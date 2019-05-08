Captain Geoff Curran takes the win in New Heights Grand Prix

A bumper weekend of action saw the Meadows Spring Championships take place recently, with classes to suit all abilities of rider. Over 1,000 entries took to the arenas over the course of the event.

Friday 26th April 2019

Dermott found himself in the line-up in the 1.30m during the opening day of the Meadows Spring Championships. Finding top position with his own Star Life Hero Z, Lennon completed the course faultlessly in a time of 28.49 to secure the top spot.

In the 1.20m Dermott Lennon and Star Life Hero Z also found themselves top of the podium, following recent success in Mullingar. Lennon left all the poles in the cups to secure the win onboard Star Life Hero BZ.

The popularity of the 1.10 was once again evident as 44 combinations took on the Aaron McCusker Designer track. In the end it was the experience and focus that shone through as Charlotte Harding made it look easy with Rachael Harding’s Crossmaglen Bandit.

The 1m class proved popular also on the opening day of the Meadows three day show piece with 16 going double clear to share the prize pot on the day.

Double clear success was also noted in the 90cms on the opening morning, with many young horses taking advantage of the colourful arenas at the Embankment Road complex to gain further experience.

Over in Arena 2, it was also a busy day with many new combinations coming forward throughout the day.

Saturday 27th April

The first leg of the 2019 Irish Sport Horse Studbook Showjumping Series took place under greying skies at The Meadows Spring Championships Show. With a total of €9,500 on offer from Horse Sport Ireland and the Irish Sport Horse Studbook, the gauntlet was set for these prestigious young horse classes.

Five Year Olds

Starting off the 2019 series, of the 58 combinations that started, 32 made it through to the final against a flowing course designed by international course designer Tom Holden. OBOS Quality 004, Plot Blue and Beachball certainly were the stallions of choice in 2014 with three of each of their progeny making little work of the course on this occasion.

Six Year Olds

As the showcase class of arena 2, the Irish Sport Horse Qualifier for six-year-old horses was a real spectacle for those watching. With 18 making it through the course foot perfect, a full quota went forward to the final, where a final prize fund of €2,700 would be up for grabs.

Seven Year Olds

Kinmar Agalux by Aganix Du Seigneur bred by Gerrard Marron, owned by E Bishop, D Lennon and G Marron, and ridden by Dermott Lennon, claimed victory in the Irish Sport Horse Seven Year Old Qualifier by jumping double clear in a time of 29.58 seconds to win the class. Lennon faced stiff competition with Simon Scott and Lux Like Candy hot on his heels to finish second.

The Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix

A successful start to the summer season for Donegal-based Simon Scott and Ploverfield Lilyana, who secured victory in the opening round of The Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix with a double clear and time of 37.87.

The class saw a total of 63 starters take on the Tom Holden built course in the Tommy French Arena at the Meadows Equestrian. The first leg saw just 15 combinations tackling the 1.40m course with no faults to go through to the second round.

Meadows Amateur Championship

Never a class to disappoint, the Amateur Riders who attended the Meadows Spring Championships provided a competitive class that entertained those watching from start to finish. Combinations took on the Gueorgui Gueorguiev built track. Ian Moore, who was a prominent player on the amateur circuit, took the victory on the day with Triple C in the fastest time of the eight double clears in 34.78.

Sunday 28th April 2019

Five-Year-Old Irish Sport Horse Studbook Final

Starting off the final day of the three-day championships, was the Five-Year-Old Irish Sport Horse Studbook final. Thirty two combinations made it through the qualifier on Saturday to take to the main arena once again. Of the 30 starters, 10 of the young horses made it through the course foot perfect to share the €3,150 prize fund on offer.

Six-Year-Old Irish Sport Horse Studbook Final

Of the 25 combinations on the start list, 24 combinations competed in the Six-Year-Old final of this prestigious series. Jumping around a flowing track, only four combinations made it through to the second round. After a quick course change, the second round took place over a shortened track. In the end three combinations gave faultless performances to share the prizemoney on offer.

Seven-Year-Old Irish Sport Horse Studbook Final

With a time of 39.08, Kate Derwin steered MHS Fernhill Showtime (ISH) by Cavalier Royale (HOLST) jumping double clear in a time of 39.08 seconds to win the Seven-Year-Old Final of the Irish Sport Horse Studbook Showjumping Series at The Meadows Spring Championships. One of only six double clears in the Seven-Year-Old class, Derwin beat off stiff competition from the twenty-five combinations who made it through to the final course designed by Tom Holden.

