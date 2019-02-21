Cattle stolen in Co Armagh

Police in Armagh are appealing for information following a report of the theft of a number of cattle from the Granemore Road area of Tassagh.

Constable Mitchell said: “Sometime between 7pm on Wednesday, February 20, and 8am on Thursday, February 21, it was reported that a number of cattle were stolen from the area. Enquiries are continuing.

“We would appeal to anyone with information regarding the incident or who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time of the incident to contact police in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 233 21/2/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”