Busy judging season draws to a close for James

Local beef Shorthorn breeder James Nelson has just completed a busy season judging across the UK.

The first event was the 23 herds of the NI Hereford Club herds competition during July followed up with a trip to England, judging 21 herds in the North of England Beef Shorthorn herds competition.

This covered six counties and 1160 miles over six days, and took in some beautiful country from the high West Pennines in Cumbria and Lancashire through to the productive East Riding of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

This wide range of land and farms showed how the Beef Shorthorns adapt to a wide range of conditions and systems.

The herds visited had all been formed since 2001 and the quality of the cattle was very impressive across the age groups and included six outstanding stock bulls.

The trip included a surprise sighting of the Flying Scotsman on the famous Carlisle to Settle Railway.

The third event was judging the Beef Shorthorns in October at the famous Stirling Bull Sales, where the growing popularity of the breed continues to forge ahead with the champion reaching top price of £12,000 and reserve next at £9,000 and a great sale of females peaking at £5,500 with big gains on the average prices from the previous year.