TRM/HSI New Heights Champions Series Grand Prix

Waterford’s Captain Geoff Curran and Glengarra Wood owned by the Minister for Defence claimed victory in the opening round of the 2019 Horse Sport Ireland/TRM New Heights Champions Series.

Of the 30 starters, eight made it through a technical track designed and built by Tom Holden and Aaron McCusker going on to the jump-off. Riding as the penultimate rider in the second round, a clear in a time of 36.90 seconds saw him take the winner’s prize.

Runner-up spot also went to a Waterford native with Gemma Phelan guiding Rory Costigan’s GRC Acapella to a clear in 37.38. In total three double clear rounds, including Galway’s Jessica Burke who completed the trio with Express Trend in 39.70.

WEG Eventing Silver medallist Cathal Daniels, took fourth place with Michelle Nelson’s Dartans Quality Brigade, whilst Kilkenny’s Jack Ryan was the highest-placed Young Rider – finishing fifth with Anne Marie Fagan’s Essenar High Hopes. Eddie Moloney, completed the top six with Caroline Teltsch’s Andiamix Hero Z.

1.10m Horseware Ireland Ladies League

Commencing the third and final day in Arena 2 was the opening round of the Horseware Ireland National Ladies league. Taking the first of the qualifying spots for the grand finale later in the summer was Carol Gee with her own Fernhill Splash. Second place went to Gemma Treanor with Elo and third to Hannah Agnew with Lady Thunder Van Het Rozenhof.

Friday 26 April 2019

90cms - Divided between John Fee’s Fee Deja debut (Shane McCloskey), Brona Bursby’s Ferro Lane (Brona Bursby), Sarah Agnew’s Illy De Candy (Sarah Agnew), Jenny McLeigh’s Seaforde Vale (Jenny McLeigh).

1m - Divided between Louise Houston’s Ballybrack Tom (Louise Houston), John English’s Burello W (Charlotte Greer), Jane Clarke’s Delton (Jane Clarke), Kathryn Watt’s Derg Bonnie Rose (Kathryn Watt), Leigh Anne Rea’s Hero (BWP) (Leigh Anne Rea), Janine Farrell’s Katinker (John Floody), Victoria Clarke’s Luella (Victoria Clarke), Michael Doherty’s M C Cavalier Abbey (Clara Doherty), Victoria Clarke & Ronnoco Jump Ltd’s Major Royale (Victoria Clarke), Sheikh Samir Mirdad’s Mirdads Zamzaaam (Sheikh Samir Mirdad), Ashleigh Rea’s MT Evangelista (Ashleigh Rea), Stephen Gibson’s SGS Pride of the Hill (Stephen Gibson), Thomascourt Stables’s Thomascourt Darco Q (Mervyn Jr Clarke), Mervyn Clarke Jnr & Johnny O’hanlon’s Ultimate Quality (Mervyn Jr Clarke), Roughan Farm’s Viarada Dree Boeken (Daryl Somerville), Laura Ervine’s White Hawk Shakara (Laura Ervine).

1.10m - 1, Rachelle Harding’s Crossmaglen Bandit (Charlotte Harding); 2, Janine Farrell’s Katinker (John Floody); 3, Emma McCabe’s Essence (Emma McCabe); 4, Mary McLeigh’s Dunnanew Sunset (Mary Mcleigh); 5, Monroe Stables’s Ballinaguilkey Deluxe (Lisa Maria Leonard); 6, Stephen Moore’s H Blokx (Jessica Moore).

1.20m - 1, Dermott Lennon’s Star Life Hero B Z (Dermott Lennon); 2, Jaymie Crawford’s Crystal Ben Magna (Jaymie Crawford); 3, Sophie Dunn’s Voices Retto (Sophie Dunn); 4, Stephen Moore’s H Blokx (Jessica Moore); 5, Kerry McCahill’s Story De Preuilly (Kevin Gallagher); 6, John McQuaid’s Coolrock Sweetheart (Jonathan Smyth).

