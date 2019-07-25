Comber Farmers’ Market celebrates new partnership with Hagan Homes

There was more than one thing to celebrate at Comber Farmers’ Market 5th birthday party in July 2019 as it was announced that Hagan Homes is becoming named sponsor of the award-winning artisan food event.

The successful monthly market attracts visitors from far and wide to enjoy the very finest local produce and has become an important part of the town’s growing reputation as ‘The Home of Great Taste’.

Comber Farmers’ Market is run by the Comber Regeneration and Community Partnership and a group of volunteers from the town. St Mary’s Church are also involved in the monthly event in providing morning teas for visitors creating an important social aspect to the market and the town.

Investment is vital to the not-for-profit event to continue to develop and grow and in turn see the town of Comber benefit also.

A two-year named sponsorship package with Hagan Homes means it will be possible to continue to develop and expand the market.

Alderman Deborah Girvan, Chairperson of Comber Farmers’ Market said: “We are delighted that Hagan Homes have agreed to sponsor the market.

“Comber Farmers’ Market has grown exponentially since it opened in July 2014, and as a result we have an award-winning monthly artisan food event that attracts thousands of visitors a year, putting Comber firmly on the food tourism map for NI! I would like to thank Hagan Homes for coming on board and I look forward to developing the partnership over the next two years.”

Hagan Homes has recently completed the first phase of construction on the Enler Village development in Comber, which will create 900 homes, a business park, nursing home, sheltered accommodation, creche and retail units. Additional features include linked pedestrian facilities with Comber Town Centre and extended saltmarsh.

Held in St Mary’s Church car park in Comber Square on the first Thursday of every month from 9am to 1.00pm, Comber Farmers’ Market is well worth a visit. Car parking is available in nearby public car parks, at Parkway on Killinchy Street and the car park of 1st Comber Presbyterian on High Street.

Find out more about the popular monthly food event at www.combermarket.co.uk or on the market’s Twitter, Facebook or Instagram pages.