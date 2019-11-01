CAFRE students run special charity night for Enniskillen Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA)

All roads will lead to CAFRE Enniskillen Campus on Thursday 14 November 2019, for a demonstration night with two top riders Yvette Truesdale and Peter Smyth, writes Jenny Richardson, Equine Lecturer.

The Level 3 Year two group of equine students have decided to run this special event not only to complete their Event Management module but to raise money for Enniskillen RDA.

Enniskillen RDA are a charity which carries out life changing activities with the money that is raised. They welcome clients with physical and learning disabilities and autism. This is a charity that is close to the hearts of the students.

Grace Mcllwaine Level 3 Year two student is excited to welcome Peter and Yvette to the campus. Grace said: “I am so excited to welcome two of the top riders in Northern Ireland at the moment. We hope to raise plenty of money for the Enniskillen RDA as this is a terrific charity that rides every week at our campus and offers life changing opportunities for the young children. We plan to run a raffle on the evening and I would like to say a massive thank you to all the sponsors who have donated prizes. We are delighted to say we have over £500 pounds worth of prizes.”

The event will start at 7pm at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus. Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/showjumping-and-dressage-demo-with-peter-smyth-yvette-truesdale-tickets-74338276787?aff=ebdssbdestsearch to buy a ticket. Tickets are limited.