1.30m - 1, Dermott Lennon’s Star Life Hero B Z (Dermott Lennon); 2, Kayleigh Soden’s Quiara M (Eddie Moloney); 3, Kevin Thompson & Geralyn Thompson’s Donevan Erkindale (John Floody); 4, Harry Marshall’s Mistral VT Dauwhof (Harry Marshall); 5, Linda Courtney’s LCC Katenko (Sean Monaghan); 6, Tracey Gallagher’s Any Questions (Tracey Gallagher).

Saturday 27 April 2019

ISH Studbook Series 5-Year-Old Qualifier - 1, Jessica Stallard’s DHF Lift Off (Jessica Stallard); 2, Shay Quinn’s Maryclint (Shane McCloskey ); 3, Anne Torrens’s Kilbrackan Cavalier (Jennifer Torrens); 4, Carol Gee’s Check Your Pockets (Kate Derwin); 5, Monroe Stables’s Ballinaguilkey Deluxe (Lisa Maria Leonard); 6, KM Sport Horses’s Dawsons Orestus (Jason Foley).

ISH Studbook Series 6-Year-Old Qualifier - 1, Peter Mulrine’s Admiran Xena (Cormac Rafferty); 2, John Hoyne’s RHS BLUE (Louis Delplace); 3, Susanne Macken’s Bella M (Emily Turkington); 4, Noel Cawley’s Flexi Rain (Edward Jnr Doyle); 5, Brian Duff’s BEC Diaz (Brian Duff); 6, KM Sport Horses’s Dawsons Flex (Jason Foley).

ISH Studbook Series 7-Year-Old Qualifier - 1, Eamon Bishop, Dermott Lennon and Gerrard Marron’s Kinmar Agalux (Dermott Lennon); 2, Leslie James Goudie’s Luxs Like Candy (Simon Scott); 3, Lisa Rosbotham’s Miss Valent (Olivia A Roulston); 4, Cyril Mulvey’s Sliabh Papillon Breaker (John Mulligan); 5, Francis Derwin’s Porsh Dolly (Kate Derwin); 6, Carol Gee’s MHS Fernhill (Sophie Richards).

The Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix - 1, Ian Millar’s Ploverfield Lilyana (Simon Scott); 2, Richard J W Smyth’s Charlton Clio (Jonathan Smyth); 3, Rebecca McGoldrick’s Duco (Rebecca McGoldrick); 4, Harry Marshall’s Chirokko M (Harry Marshall); 5, Anne Marie Fagan’s Essenar High Hopes (Jack Ryan); 6, Kayleigh Soden’s ARD Leaderman (Kayleigh Soden).

90cms - Divided between Kevin Byrne’s Drumiller Daytona (Edward Little), Brian Barkley’s Drumrankin Serpent (Edward Little), Miguel Bravo’s MHS Cuffesgrange (John McEntee), Amanda Lynch’s Otis Van Het Weyenshof (Joshua Lynch), Alan Ivan Mccoosh’s TMSH Lady Majella (Trudie Hermione McCoosh).

1m - Divided between James Hogg’s Abide With Me (James Hogg), Catherine Lundy’s Ace’s Delight (Cerys Lundy), Sarah Moore’s Bold Adventure (Sarah Moore), Anna Kelsey ‘s Cavaliers Classic Clover (Anna Kelsey ), Sophie Richards’s Disco Swing DH Z (Sophie Richards), Deirdre Grant’s Erika Salumae m2s (Ella Grant), Maurice Griffin’s Galiano (IHR) (Tholm Keane), Aedi McCaughey’s Hariness (Aedi McCaughey), Sarah Agnew’s Illy De Candy (Sarah Agnew), Gareth Godfrey’s Jaguar Blue (Jennifer Torrens), Tara Fitzgerald’s Katesbridge Arabella (Tara Fitzgerald),

Karen Lynch’s LCC Caseys Cruise (Karen Lynch), Tracey Gallagher’s Miss Merlin R (Tom Hearne), Caitriona Cody’s Sandi Cruise (Tom Hearne), Roughan Farm’s Viarada Dree Boeken (Daryl Somerville), Joanne Sloan Allen’s WKD Little Star (Jennifer Torrens).

1.10m - 1, Carol Gee’s Fernhill Splash (Carol Gee); 2, Jane Clarke’s Delton (Tadhg Clarke); 3, Miguel Bravo’s MHS Lisbon (John McEntee); 4, Eavan White’s O’Harabrook (Fiona Thompson); 5, Kieran King’s Captains Orders (Kaitlyn King); 6, Markus Buser’s Al Beattie (John McEntee).

