgs, £84.80; C Muldoon 23.8kgs, £84.50; A Condy 23kgs, £83.80; a Castlederg farmer 23.8kgs, £83; Raymond McNamee 23.4kgs, £83; A McKelvey 23.8kgs, £82.50; P Keenan 23.6kgs, £82.50; R G Pollock 23.3kgs, £81; P McFarland 22.4kgs, £80; D Walsh 23.4kgs, £80; an Omagh farmer 22.4kgs, £78; S Allison 22kgs, £78; Geo McFarland 21.4kgs, £78; D Elkin 21kgs, £75 and B McKenna 20.8kgs, £75.

Fat ewes: Barry McKenna £94 and £65; Gordon McCrea £92 and £73; C Muldoon £88, £85 and £78 and G McFarland £83.

Poorer ewes sold from £36 up.