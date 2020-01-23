Choice calved heifer sells for £2450 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday, January 16, 2020: Another good entry of 390 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a sharp trade.

Beef cows sold to 195p for a Belgian Blue 900kg at £1755, Friesian cows to 148p for 470kg at £695, beef heifers to 277p for a Limousin 740kg at £1605, beef bullocks to 223p for a Belgian Blue 660kgs at £1471, Friesian bullocks to 166p for 690kg at £1145.

Beef cows sold to: Susan Smyth, Newtownstewart Belgian Blue 900kg £1755 (195), Maura Bradley, Castledawson Limousin 780kg £1513 (194), Crawford Wilson, Islandmagee Limousin 660kg £1207 (183), Patrick McWilliams, Moneyglass Belgian Blue 620kg £1085 (175), J McCracken, Limavady Belgian Blue 600kg £1044 (174), MJ Lucas, Antrim Limousin 640kg £1094 (171), M Murray, Cushendall Limousin 540kg £918 (170), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenaise 670kg £1139 (170), local farmer Limousin 620kg £1054 (170), A Martin, Kells Blonde d'Aqutaine 640kg £1075 (168), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 630kg £1052 (167), G Henderson, Bushmills Charolais 920kg £1536 (167) and J McCracken, Limavady Limousin 660kg £1102 (167).

Friesian cows sold to: Harold Johnston, Ahoghill 470kg £695 (148), James Sayers, Cloughmills 580kg £812 (140), Harold Johnston 460kg £634 (138), Brian Paisley, Ballynure 780kg £1014 (130), Joe Adams, Ballymena 730kg £949 (130), Joe Maybin, Kells 630kg £793 (126), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 760kg £957 (126), James Sayers 550kg £693 (126), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 700kg £861 (123), A Harbinson, Rathkenny 750kg £922 (123), David McKeeman 980kg £1146 (117), Samuel Kennedy, Doagh 860kg £1006 (117).

Beef heifers sold to: Alastair Ferguson, Cookstown Limousin 740kg £1605 (217), R McIntyre, Glarryford Limousin 580kg £1229 (212), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 620kg £1302 (210), Glenview Farms, Cushendun Charolais 660kg £1366 (207), Patrick McWilliams, Moneyglass Limousin 540kg £1101 (204), T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 690kg £1400 (203), Robert McIlveen, Connor Charolais 580kg £1177 (203), Norma Hoy Limousin 590kg £1185 (201), Barry Arthurs, Kircubbin Charolais 670kg £1340 (200), O Shiels, Kilrea Limousin 690kg £1380 (200), Barry Arthurs, Charolais 700kg £1386 (198), Charolais 640kg £1267 (198), Belgian Blue 630kg £1234 (196), Wilson Carson, Cloughmills Charolais 650kg £1274 (196), Neil Higgins, Toomebridge Limousin 630kg £1234 (196) and local farmer Limousin 560kg £1097 (196).

Beef bullocks sold to: M Gallagher, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 660kg £1471 (223), Alastair Ferguson, Cookstown Limousin 680kg £1455 (214), M Gallagher Charolais 760kg £1626 (214), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 710kg £1491 (210), Alastair Ferguson Charolais 750kg £1552 (207), M Gallagher Charolais 780kg £1614 (207), Limousin 750kg £1552 (207), Hamill Brothers, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1230 (205), M Gallagher, Magherafelt Limousin 830kg £1701 (205), T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 770kg £1578 (205), Glenview Farm, Cushendun Charolais 670kg £1366 (204), Alex Bonnar, Kilrea Limousin 700kg £1414 (202), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 760kg £1535 (202), R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 750kg £1507 (201) and A McIlveen, Kells Simmental 600kg £1200 (200).

Friesian bullocks

Neil Higgins, Toomebridge 690kg £1145 (166), W Jackson, Ballynure 730kg £1197 (164), H Simms, Carrickfergus 680kg £1074 (158), 550kg £869 (158), W Jackson, Ballynure 700kg £1092 (156), 770kg £1178 (153), 700kg £1064 (152), 710kg £1065 (150), H Simms 540kg £810 (150), W Jackson 690kg £1028 (149), 790kg £1177 (149), SJ Duncan, Crumlin 560kg £828 (148), Kenneth McCord, Antrim 660kg £953 (146), W Jackson 800kg £1168 (146), H Simms, Carrickfergus 620kg £905 (146), 590kg £861 (146) and K McCord, Antrim 660kg £943 (143).