1.20m - 1, Lisa Rosbotham’s Garronturton Beach (Olivia A Roulston); 2, Alexander Hamilton‘s Zavatar F (Jack Ryan); 3, Marti Rudd’s Monbeg Sunny Spells (Marti Rudd); 4, Gareth Nethercote’s MTN Limmerick (Gareth Nethercote); 5, Linda Courtney’s Lcc Jasmin (Annie Courtney-Cadam); 6, Jane Clarke’s Luxity (Ruari Clarke).

1.30m - 1, Alexander Hamilton’s Zavatar F (Jack Ryan); 2, Kayleigh Soden’s Quiara M (Eddie Moloney); 3, Linda Courtney’s lcc katenko (Sean Monaghan); 4, Clare Craig’s Craigmanus Hold Up Diamond (John Floody); 5, Judith Dunlop’s Cinnickroodnoot (Emma Mcentee); 6, Quality Sport Horses’s Hard Times (A.E.S) (Dylan Ward).

Amateur Championship - 1, Ian Moore’s Triple C (IHR) (Ian Moore); 2, Catherine McLaughlin’s Ballyengland Festival (Catherine McLaughlin); 3, North Louth Horse Park’s Horseware Kinmar Night (Lorraine MacGuinness); 4, Taryn McClurkin’s Innocense (Taryn McClurkin); 5, Fiona Thompson’s Curolea Roni (Fiona Thompson); 6, Eavan White’s O’Harabrook (Fiona Thompson).

Sunday 28 April 2019

ISH Studbook Series 5-Year-Old Final - Divided amongst Carol Gee’s Check Your Pockets (Kate Derwin); Rory Finnerty’s Poshes Legacy (Mark Finnerty); Shay Quinn’s Maryclint (Shane McCloskey ); GBBS LTD & Ennisnag Stud’s ESI La Luna (Kevin Gallagher); Joseph Gallagher’s Kittens (Stacey Watling); Peter O’Toole’s Ardkyle First Edition (Eddie Moloney); Anne Marie D’Arcy’s Castle Lux Clover (Sean Kavanagh); Dessie Irwin’s Trebra Premier Douglas (Darren Irwin); Seamus Tighe’s Lough Scur Quality Lady (John Mulligan); Eric Smith’s Trebra Indoctro Cruise (Eric Smith).

ISH Studbook Series 6-Year-Old Final - 1= Brian Duff’s BEC Diaz (Brian Duff); Eddie Moloney’s Ogue Alva (Eddie Moloney); KM Sport Horses’s Dawsons Flex (Jason Foley); 4, Ann Doherty’s Crystal Graf (Jonathan Smyth).

ISH Studbook Series 7-Year-Old Final - 1, Carol Gee’s MHS Fernhill Showtime (Kate Derwin); 2, Cyril Mulvey’s Sliabh Papillon Breaker (John Mulligan); 3, Aiden McGrory’s Pacino Amiro (Kenneth Graham); 4, Lisa Rosbotham’s Miss Valent (Olivia A Roulston); 5, Carol Gee’s MHS Fernhill (Sophie Richards); 6, Sorcha Hennessy’s Dothraki Warlord (Derek Mcconnell).

TRM/HSI New Heights Champions Series Grand Prix - 1, Minister For Defence’s Glengarra Wood (Capt. Geoff Curran); 2, Rory Costigan’s GRC Acapella (Gemma Phelan); 3, Liam Nicholas’s Express Trend (Jessica Burke); 4, Michelle Nelson’s Dartans Quality Brigade (Cathal Daniels); 5, Anne Marie Fagan’s Essenar High Hopes (Jack Ryan); 6, Caroline Teltsch’s Andiamix Hero Z (Eddie Moloney).

90cms - Divided between Jennifer Leeper’s Ardragh Dancing Lady (Melissa Tinney), Elaine Morrow’s Caltra Leader (Elaine Morrow), Kadri Lumila’s Cruising Casey (Kadri Lumila), David Robinson’s Diamond Cascade (David Robinson), John O’Sullivan’s Dicksgrove Heartbeat (Maura Counihan Jnr), Mandy McQuade’s Dromrott (Mandy McQuade), Brona Bursby’s Ferro Lane (Brona Bursby), Lauren Doyle’s Handsome Jack (Lauren Doyle), Liam McKee Olivia McCormack’s Jacord (Olivia Mccormack), Isla Savage’s Lough Egish (Tom Hearne), Lana K Cheney’s Morning de la Bouverie (Lyndsay Barnett), Eamon O’Connor’s Mo’s Touch (Eamon O’Connor), Maeve Lunny’s Okee Dokee (Maeve Lunny), Louise Early’s Pilgrims Girl (Louise Early), Ian Moore’s Pine Croft Glacier (Ian Moore), William Anderson’s Quality TJS (William Anderson), Una Mcsorley’s Summervale Lucky Beach (Una McSorley).

