Bullocks selling to £1325 for 680kg at Lisahally Mart

Bullocks sold to £1325/680kg and heifers to £1110/540kg.

BULLOCKS

Shane McCloskey £1325/680kg, £1300/670kg, £1150/590kg, £1045/550kg, Keith Cunnigham £1130/590kg, Wilbert McNeill £1100/550kg, Keith Cunningham £1015/600kg, £995/570kg, £955/510kg, L Kinlop £1010/580kg, £1000/480kg, £970/420kg, Mervyn Rodgers £1005/520kg, J Snodgrass £1000/480kg, £970/430kg, Terence Milligan £790/340kg, 3710/330kg, £650/290kg, £635/290kg, £600/280kg, £580/270kg, Liam McCartney £775/550kg, £760/530kg, £675/500kg, Howard Lynn £650/410kg, John McConnell £650/300kg, £640/300kg, £620310kg and Gary Edgar £500/240kg.

HEIFERS

M McCombe £1110/540kg, £1095/490kg, S Devine £1085/520kg, £1050/540kg, £1030/500kg, £1000/510kg, WIlbert McNeill £1050/580kg, M McCombe £1025/490kg, £1000/560kg, £1000/480kg, £995/540kg, £960/430kg, £935/450kg, £920/470kg, L Kinlop £1000/460kg, £990/£970/440kg, Keith Cunningham £1000/550kg, £925/540kg, Wilbert McNeill £965/580kg, John Patton £920/590kg, Mervyn Rodgers £915/520kg, £895/470kg, £875/550kg, £870/440kg, £850/400kg, £800/390kg, John Patton £950/560kg, Keith Cunningham £910/510kg, Howard Lynn £865/480kg, John Patton £800/480kg and J Snodgrass £800/480kg.

Fat lambs sell to £92/24kg on Tuesday.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

M Burke £90/24kg, Fairmount Farms £89/28kg, Andrew Olphert £89/2kg, A Kelly £88.80/27kg, TTD Farms £88/25kg, A McMurray/£88/25kg, M Burke £87.50/25kg, Seamus McCloskey, £87.20/27kg, Fairmount Farms £86.80/28kg, K Robinson £86/25kg, Alastair Glenn £84.8026kg, Alan Dougherty £84.20/25kg, I Tanner £83.50/25kg, Paul Deeney £83/24kg, Michael Deery £83/24kg, Andrew Riley £83/24kg, W Kennedy £82/23kg, Alastair Glenn £81.80/24kg and R Gurney £80/23kg, £80/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

S Kelly £77, G Christie £76.50, I Tanner £74.50, £72, Paul Deeney £71, Mervyn Boyle £70.50, R Gurney £68.50 and G Christie £66.