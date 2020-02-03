Charolais heifer sell to £1385 at Markethill Mart

An entry of over 600 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, February 1 continued to sell in an improving trade, particularly in the heavy heifer section with 642k Charolais heifer from an Enniskillen producer selling at £1385 (£216 per 100k), followed by a 624k Aberdeen Angus heifer from the same home reaching £1325 (£212 per 100k).

HEIFERS

Main demand for heavy heifers from £197 to £216 per 100k.

Quality middleweight heifers ranged from £194 to £215 per 100k.

Second quality sold from £170 to £187 per 100k.

Heavy heifers

Enniskillen producer 642k Charolais £1385 216p/k; 624k Aberdeen Angus £1325 212p/k; Gilford producer 574k Sim £1205 210p/k; Keady producer 504k Charolais £1055 209p/k; Dungannon producer 504k Limousin £1055 209p/k; Dungannon producer 626k Limousin £1295 207p/k; 622k Limousin £1285 207p/k; Belleeks producer 502k Parthenais £1035 206p/k and Enniskillen producer 616k Charolais £1265 205p/k.

Middleweight heifers

Belleeks producer 444k Parthenais £955 215p/k; Keady producer 462kLimousin £985 213p/k; Belleeks producer 428k Parthenais £895 209p/k; Silverbridge producer 410k Limousin £855 209p/k; Dungannon producer 474k Limousin £975 206p/k and Banbridge producer 414k Limousin £835 202p/k.

BULLOCKS

170 bullocks sold readily to a top price of £1485 each for two animals from a Newtownhamilton producer, followed by £1475 for a Darkley producer.

Forward bullocks

Newtownhamilton producer 698k Charolais £1485 213p/k; Loughgall producer 576k Charolais £1225 213p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 594k Limousin £1255 211p/k; Belleeks producer 550k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1155 210p/k; Tynan producer 590k Charolais £1235 209p/k; Dungannon producer 582k Charolais £1215 209p/k; Benburb producer 616k Limousin £1285 209p/k and Sixmilecross producer 566k Charolais £1180 208p/k.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady producer 470k Charolais £1040 221p/k; Belleeks producer 446k Charolais £965 216p/k; Portadown producer 474k Limousin £1025 216p/k; 478k Charolais £995 208p/k; Dungannon producer 474k Belgian Blue £965 204p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 442k Fleckvieh £895 202p/k.

Friesian bullocks

Sixmilecross producer 404k £690 171p/k; 578k £935 162p/k; Tandragee producer 410k £645 157p/k; Middletown producer 656k £1025 156p/k and Loughbrickland producer 548k £825 151p/k; 614k £905 147p/k.

WEANLINGS

240 weanlings sold in a steady trade in both the male and female sections.

Strong male weanlings

Newtownhamilton producer 322k Charolais £855 266p/k; Armagh producer 308k Charolais £805 261p/k; Caledon producer 352k Belgian Blue £920 261p/k; Rostrevor producer 364k Limousin £940 258p/k and Cladymore producer 314k Limousin £810 258p/k.

Light male weanlings

Newtownhamilton producer 224k Limousin £650 290p/k; Cladymore producer 300k Limousin £840 280p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 254k Limousin £700 276p/k; Cladymore producer 244k Limousin £670 275p/k; Pomeroy producer 236k Blonde d'Aquitaine £645 273p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 242k Charolais £655 271p/k.

Heifer weanlings

Crossmaglen producer 190k Charolais £550 289p/k; 232k Charolais £860 284p/k; Pomeroy producer 228k aq £630 276p/k; Belleeks producer 260k Charolais £700 269p/k and Tassagh producer 254k Charolais £680 268p/k.

Suckler outfits sold for £1750 and £1300 with in calf cows selling to £1140, followed by £1080.