BYGONE DAYS: Markets for potatoes and pigs gives optimism for the years for farmers

The general outlook in agriculture for 1937 in Northern Ireland was “distinctly brighter than it was last year”, wrote the News Letter’s agriculture correspondent Charles Reid this week at the start of that year.

He continued: “There has been a steady rise in the index prices of most products, with the exception of beef, and that has improved with a firmer tone in the markets since Christmas.

“One of the best features is the potato market, where prices are round £4 ton, with every prospect of improvement.

“There is a considerable shortage of the crop both here and in England as compared with last year, and the war in Spain will curtail the supplies of early potatoes, which come mainly from that country.”

Mr Reid also noted that the country was experiencing a rising trade in pigs.

He wrote: “One of the notable features of our agricultural economy has been the rapid increase in the pig industry, which shows the adaptability of our farmers in taking advantage of the changing circumstances of the times.

“Our output has increased by more than 50 per cent, during the last two years, and Northern Ireland is developing into an important pig-breeding and bacon-curing country.

“Our shipments of live pigs has dropped by nearly one half during the past year, and are becoming independent of British markets except ‘for finished bacon, which is protected by the import quota.

“Fortunately our pig and bacon schemes have worked more smoothly than in England: but the collapse of the English bacon contracts have not caused the disturbance to trade that was at first feared.

“The foreign import quotas are to be maintained and under a free market, prices for bacon pigs have risen to 13s 6d score, as compared with 12s fixed as the basic price for contracts by the Bacon Board.”

Commons to make decision on proposed Beef Bill’s future

Reflecting on the upcoming Beef Bill of 1937 the News Letter’s agricultural correspondent, Charles Reid, wrote: “The decision on the Beef Bill, which is due for discussion shortly in the British House of Commons, will be awaited with interest.

“There is a good deal of misgiving about the subsidy beef exports proposed by the Argentine government, which is expected to nullify the effect which the levy on this side might have in raising the general prices.

“These fears are, I think, exaggerated. If the levy, which amounts to a cwt, were imposed on all imports of beef and mutton, it would certainly have a material effect in raising the general standard of our markets.

“As, however, it applies only to Argentine chilled meat that effect is considerably lessened, and it is a question as to how far it would influence general prices. It is more important to regulate the supplies of frozen meat from our Dominions, in order to prevent a glut on our market.

“An effort will probably be made to widen the levy with an Empire preference; but in any case, with the increased subsidy the prospects for beef are much better this year than before. Prices are rising with the general improvement in all commodities, and at 37s for tops the quality subsidy would bring the figure up to the desired standard of 45s a cwt.

“The question has been raised diverting part of the subsidy to stores. It should be remembered that any rise in beef prices will be reflected in stores.

“Since the introduction of the subsidy, store prices have been too high in relation to beef, and the increased quality payment will have a tendency to bring more young cattle on the beef market.”