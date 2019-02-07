Company ‘throws light’ on the art of cider

Illuminated story-telling and the ‘throwing of light’ on production techniques has become an important part of the marketing process in the agri-food sector in recent years.

But for one County Armagh-based apple processing and cider producing company, Long Meadow Cider, illuminated story-telling has taken on a whole new meaning.

The company has invested in a spectacular outdoor light and sound display within its orchards that is designed to show the company in a whole new light.

The light show, designed by Walter Holt of Travelling Treeluminations, is the first of its kind to be held in an orchard environment and will open to the public on Wednesday, 13th February, running through until Saturday, 16th February, 6.00pm until 10.00pm each evening.

The idea came about after Walter paid a visit to Long Meadow Farm and explained his business concepts of working with light to provide a totally different perspective on original environments.

“I think we all have a vision of apple orchards complete with apple blossom or an abundance of fruit,” said Catherine McKeever. “This illuminations event highlights the orchards in a totally difference perspective – a raw natural resting state before the cycle of growth begins.

“We chose Valentine’s week for the Treelumination launch as we felt it was a novel way in terms of adding to the romance of walking in the moonlight,” explained Catherine McKeever. “But it’s by no means just for couples, it’s designed very much as a family experience for everyone.”

It’s not the first time the company has come up with an innovative way of promoting its brand and its products.

Long Meadow Cider has already held art sessions in its orchards as part of the Food and Cider Festival and is planning to stage a Mother’s Day Floral Workshop on the 28th March under the direction of Chelsea award-winner, Yolanda Campbell.

Spaces are limited for this Floral Workshop and bookings need to be confirmed in advance, visit www.longmeadowcider.com or telephone 07876 684993.

As well as enjoying the light show visitors will be given the opportunity to see the pressing and blending facilities on the farm and will discover the history of the use of oak barrels in the cider making process.

Tastings will also take place, of both the Long Meadow Craft Cider and the apple juice and an information session will also be held on the attributes of the McKeever family’s Long Meadow Apple Cider Vinegar.

Food will be provided by Ballymoran Meats and Crepes 2 Go and there will be free tea and coffee and hot chocolate for children in attendance. Mulled cider will also be available to adults. Charity will also benefit with donations in aid of Katie-Rose’s journey.

Other food products using Long Meadow Cider in their production processes will also be on display and available for purchase.

Entry is £12 per adult and £5 for children. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £30 and children under two go free.

For bookings telephone 07876 684993 or go online at www.longmeadowcider.com Payment will also be taken at the gate on evening of choice.