Friday, January 17, 2020: Strong demand continued for 54 dairy cattle.

David Wallace, Antrim exchanged a choice calved heifer for £2450, calved cows to £2020 for a third calver from W Johnston, Ligoniel.

Ruling prices: David Wallace, Antrim £2450, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £2200, R and S Simpson, Ballymena £2050, WG Johnston £2020, N McNaugher, Aghadowey £2000, RT Ferguson, Stewartstown £1960, JSP and Mrs M Gibson, Aughafatten £1880, (2) £1800, Alan McNair, Ballyclare £1800, SG Wallace, Broughshane £1760, D and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore £1750, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £1680, J,S,P and Mrs M Gibson £1600, SG Wallace £1600, J,S,P and Mrs M Gibson (2) £1580, RH and HA Shanks, Dunadry £1560, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £1550, RT Ferguson, £1500, £1480, Andrew McCullough, Hillsborough £1480, C Crawford, Clough £1460, N McNaugher, Aghadoey £1450.

Suckler stock also continued to meet good demand to £1480 which was realised twice for Limousin heifers with Blonde d'Aqutaine heifer calves at foot.

Ruling prices: D Allen, Moneymore Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1480, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1480, Matthew Murphy, Moorfields Limousin heifer and bull calf £1400, Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane Limousin cow and heifer calf £1350, Matthew Murphy Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1320, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1300, S McGuckian, Dunloy Fleckvieh heifer and bull calf £1300, N McGuckin, Ardboe Belgian Blue in calf cow £1300, S McGuckian, Dunloy Fleckvieh in calf cow £1200.

230 lots in the calf ring sold readily to £455 for a three month old Charolais heifer, bull calves to £410 for a Limousin.

Ruling prices: ES Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £410, J Beattie, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £410, Aberdeen Angus £400, Aberdeen Angus £365, ES Hall Limousin £360, Limousin £355, Hereford £350, Ganaway Farms, Millisle (2) Fleckvieh £350, J Beattie Aberdeen Angus £350, S McClenaghan, Antrm Limousin £350, J Beattie Hereford £345, Aberdeen Angus £345, W Gillespie, Portglenone Simmental £340, William Warwick, Moorfields Limousin £335, Ivan Cruickshanks, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus £330, J Walker, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £330, J Beattie, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £325, W Gillespie, Portglenone Simmental £325, A Bell, Nutts Corner Belgian Blue £325, D and M Knowles, Cullybackey Limousin £320, S McClenaghan, Antrim Limousin £320, local farmer Limousin £315, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Fleckvieh £315.

Heifer calves sold to: Samuel Brennan, Larne Charolais £455, Brian Stirling, Ballymena Simmental £435, N Alexander, Gracehill (2) Friesian £410, Brian Stirling Simmental £400, J and B McCracken, Newtownards (3) Aberdeen Angus £380, Aberdeen Angus £370, Carson Livingstone, Ballymena Limousin £365, N Alexander, Gracehill (2) Fleckvieh £360, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £360, J and B McCracken (2) Hereford £360, ES Hall, Ballyclare Hereford £350, J and B McCracken Hereford £345, David Montgomery, Kells St £340, N Alexander, (2) £340, Ganaway Farms Shorthorn beef £335, Brian Stirling, Ballymena Limousin £325, J Beattie, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus £325 and D and M Knowles, Cullybackey Limousin £320.

Friesian bull calves sold to: Samuel Brennan, Larne £250, £230, Irwin Gamble, Articlave £220, William Armstrong, Crossgar £200, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh £180, A Bell, Nutts Corner £175, J Blair, Larne £160, Sam Kennedy, Doagh £150, William Armstrong, Crossgar £150, (2) £145, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £140, William Armstrong (2) £140, J Blair, Larne £120, William Pearson, Newtownards £110, William Armstrong £110, Brian Paisley £100 and William Armstrong £100.

