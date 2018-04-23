Call for panel members to support work of Macmillan

Macmillan Cancer Support is in the process of forming their very first Cancer Experience Panel in Northern Ireland to ensure that the voices and experiences of local people affected by cancer are at the heart of what they do.

The charity is particularly keen to have representation on the panel from those affected by cancer in rural communities. It is Macmillan’s vision that the lived experiences of the panel, as well as the people they reach out to, will shape what they do and how they develop services for people affected by cancer in Northern Ireland.

Ulster Farmers’ Union President Barclay Bell, pictured, has supported the call for those from rural areas to get involved. He said: “We would like to encourage our members in rural communities to support Macmillan Cancer Support’s first Cancer Experience Panel in Northern Ireland. It is important to hear the voices of people in rural areas to help shape services in our farming communities. All too often it is those in rural areas who are under-represented. If you have been affected by cancer, or are a carer of someone who has cancer, perhaps you would consider putting your name forward for the Cancer Experience Panel.”

Further information (including a full role description, application form and FAQ document) is available for anyone interested in the role.

If you share Macmillan’s vision and want to play a vital role in the panel, please contact Macmillan’s Engagement Lead Maura McClean before the closing date of 30th April on 07870 469682 or via email: mmcclean@macmillan.org.uk