Chemicals EU Exit Stakeholder Event

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) will be hosting a one-day stakeholder event covering the EU Exit.

The event will be presented by speakers from the Health and Safety Executive (GB) and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), and will include information from the Registration Evaluation Authorisation and restriction of Chemicals (REACH), Plant Protection Products (PPP), Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR), and Classification Labelling and Packaging (CLP) regimes.

It is also hoped that there will be presentations from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) dealing with customs administration, border processes and logistics as well as issues affecting supply chains, tariffs and rules of origin.

The event will also be an opportunity to hear the latest state of play, and will build on the ongoing engagement that HSE and DEFRA have been carrying out.

The event will be held on Tuesday 26 February 2019 in the Conference Centre, CAFRE Greenmount Campus, 45 Tirgracy Road, Antrim, BT41 4PS

To register, email events@hseni.gov.uk or tel: 028 9054 7075 with the following information:

- Delegate(s) name

- Organisation details

- Telephone number

- Email address

- Details of any special requirements (ie dietary/physical/other)

- Specify up to two regimes that you would be most interested in hearing about: (PPP, BPR, CLP, REACH)

Please register your interest by Tuesday 19 February 2019. On the day of the event itself, registration will take place from 9.15am and the event will start at 10.00am sharp and finish at 4.00pm.