An entry of 480 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £635 over for a Charolais 330kg at £965 presented by Wilson McCurdy, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £900 over for a Limousin 350kg at £1250 offered by O’Kane farm, Dunloy.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

AV Magill, Carnlough Limousin 250kg £790 (316), Limousin 220kg £690 (313), John Glenn, Lisburn (2) Aberdeen Angus 300kg £915 (305), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 260kg £775 (298), J McMordie, Moorfields (2) Charolais 210kg £615 (292), A Abbott, Lisburn Charolais 230kg £670 (291), R and L Douds, Clough Limousin 270kg £780 (288), Paul Kennedy, Ballymena Limousin 240kg £690 (287), John Glenn, Lisburn (2) Aberdeen Angus 300kg £860 (286), J and S Gawn, Kells (2) Saler 230kg £655 (284) and SW Kirkpatrick, Glenavy (2) Blonde d'Aqutaine 250kg £705 (282).

301-350kgs

W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £965 (292), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 310kg £880 (283), W McCurdy Charolais 310kg £880 (283), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £875 (282), W McCurdy Charolais 320kg £895 (279), T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 320kg £890 (278), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 330kg £900 (272), W Craig, Larne Limousin 310kg £840 (271), T Paul, Dunloy Limousin 330kg £880 (266), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 320kg £850 (265), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £870 (263), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 320kg £840 (262), S Adams, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £890 (261), W McCurdy Charolais 340kg £890 (261), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £910 (260) and SW Kirkpatrick, Glenavy Blonde d'Aqutaine 310kg £805 (259).

351kg and over

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 360kg £980 (272), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £935 (259), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £985 (259), Limousin 370kg £955 (258), W McCurdy Charolais 380kg £970 (255), T Paul, Dunloy Limousin 360kg £905 (251), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 370kg £930 (251), John O’Kane, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £900 (250), O’Kane farm Limousin 390kg £975 (250), B McAllister Charolais 400kg £1000 (250), W McCurdy Charolais 360kg £900 (250), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 360kg £895 (248), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 380kg £940 (247), B McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 400kg £985 (246), Donal Kane, Cushendall Charolais 380kg £935 (246) and RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £910 (246).

Heifers 0-300kgs

David Mairs, Magheragall Limousin 230kg £680 (295), AV Magill, Carnlough Charolais 250kg £730 (292), Limousin 230kg £655 (284), Limousin 240kg £670 (279), David Mairs, Magheragall Limousin 190kg £525 (276), AV Magill, Carnlough Limousin 250kg £675 (270), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 300kg £795 (265), A Magill Limousin 230kg £605 (263), David Mairs, Limousin 250kg £655 (262), J McMordie, Moorfields (2) Charolais 230kg £600 (260), David Mairs, Limousin 220kg £570 (259), AV Magill, Limousin 230kg £595 (258), Limousin 290kg £750 (258), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 260kg £665 (255) and Michael McDonnell, Glenravel Limousin 230kg £570 (247).

301-350kgs

O’Kane farm, Dunloy Limousin 350kg £1250 (357), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 340kg £970 (285), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £870 (255), S Douglas Limousin 350kg £890 (254), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 350kg £880 (251), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 350kg £875 (250), J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 310kg £770 (248), H Crawford Charolais 340kg £840 (247), SW Kirkpatrick, Glenavy Blonde d'Aqutaine 310kg £765 (246), R Henry Charolais 330kg £805 (243), B McAllister Charolais 350kg £850 (242), R Henry Charolais 340kg £825 (242), O’Kane farm Charolais 330kg £800 (242), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 320kg £770 (240), J Mills, Kilwaughter Limousin 310kg £740 (238) and C Kennedy Charolais 310kg £740 (238).

351kg and over

J S P and Mrs M Gibson, Aughafatten Limousin 390kg £1100 (282), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 420kg £1120 (266), Charolais 360kg £870 (241), B McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 380kg £910 (239), O’Kane farm, Dunloy Limousin 360kg £845 (234), H Crawford, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £860 (232), Charolais 370kg £860 (232), Donal Kane, Cushendall Charolais 410kg £945 (230), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £850 (229), S Douglas, Limavady Limousin 370kg £835 (225), B McAllister Charolais 390kg £865 (221), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 400kg £880 (220), B McAllister Charolais 400kg £880 (220), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 410kg £900 (219), Patrick McCann, Portglenone Limousin 410kg £895 (218) and WJ Patton, Cloughmills Speckled Park 390kg £850 (218).

Monday, January 20, 2020: Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a terrific trade.

Ewes with lambs sold to £230, springing ewes to £172 and store lambs to £84.50.

