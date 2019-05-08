Celebrating Cappagh YFC’s success

Cappagh YFC’s annual parents’ and supporters’ night was held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, to celebrate the success of a brilliant year.

On the Wednesday night the club celebrated the achievements from the past year with their families, friends and supporters of the club.

Natalie Burrows, best over 16 female, Margaret Little, guest speaker, and Alan Fleming, best over 16 male

A big thank you must go to guest speaker Margaret Little and to everyone who continually supports the club in all they do.

Some of the achievements that were presented were: Brain of Cappagh, James McCay, best over 16 female, Natalie Burrows, best over 16 male, Alan Fleming, best under 16 female, Sarah Beattie and best under 16 male, Jack Sterritt.

There were also awards given out for Newtownstewart YFC quiz as well as Balmoral and Omagh shows.

On the same night county awards were also presented in floral art and demonstration presentation to which a big well done must go to Alan Fleming for achieving first in Co Tyrone and second in the NI finals.

Cappagh YFC were flying high when presenting Jack Sterritt and James McCay with their junior and senior Ulster Young Farmer awards.

Group debating, stock judging, tractor handling, silage assessment and CCV in tug of war were also areas Cappagh YFC excelled at.

The year also saw Cappagh YFC win the Rosebowl for the third year running as well as Alan Fleming picking up a certificate of merit in drama.

Public speaking saw Cappagh YFC doing extremely well. In the 18-21 age category second place went to Matthew Wilson, Alan Fleming was also placed first and second. In the 16-18 age category first place went to Jack Sterritt.

The final section of awards were from the efficiency awards.

Top club leader went to Kerry Rea, Jack Sterritt picked up junior member of the year, third place PRO was awarded to Hollie Wilson and Cappagh YFC as a club were awarded third place in Co Tyrone.

Of course, the main award shown that night was the Superclub plate being placed for all to see.

As a club Cappagh YFC were proud of all the members and their successes.

The night ended with tea and treats, a raffle and a few gifts to members and supporters of the club, for the engagement of Adam and Rachel and a thank you to the Sterritt family.

On a final note a huge congratulations to all Cappagh YFC members who were placed at the YFCU conference.

Cappagh YFC outgoing club leader, Kerry Smith was placed third in YFCU top club leader competition and to James McCay who placed in a number of sections in the Ulster Young Farmer competition as well as winning the countryside management section.

And finally, Jack Sterritt received his award for Co Tyrone Junior member of the year

Congratulations everyone, you’ve done Cappagh YFC proud.