1m - Divided between Jane Clarke’s Delton (Jane Clarke), Eamon O’Connor’s Mo’s Touch (Eamon O Connor), Robert & Diane Lowry’s Sally (Pet-ID) (Justine O’Hara), Joe Harris’s Coppindell Concorde (Joe Harris), Jane Clarke’s Glenpatrick Cool Guy (Jane Clarke), Margaret Fullerton’s Limmerick Jewel (Tom Hogan), Marie Quigley’s Gringos Passion (Margaret Fullerton), Liz Brown’s Turlough Cavalier Clover (Liz Brown), Kate Kenwright’s Templemaley Captain (Kate Kenwright), Laura Ervine’s White Hawk Shakara (Laura Ervine), Joanne Gibson’s Villanelle (Joanne Gibson), Tara Fitzgerald’s Katesbridge Arabella (Tara Fitzgerald), Ruth Will’s ABC Master Mermus (Ruth Will), Lauren Doyle’s Why Worry IHR (Lauren Doyle), Sarah McLean’s Diamond Obelix (Sarah McLean), Edel Tuite’s Jasper Himself (Edel Tuite), Louise Early’s PILGRIMS GIRL (Louise Early), Sarah Murray’s Luciana 115 (Sarah Murray), Aedi Mccaughey’s Hariness (Aedi McCaughey), Morris G Smyth and Elaine Smyth’s Elamo Cobras Diamond Girl (Hannah Agnew), Leanne Penney’s Oskarwild (Grace Hurrell), Amy Giles’s Dunmore Prince (Amy Giles), David Robinson’s Diamond Cascade (David Robinson), Deirdre McMordie ‘s Omard Hawaii Queen (Sara McMordie), Miley Dunning’s Corraghoe Steel (Joyce Veld).

1.10m - 1, Darragh McMahon’s Sunnyside Boy (Darragh McMahon); 2, Jim Derwin’s Ramiro Be Classe (Francis Derwin (Jnr)); 3, Lawrence Patterson’s Drumnaconnell Goody Bag (Emma Jackson); 4, Miguel Bravo’s MHS Cuffesgrange (John McEntee); 5, Janet McDowell’s Imps Girl (Mya McDowell); 6, Colin Thompson’s Armani Velvet (Victoria Thompson).

1.10m Horseware Ladies Qualifier - 1, Carol Gee’s Fernhill Splash (Carol Gee); 2, Esther Treanor’s Eleo (Gemma Treanor); 3, Dee Barrett-Davies’s Lady Thunder Van Het Rozenhof (Hannah Agnew); 4, Stephen Moore’s H Blokx (Jessica Moore); 5, Caitriona Cody’s Shanroe Socialite (Caitriona Cody); 6, Rachelle Harding’s Crossmaglen Bandit (Charlotte Harding).

1.20m - 1, Sarah Burns’ Foxy Finn (Sarah Burns); 2, Emma Jackson’s Creevagh For Sure (Emma Jackson); 3, Brian Duff’s BEC Alter Ego (Brian Duff); 4, Laura Brown-McCann’s Centadel Sensation (Laura Brown-McCann); 5, Beatrice Gates-Hardiman’s Tittut BJN (Beatrice Gates-Hardiman); 6, Amanda Tinney’s Tinneys Royale VDL (Melissa Tinney).

1.30m - 1, Alexander Hamilton’s Zavatar F (Jack Ryan); 2, Patrick Hickey’s Quandurina (Patrick Hickey); 3, Kayleigh Soden’s Quiara M (Eddie Moloney); 4, Roy Craig’s Beltrim Brother Ava (Jonathan Smyth); 5, Brian Mcclintock’s Faluna Van’t Aertshof (Jessica Burke); 6, Charlotte Gibson’s Aldaluck (Lucy Gibson).