Ewes with lambs sold to: Aiden McCarry, Armoy 1 Swaledale ewe and 2 lambs £230, 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £215, Darren Milne, Bellaghy 2 Kerry Hill ewes and 4 lambs £212, R Montgomery, Kells 5 Dorset ewes and 10 lambs £210, Aiden McCarry 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £210, 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £205, 1 Hampshire ewe and 2 lambs £205, 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £205, D and D Holland, Articlave 3 Texel ewes and 6 lambs £202, Aiden McCarry 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £200, Kelly McConnell, Muckamore 1 Zwa ewe and 2 lambs £195, R Montgomery, Kells 2 Dorset ewes and 2 lambs £190, Aiden McCarry 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lambs £180, 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £180, Robert Montgomery, Parkgate 1 Texel ewe and 1 lamb £174 and Aiden McCarry 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £170.

In lamb ewes sold to: Darren Milne, Bellaghy (all in lamb) 3 Kerry Hill £172, Harry Park, Ballymena 7 Mule £166, 1 Mule £166, Ryan Doherty, Dunloy 2 Suffolk £162, Harry Park 5 Mule £160, 3 Mule £160, Ryan Doherty 10 Texel £160, 11 Suffolk £156, J Orr, Moorfields 8 Suffolk £140, J Hamilton, Broughshane 4 Mule £132, 4 Mule £132 and M Garrett, Islandmagee 10 Charolais £125, 10 Charolais £122.

Store lambs and ewe lambs: G Christie, Claudy 1 Jacob e/l £92, 6 crossbred e/l £87, James Haughey, Newry 3 crossbred e/l £86, W Jones, Templepatrick 20 Suffolk s/l £84.50, John Nelson, Ballyclare 15 Suffolk s/l £84, 26 Texel s/l £83.50, W Jones 16 Suffolk s/l £81.50, G Christie 2 Blackface s/l £80, B McLoughlin, Glenariffe 4 Suffolk s/l £79, J McLaughlin, Carnlough 2 Suffolk s/l £79, B McLoughlin, 6 Cheviot s/l £75, J McLaughli 3 Cheviot s/l £75, John Nelson 16 Suffolk s/l £74.50, Anthony McKeegan, Glenarm 4 Zwartble s/l £74 and John Nelson 15 crossbred s/l £72.50, 18 crossbred s/l £71.

Tuesday, January 21, 2020: An entry of 120 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £615 over for a Limousin 560kg at £1175 offered by B Richmond, Cloughmills.

Heifers sold to £525 over for a Simmental 550kg at £1075 presented by K Steele, Islandmagee.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 430kg £990 (230), Limousin 430kg £990 (230), A and W Magill, Raloo Limousin 460kg £1030 (223), R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 390kg £870 (223), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Simmental 450kg £980 (217), David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 370kg £805 (217), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 430kg £930 (216), A Devlin, Limousin 410kg £880 (214), Limousin 450kg £960 (213), R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 460kg £980 (213), A Devlin Limousin 470kg £1000 (212), Limousin 420kg £890 (211), David H Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 400kg £830 (207), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 450kg £920 (204), Andrew McKnight Simmental 480kg £975 (203) and William Calderwood, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 450kg £905 (201).

501kg and over

A and W Magill, Raloo Limousin 510kg £1085 (212), Robert Baxter, Portglenone Limousin 530kg £1125 (212), B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 560kg £1175 (209), JS Hamilton, Ballymena Charolais 530kg £1100 (207), (2) Charolais 520kg £1060 (203), Simmental 520kg £1055 (202), Charolais 550kg £1115 (202), Limousin 520kg £1050 (201), Robert Baxter, Portglenone Limousin 520kg £1050 (201), JS Hamilton Charolais 540kg £1090 (201), B Richmond, Cloughmills Limousin 560kg £1130 (201), Robert Baxter Limousin 570kg £1140 (200), A Devlin Limousin 520kg £1040 (200), JS Hamilton Limousin 540kg £1070 (198) and B Richmond Limousin 580kg £1145 (197).

Heifers 0-500kgs

D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 370kg £880 (237), David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 360kg £805 (223), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 420kg £935 (222), Limousin 400kg £890 (222), D Thompson Limousin 420kg £925 (220), Andrew McKnight Limousin 420kg £920 (219), David Fleming Limousin 320kg £700 (218), D Thompson Limousin 420kg £895 (213), W and N Martin, Broughshane Shorthorn 400kg £840 (210), D Thompson Limousin 470kg £955 (203), W and Martin SH 430kg £865 (201), SH 440kg £870 (197), R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 430kg £845 (196), Andrew McKnight Limousin 460kg £900 (195) and W and N Martin, Broughshane Shorthorn 440kg £850 (193).

