Charlene on form in SJI Summer Series

The sun shone at the latest leg of the Meadows Equestrian Centre Spring/Summer SJI Horse Series.

Finding good fortune on this visit to the Lurgan complex was County Down’s Charlene Clingan.

On board Trevor Clingan’s ‘Ardtana Flash Forward’ Clingan was the clear winner, keeping all the poles in their cups in a time of 33.33. Hot on her heels and just a few seconds faster behind was closest rival Rachel Brown. Luke Campbell on David Campbell’s Derryinver Truffle took third place in the Meadows Team designed course.

RESULTS

90cm - Divided between David Gibson’s Ashfield Red Ginger (David Gibson), Emma McManus’ Bluestone Bee (Emma McManus), Paul Caves’ Cafre Quality Clover (Paul Caves), Heather Smith’s Cayado (Heather Smith), Isla Savage’s Emoe Marley (Isla Savage), J V Primrose’s Killyglass White Gold (Nathan Primrose), Jenny McLeigh’s Seaforde Vale (Jenny McLeigh), Jessica Knipe’s Shanaghan Timothy (Jessica Knipe), Jackie Lee’s Vorsprung Technik (Jackie Lee).

1m - Divided between David Gibson’s Ashfield Red Ginger (David Gibson), Desmond McNama’s Chikara (Jade Harper), J V Primrose’s Killyglass Diamante (Nathan Primrose), Jackie Lee’s May De Reve (Owen McCamley), Rachel Brown’s Oldoaks Sandie (Rachel Brown), Karen Greer’s Potora (Steven Greer), Amy Wilson’s Vagabond (Amy Wilson).

1.10m - 1, Yvonne Whiteside’s Hallsmill lux likely (Yvonne Whiteside); 2, Rebecca Buckley’s Millburren star (Owen McCamley); 3, Edward Mulligan’s Cranberry Ice (Edward Mulligan); 4, Mary McLeigh’s Dunnanew Sunset (Mary McLeigh); 5, Melanie Zoe Geddis’ Antrim Coast M2S (Melanie Zoe Geddis); 6, Geraldine Ferran’s Mirdads Jebreeel (Teaghán Eamonn Burns).

1.20m - 1, Melanie Zoe Geddis’ Antrim Coast M2S (Melanie Zoe Geddis); 2, John McLaughlin’s Lincourt Luidam (John McLaughlin); 3, Edward Mulligan’s Dowdstown Premier (Edward Mulligan); 4, Heffron Equine Ltd’s Oliver Twister (Frank Curran); 5, Denise Owens’ Erribella Flight (John O’Hagan); 6, Gary Stewart’s GSS Mircino (Patricia Stewart Greer).

1.30m - 1, Trevor Clingan’s Ardtana Flash Forward (Charlene Clingan); 2, Rachel Brown’s Dstud Peter (Rachel Brown); 3, David Campbell’s Derryinver Truffle (Luke Campbell); 4, Denise Owens’ Erribella Flight (John O’Hagan); 5, Yvonne Whiteside’s Tehenga Beach (Yvonne Whiteside); 6, Joy Robinson’s True Titanium (Shannon Robinson).