501kg and over

K Steele, Islandmagee Simmental 550kg £1075 (195), William Calderwood, Dunloy Charolais 570kg £1105 (193), K Steele Simmental 540kg £1025 (189), William Calderwood Charolais 510kg £950 (186), K Steele Simmental 550kg £1020 (185), Simmental 580kg £1060 (182), Simmental 550kg £1000 (181), R and S McMullan Broughshane Belgian Blue 560kg £1000 (178) and K Steele Simmental 560kg £990 (176).

Wednesday, January 22, 2020: An entry of 2150 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 439p for a pen of 20.5kg Texel at £90 offered by J Christie, Dunloy and to a top per head of £105 for a pen of heavy Blackface Leicester from T Wray, Carnlough.

Fat ewes sold to £115.

Fat hoggets (1906)

Top prices per kg:

J Dobbin, Aughafatten 11 Texel 18kg £82 (455), Patrick Higgins, Martinstown 1 Texel 17kg £76 (447), Eamon McNeill, Glenarm 2 crossbred 19.5kg £87 (446), J Christie, Cloughmills 1 Texel 19kg £84 (442), 2 Texel 20.5kg £90 (439), RJ Cupples, Broughshane 47 Texel 19.5kg £85.50 (438), Shaws hill farm, Kells 42 Texel 21.5kg £94 (437), R Taylor, Ballinderry 6 Charollais 20kg £87 (435), Gareth Stewart 5 Texel 22kg £95 (431), S Craig, Ballycastle 10 Texel 19.5kg £84 (430), Frank Higgins, Toomebridge 7 Cheviot 20kg £86 (430), G and J Sharpe, Cushendall 1 Texel 20kg £86 (430), J McFetridge, Glenarm 8 Texel 21kg £90 (428), A Gaston, Carnlough 12 Texel 22kg £94 (427), J Thompson, Kells 9 Texel 22.5kg £96 (426), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 16 Texel 23kg £98 (426), WJ Smyth, Moorfields 24 Texel 22.5kg £95.80 (425), local farmer 12 Texel 22kg £93.50 (425), R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 12 Texel 22.5kg £95.50 (424), R and T Smyth, Randalstown 7 Texel 20.5kg £87 (424), Andrew Gordon, Newtownards 23 Texel 21.5kg £91 (423), S Craig, Ballycastle 20 Texel 22kg £93 (422), Stephen Wallace, Kilbride 5 Charollais 22kg £93 (422) and A McDonald, Portglenone 49 Texel 22.5kg £95 (422).

Top prices per head: Timothy Wray, Carnlough 2 Blackface Leicester 27.5kg £105, Louise Hamilton, Broughshane 28 Texel 28.5kg £104, Pearse McAuley, Carnlough 1 Bor 30kg £104, T Adams, Rathkenny 1 Bor 31kg £104, J Martin, Broughshane 2 Texel 29kg £103, Martin Adams, Armoy 20 Texel 30kg £103, Jas Sheppard, Raloo 1 Texel 27kg £103, Samuel Heaney, Ballyclare 2 Texel 27.5kg £102, Stephen Hall, Monkstown 42 Texel 27kg £101.50, Timothy Wray 2 Texel 27.5kg £101.50, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 14 Texel 26kg £101, R Simpson, Broughshane 15 Texel 24.5kg £101, 8 Texel 25kg £101, Julie Simpson, Ballymena 1 Texel 25kg £101, D Davidson, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 26kg £101, E and SJ Hill, Randalstown 25 Texel 26kg £101, K and P Buchanan, Larne 29 Texel 26kg £101, Sandra Graham 6 Texel 31kg £101, K Woodside, Islandmagee 10 Texel 28.5kg £101, William McCroary, Broughshane 3 Texel 24.5kg £100, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 1 Texel 32kg £100, Jean Craig, Larne 23 Charollais 25kg £100, D Knox, Coleraine 16 Suffolk 26kg £100 and K McAuley, Broughshane 33 Texel 24.5kg £100.

Fat ewes (253) (first quality)

Suffolk - £90-£115

Texel - £90-£115

Crossbred - £80-£103

Blackface - £60-£75